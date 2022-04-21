Welcoming media – traditional and social – to the Washington D.C. Temple

KENSINGTON, Maryland — Thousands have shared the story of the Washington D.C. Temple open house of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints this week through social media — collectively inviting millions to #ComeandSee the #DCTemple.

“It is amazing what can happen when a medium elevates instead of divides,” said Aaron Sherinian, director of press and digital media for the open house committee. “It is a reminder that at its best, social media was designed to connect people and things that matter.”

Christina Scotch, director of social media for the temple open house committee, said the social media response to VIP open house is representative of the anticipation many have for the temple to open. “We are really excited it is here,” she said. “Generally, people love the temple.”

Excitement grew when, on Easter Sunday, CBS television shared an exclusive report with Elder David A. Bednar and Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. The two senior Church leaders, joined by their wives, Sister Susan Bednar and Sister Kathy Christofferson, talked about the sacredness of what happens in temples and invited those who are able to participate in the upcoming public open house. Social media broadened the reach of the piece when it was shared by the network on its social media channels. The segment was viewed more than a half-million times after only a few days on Facebook.

Thousands of individuals left comments and questions after watching the segment. Some shared their own temple experiences. Others asked how they could attend.

A half-century after the temple was originally dedicated, news of the open house spread not only through official Church channels, but also on social media. One three media sessions was dedicated to social media influencers — including Latter-day Saints, community members and those of other faiths. In a special session for social media influencers as part of media day,

Below are some of their perspectives as shared on their social media channels.

Got to go inside this place today for a glimpse behind the curtain. ⁦@maryam_mcm⁩ will show you what the Washington DC Temple aka the Mormon Temple looks like inside and how you can see for yourself. ⁦@mymcmedia⁩ ⁦@washdctemple⁩ #dctemple #comeandsee pic.twitter.com/EfQVdw4pJu — Joe Yasharoff (@JYash) April 18, 2022

You may have seen this mysterious castle driving in the DMV area. Now, after nearly 50 years, the public will be able to go inside. A preview of the new renovations at the #DCTemple tonight on @WDVMRandiB pic.twitter.com/MGlaUXRYNz — Christy Matino (@ChristyMatino) April 18, 2022

DC folks know. I got to tour the #DCTemple of the @Ch_JesusChrist . Looking forward to writing this one up for @tabletmag! pic.twitter.com/rUjCehyO7t — Maggie Phillips (@maggiemphillips) April 19, 2022