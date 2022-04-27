Temple reopening status tracker — through April 27

After closing all of its temples worldwide in late March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints continues to reopen its temples in a careful and cautious four-phase plan.

Below is a closer look — in an area-by-area listing — at the current status of each of the Church’s 170 dedicated temples, projected through Wednesday, April 27. Click on the area name below to jump to a listing of the temples and their current statuses in that area.

With the announced changes, the Church will have — as of April 27 — the following breakdown of its 170 dedicated temples:

  • 109in Phase 4, returning to normal operations
  • 51 operating in Phase 3
  • 0 operating in Phase 2-B
  • 0 operating in Phase 2
  • 1 operating in Phase 1
  • 1 paused/suspended in Phase 3
  • 8 closed for major renovations

Patrons in the districts of temples can schedule ordinance reservations online via the temple’s information page at temples.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Phase 1 allows for limited living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment, while Phase 2 allows for those sealings as well as all other living ordinances, also by appointment. Phase 2-B offers all living ordinances and proxy baptisms, by appointment. Phase 3 includes everything from the first two phases and the performance of temple ordinances for deceased individuals.

From Phase 3, temples start a gradual return to normal operations — which still require ordinances and sessions being scheduled by appointment and may have limited capacities and session offerings, mask requirements and other pandemic-related restrictions.

Temples that are “paused” have stopped operations temporarily because of local COVID-19 conditions or other circumstances. Other temples may be temporarily closed for a period for routine maintenance and cleaning.

United States and Canada

Outside the United States and Canada

Fort Collins Colorado Temple
Fort Collins Colorado Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

North America Central Area

  • Billings Montana Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 12, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 July 27, 2020; Phase 2-B April 26, 2021; and Phase 3 June 21, 2021.
  • Bismarck North Dakota Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of March 29, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 July 27, 2020; Phase 2-B April 26, 2021; and Phase 3 July 5, 2021.
  • Boise Idaho Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 19, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 11, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; Phase 2-B April 12, 2021; and Phase 3 June 21, 2021.
  • Calgary Alberta Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 20, 2022. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; Phase 2-B March 29, 2021; and Phase 3 July 12, 2021.
  • Cardston Alberta Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 19, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 25, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3 on March 15, 2021.
  • Chicago Illinois Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 12, 2022. Started Phase 1 Sept. 14, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 21, 2020; Phase 2-B May 24, 2021; and Phase 3 July 5, 2021.
  • Denver Colorado Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of March 29, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 25, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; Phase 2-B June 7, 2021; and Phase 3 July 5, 2021.
  • Edmonton Alberta Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 20, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 25, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; Phase 2-B March 29, 2021; and Phase 3 July 12, 2021.
  • Fort Collins Colorado Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 19, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 25, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; Phase 2-B June 7, 2021; and Phase 3 July 5, 2021.
  • Idaho Falls Idaho Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 19, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 11, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; Phase 2-B May 24, 2021; and Phase 3 June 21, 2021.
  • Kansas City Missouri Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 5, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 25, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 7, 2020; Phase 2-B March 29, 2021; and Phase 3 May 10, 2021.
  • Meridian Idaho Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 26, 2022. Started Phase 1 June 8, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; Phase 2-B April 12, 2021; and Phase 3 June 21, 2021.
  • Nauvoo Illinois Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 26, 2022. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; Phase 2-B May 10, 2021; and Phase 3 June 28, 2021.
  • Pocatello Idaho Temple  — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 26, 2022. Shortly after its dedication as a new temple, it started Phase 3 Nov. 16, 2021.
  • Regina Saskatchewan Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 20, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 25, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; Phase 2-B May 24, 2021; and Phase 3 July 5, 2021.
  • Rexburg Idaho Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 21, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 8, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; and Phase 2-B May 24, 2021.
  • St. Louis Missouri Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 26, 2022. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; Phase 2-B April 26, 2021; and Phase 3 June 7, 2021.
  • St. Paul Minnesota Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of March 19, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 25, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 7, 2020; Phase 2-B June 21, 2021; and July 5, 2021.
  • Star Valley Wyoming Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 26, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; Phase 2-B April 12, 2021; and Phase 3 June 28, 2021.
  • Twin Falls Idaho Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 19, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 11, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; Phase 2-B March 29, 2021; and Phase 3 June 14, 2021.
  • Winnipeg Manitoba Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 20, 2022. Started in Phase 3 Nov. 12, 2021, following its dedication.
  • Winter Quarters Nebraska Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of March 29, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 July 27, 2020; Phase 2-B April 26, 2021; and Phase 3 June 7, 2021.

Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple
Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple Credit: Sarah Jane Weaver

North America Northeast Area

  • Boston Massachusetts Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 5, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 6, 2020; Phase 2 April 26, 2021; and Phase 2-B June 7, 2021.
  • Columbus Ohio Temple — Closed for renovations. The temple district has been given Phase 3 status as of July 5, 2021. Given Phase 2-B status May 24, 2021.
  • Detroit Michigan Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 20, 2022. Started Phase 1 June 15, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; Phase 2-B June 21, 2021; and Phase 3 July 5, 2021.
  • Halifax Nova Scotia Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 22, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 15, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 21, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
  • Hartford Connecticut Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 5, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 15, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; and Phase 2-B June 7, 2021.
  • Indianapolis Indiana Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 5, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 8, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 7, 2020; and Phase 2-B May 10, 2021.
  • Manhattan New York Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 26, 2022. Started Phase 1 July 6, 2020; Phase 2 May 24, 2020; Phase 2-B June 21, 2021; and Phase 3 July 5, 2021.
  • Montreal Quebec Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 28, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 13, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; and Phase 3 May 24, 2021.
  • Palmyra New York Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 20, 2022. Started Phase 1 June 15, 2020; Phase 2 Feb. 15, 2021; Phase 2-B May 24, 2021; and Phase 3 July 5, 2021.
  • Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 20, 2022. Started Phase 1 July 6, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; Phase 2-B June 7, 2021; and Phase 3 July 5, 2021.
  • Toronto Ontario Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 20, 2022. Started Phase 1 June 29, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; Phase 2-B April 26, 2021; and Phase 3 July 26, 2021.
  • Washington D.C. Temple — Closed for renovations, but in a public open house stage prior to its dedication on Aug. 14, 2022. The temple district has been given Phase 3 status as of July 5, 2021. Given Phase 2-B status May 24, 2021.

Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple
Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

North America Southeast Area

  • Atlanta Georgia Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 7, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 21, 2020; and Phase 2-B May 10, 2021.
  • Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 20, 2022. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 Nov. 1, 2020; Phase 2-B April 26, 2021; and Phase 3 June 7, 2021.
  • Birmingham Alabama Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 28, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 26, 2020; and Phase 2-B May 10, 2021.
  • Columbia South Carolina Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 5, 2022. Started Phase 1 June 29, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; Phase 2-B May 10, 2021; and Phase 3 July 12, 2021.
  • Fort Lauderdale Florida Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 8, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 21, 2020; and Phase 2-B June 21, 2021.
  • Louisville Kentucky Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 25, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; and Phase 2-B May 10, 2021.
  • Memphis Tennessee Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of March 17, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 21, 2020; Phase 2-B April 26, 2021; and Phase 3 July 12, 2021.
  • Nashville Tennessee Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 7, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 21, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 26, 2021.
  • Orlando Florida Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 25, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 21, 2020; and Phase 2-B June 21, 2021.
  • Raleigh North Carolina Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 13, 2022. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 21, 2020; Phase 2-B May 10, 2021; and Phase 3 July 12, 2021.

Tucson Arizona Temple
Tucson Arizona Temple Credit: Scott Taylor

North America Southwest Area

  • Albuquerque New Mexico Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 19, 2022. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 14, 2020; Phase 2-B April 26, 2021; and Phase 3 June 14, 2021.
  • Dallas Texas Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 19, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 25, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; Phase 2-B May 10, 2021; and Phase 3 June 14, 2021.
  • Gilbert Arizona Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 19, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 7, 2020; Phase 2-B April 26, 2021; and Phase 3 June 28, 2021.
  • Houston Texas Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 19, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 25, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; Phase 2-B May 10, 2021; and Phase 3 June 28, 2021.
  • Las Vegas Nevada Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 19, 2022. Started Phase 1 June 29, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; Phase 2-B April 26, 2021; and Phase 3 June 14, 2021.
  • Lubbock Texas Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 19, 2022. Started Phase 1 June 8, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; Phase 2-B May 10, 2021; and Phase 3 June 7, 2021.
  • Mesa Arizona Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 19, 2022. During renovation and prior to Dec. 12 rededication, the temple district was given Phase 2-B status on April 26, 2021; and Phase 3 on June 28, 2021. After its rededication, the temple was in Phase 3 starting Dec. 21, 2021.
  • Monticello Utah Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 11, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 12, 2020; Phase 2-B April 12, 2021; and Phase 3 June 21, 2021.
  • Oklahoma City Oklahoma Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 19, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 25, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; Phase 2-B May 10, 2021; and Phase 3 June 7, 2021.
  • Phoenix Arizona Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 19, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 7, 2020; Phase 2-B April 26, 2021; and Phase 3 June 28, 2021.
  • Reno Nevada Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 19, 2022. Started Phase 1 June 8, 2020; started Phase 2 Aug 24, 2020; Phase 2-B April 12, 2021; and Phase 3 June 7, 2021.
  • San Antonio Texas Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 19, 2022. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; Phase 2-B May 10, 2021; and Phase 3 June 14, 2021.
  • Snowflake Arizona Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 19, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 7, 2020; Phase 2-B April 12, 2021; and Phase 3 June 28, 2021.
  • The Gila Valley Arizona Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 19, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 7, 2020; Phase 2-B April 12, 2021; and Phase 3 June 28, 2021.
  • Tucson Arizona Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 4, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 7, 2020; Phase 2-B April 12, 2021; and Phase 3 June 28, 2021.

Oakland California Temple
Oakland California Temple Credit: Steve Griffin, Deseret News, Deseret News

North America West Area

  • Anchorage Alaska Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 25, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; Phase 2-B May 24, 2021; and Phase 3 July 12, 2021.
  • Columbia River Washington Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 5, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 27, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 19, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 26, 2021.
  • Fresno California Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 27, 2022. Started Phase 1 July 6, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 19, 2020; Phase 2-B May 10, 2021; and Phase 3 June 21, 2021.
  • Kona Hawaii Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 4, 2022. Started Phase 1 June 15, 2020; Phase 2 Oct 5, 2020; went straight from Phase 2 to Phase 3; and Phase 3 March 15, 2021.
  • Laie Hawaii Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 June 15, 2020; Phase 2 Oct 5, 2020; and went straight from Phase 2 to Phase 3 March 15, 2021.
  • Los Angeles California Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 19, 2022. Started Phase 1 July 13, 2020; Phase 2 March 29, 2021; Phase 2-B May 10, 2021; and Phase 3 July 5, 2021.
  • Medford Oregon Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 27, 2022. Started Phase 1 June 15, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; Phase 2-B March 29, 2021; and Phase 3 Feb. 15, 2022.
  • Newport Beach California Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of March 23, 2022. Started Phase 1 July 6, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 28, 2020; Phase 2-B May 10, 2021; and Phase 3 June 21, 2021.
  • Oakland California Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 19, 2022. Started Phase 1 July 20, 2020; Phase 2 Nov. 9, 2020; Phase 2-B May 10, 2021; and Phase 3 June 21, 2021.
  • Portland Oregon Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 June 15, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 21, 202; Phase 2-B March 29, 2021; and Phase 3 July 5, 2021.
  • Redlands California Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase July 6, 2020; Phase 2 March 1, 2021; Phase 2-B May 10, 2021; and Phase 3 June 21, 2021.
  • Sacramento California Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 16, 2022. Started Phase 1 July 6, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 19, 2020; Phase 2-B May 10, 2021; and Phase 3 June 21, 2021.
  • San Diego California Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 July 6, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 28, 2020; Phase 2-B May 10, 2021; and Phase 3 June 21, 2021.
  • Seattle Washington Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 27, 2022. Started Phase 1 July 13, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 19, 2020; Phase 2-B March 29, 2021; and Phase 3 July 5, 2021.
  • Spokane Washington Temple — In Phase 3, as of Aug. 16, 2020. Started Phase 1 July 13, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 19, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 26, 2021.
  • Vancouver British Columbia Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 20, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 25, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; Phase 2-B July 5, 2021; and Phase 3 July 19, 2021.

Crowds emerge following the first session of the dedication for the Provo City Center Temple on Sunday, March 20, 2016.
Crowds emerge following the first session of the dedication for the Provo City Center Temple on Sunday, March 20, 2016. Credit: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Area

  • Bountiful Utah Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 19, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 11, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; Phase 2-B April 12, 2021; and Phase 3 June 14, 2021.
  • Brigham City Utah Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 19, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 11, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; Phase 2-B April 12, 2021; and Phase 3 June 7, 2021.
  • Cedar City Utah Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 11, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; Phase 2-B April 26, 2021; and Phase 3 June 14, 2021.
  • Draper Utah Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 25, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; Phase 2-B April 12, 2021; and Phase 3 June 28, 2021.
  • Jordan River Utah Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; Phase 2-B April 12, 2021; and Phase 3 June 28, 2021.
  • Logan Utah Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 26, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 11, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; Phase 2-B April 12, 2021; and Phase 3 June 14, 2021.
  • Manti Utah Temple — Closed for renovations, with the temple district in Phase 3. Prior to closing, the temple began operating in Phase 3 status as of July 5, 2021. Given Phase 2-B status May 24, 2021.
  • Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 25, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; Phase 2-B April 26, 2021; and Phase 3 June 21, 2021.
  • Ogden Utah Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 19, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 11, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; Phase 2-B April 12, 2021; and Phase 3 June 7, 2021.
  • Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 11, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; Phase 2-B April 12, 2021; and Phase 3 June 28, 2021.
  • Payson Utah Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 11, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; Phase 2-B April 26, 2021; and Phase 3 June 21, 2021.
  • Provo City Center Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 11, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; Phase 2-B April 26, 2021; and Phase 3 June 14, 2021.
  • Provo Utah Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 11, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; Phase 2-B April 26, 2021; and Phase 3 June 14, 2021.
  • Salt Lake Temple — Closed for renovations. The temple district has been given Phase 3 status as of June 28, 2021. Given Phase 2-B status April 12, 2021.
  • St. George Utah Temple — Closed for renovations. The temple district has been given Phase 3 status as of June 14, 2021. Given Phase 2-B status April 26, 2021.
  • Vernal Utah Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; Phase 2-B April 26, 2021; and Phase 3, June 21, 2021.
  • NOTE: The Monticello Utah Temple is in the North America Southwest Area.

Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple
Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Africa Central Area

The sun sets on the Durban South Africa Temple on Feb. 13, 2020.
The sun sets on the Durban South Africa Temple on Feb. 13, 2020. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Africa South Area

  • Durban South Africa Temple — In Phase 3, as of April 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 15, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 14, 2020; went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3 April 12, 2021.
  • Johannesburg South Africa Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 20, 2022. Started Phase 1 June 15, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 14, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3 April 12, 2021.

Accra Ghana Temple
Accra Ghana Temple Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Africa West Area

  • Aba Nigeria Temple — In Phase 3, as of April 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 8, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
  • Accra Ghana Temple — In Phase 3, as of April 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 8, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.

Taipei Taiwan Temple
Taipei Taiwan Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Asia Area

  • Hong Kong Temple — Closed for renovations. The temple district has been given Phase 3 status as of Nov. 23, 2021.
  • Taipei Taiwan Temple — In Phase 3, as of Dec. 21, 2020. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 July 27, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.

Seoul Korea Temple
Seoul Korea Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Asia North Area

  • Fukuoka Japan Temple — In Phase 3, as of April 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 19, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
  • Sapporo Japan Temple — In Phase 3, as of late June 2021. Started Phase 1 June 8, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 19, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
  • Seoul Korea Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 22, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 July 27, 2020; and Phase 2-B Nov. 23, 2021.
  • Tokyo Japan Temple — Closed for renovations. The temple district has been given Phase 3 status as of Nov. 23, 2021.

São Paulo Brazil Temple
São Paulo Brazil Temple Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brazil Area

  • Campinas Brazil Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2021. Started Phase 1 Aug. 24, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 14, 2020; Phase 2-B Aug. 10, 2021; and Phase 3 Sept. 7, 2021.
  • Curitiba Brazil Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 June 14, 2020; and Phase 2 Sept. 14, 2020; Phase 2-B Aug. 10, 2021; and Phase 3 Sept 21, 2021.
  • Fortaleza Brazil Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 July 20, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; Phase 2-B Aug. 10, 2021; and Phase 3 Sept. 7, 2021.
  • Manaus Brazil Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 July 20, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; Phase 2-B Aug. 2, 2021; and Phase 3 July 19, 2021.
  • Porto Alegre Brazil Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 July 13, 2020; Phase 2 Nov. 2, 2020; Phase 2-B Aug. 17, 2021; and Phase 3 Sept. 7 , 2021.
  • Recife Brazil Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 July 20, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 14, 2020; Phase 2-B Aug. 10, 2021; and Phase 3 Sept. 7, 2021.
  • São Paulo Brazil Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 July 20, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 14, 2020; Phase 2-B Aug. 7, 2021; and Phase 3 Sept. 7, 2021.

Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple
Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Caribbean Area

  • Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 26, 2022. Started Phase 1 Sept. 7, 2020; Phase 2 Nov. 9, 2020; Phase 2-B May 10, 2021; and Phase 3 July 12, 2021.
  • Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 26, 2022. Started Phase 1 June 22, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 14, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3 April 12, 2021.

Guatemala City Guatemala Temple
Guatemala City Guatemala Temple Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Central America Area

  • Guatemala City Guatemala Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 22, 2021. Started Phase 1 Aug. 24, 2020; Phase 2 Dec. 7, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
  • Panama City Panama Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 28, 2021. Started Phase 1 Dec. 14, 2020; Phase 2 March 1, 2021; and Phase 2-B May 10, 2021.
  • Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple — In Phase 3, as of Nov. 2. Started Phase 1 Aug. 24, 2020; Phase 2 Nov. 30, 2020; and Phase 2-B June 7, 2021.
  • San José Costa Rica Temple — Begins Phase 3 as early as Feb. 1, 2022; in Phase 2-B, as of Jan. 4, 2022. Started Phase 1 Sept. 14, 2020; and Phase 2 Feb. 15, 2021.
  • San Salvador El Salvador Temple — In Phase 3, as of March 15, 2021. Started Phase 1 Sept. 28, 2020; Phase 2 Nov. 30, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
  • Tegucigalpa Honduras Temple — In Phase 3, as of June 28, 2021. Started Phase 1 Oct. 19, 2020; Phase 2 Dec. 21, 2020; and Phase 2-B May 10, 2021.

Paris France Temple
Paris France Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Europe Central Area

  • Bern Switzerland Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 Aug. 17, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; Phase 2-B May 29, 2021; and Phase 3 July 12, 2021.
  • Frankfurt Germany Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 11, 2020; Phase 2 July 20, 2020; Phase 2-B March 29, 2021; and Phase 3 July 12, 2021.
  • Freiberg Germany Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 11, 2020; Phase 2 July 27, 2020; Phase 2-B June 21, 2021; and Phase 3 July 12, 2021.
  • Madrid Spain Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 6, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 14, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
  • Paris France TempleIn Phase 3, as of July 27, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 22, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; and Phase 2-B July 5, 2021.
  • Rome Italy Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 6, 2020; Phase 2 Feb. 15, 2021; and Phase 2-B June 7, 2021.
  • The Hague Netherlands Temple — In Phase 3, as of Sept. 7, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 July 27, 2020; and Phase 2B July 5, 2021.

Kyiv Ukraine Temple
Kyiv Ukraine Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Europe North Area

  • Copenhagen Denmark Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 July 27, 2020; Phase 2-B March 29, 2021; and Phase 3 July 12, 2021.
  • Helsinki Finland Temple — In Phase 3, as of May 24, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 25, 2020; and Phase 2 July 27, 2020.
  • Kyiv Ukraine TempleIn Phase 3, as of Sept. 28, 2021, but has suspended all operations and ordinances. Started Phase 1 July 5, 2021; and Phase 2 Aug. 9, 2021.
  • Lisbon Portugal Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 8, 2020; Phase 2 July 27, 2020; and Phase 2-B June 7, 2021.
  • London England Temple — In Phase 3, as of May 10, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 20, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 12, 2021.
  • Preston England Temple — In Phase 3, as of May 10, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 27, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 7, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 12, 2021.
  • Stockholm Sweden Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 11, 2020; Phase 2 July 27, 2020; Phase 2-B July 12, 2021; and Phase 3 Aug 3, 2021.

Mexico City Mexico Temple
Mexico City Mexico Temple Credit: Ravell Call, Deseret News

Mexico Area

  • Ciudad Juárez Mexico Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 26, 2022. Started Phase 1 Aug. 24, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 19, 2020; Phase 2-B June 21, 2021; and Phase 3 Aug. 24, 2021.
  • Colonia Juárez Chihuahua Mexico Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 26, 2022. Started Phase 1 Aug. 24, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 19, 2020; Phase 2-B June 21, 2021; and Phase 3 Aug. 24, 2021.
  • Guadalajara Mexico Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 26, 2022. Started Phase 1 June 29, 2020; Phase 2 March 15, 2021; Phase 2-B May 10, 2021; and Phase 3 June 7, 2021.
  • Hermosillo Sonora Mexico Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 26, 2022. Started Phase 1 Sept. 7, 2020; and Phase 2 Oct. 19, 2020;  Phase 2-B June 7, 2021; and Phase 3 Sept. 28, 2021.
  • Mérida Mexico Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 26, 2022. Started Phase 1 Sept. 28, 2020; Phase 2 Dec. 14, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3 Feb. 22, 2021.
  • Mexico City Mexico Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 26, 2022. Started Phase 1 Aug. 24, 2020; Phase 2 June 7, 2021; Phase 2-B July 5, 2021; and Phase 3 Sept. 28, 2021.
  • Monterrey Mexico Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 26, 2022. Started Phase 1 Sept. 14, 2020; Phase 2 March 15, 2021; Phase 2-B May 10, 2021; and Phase 3 June 7, 2021.
  • Oaxaca Mexico Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 26, 2022. Started Phase 1 Aug. 17, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 19, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3 Feb. 22, 2021.
  • Tampico Mexico Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 26, 2022. Started Phase 1 Oct. 12, 2020; Phase 2 Dec. 14, 2020; Phase 2-B May 10, 2021; and Phase 3 June 7, 2021.
  • Tijuana Mexico Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 26, 2022. Started Phase 1 Aug. 24, 2020; Phase 2 Feb. 22, 2021; Phase 2-B June 7, 2021; and Phase 3 July 19, 2021.
  • Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 26, 2022. Started Phase 1 Aug. 17, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 19, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3 Feb. 22, 2021.
  • Veracruz Mexico Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 26, 2022. Started Phase 1 Sept 14, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 19, 2020; Phase 2-B May 10, 2021; and Phase 3 June 7, 2021.
  • Villahermosa Mexico Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 26, 2022. Started Phase 1 Sept. 14, 2020; Phase 2 Dec. 14, 2020; Phase 2-B June 21, 2021; and Phase 3 Sept. 28, 2021.

Middle East / Africa North

  • No operating temples

Papeete Tahiti Temple
Papeete Tahiti Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Pacific Area

  • Adelaide Australia Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 8, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
  • Apia Samoa Temple — In Phase 3, as of Jan. 4, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 22, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
  • Brisbane Australia Temple — In Phase 3, as of Jan. 4, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 22, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
  • Hamilton New Zealand Temple — Closed for renovations. The temple district has been given Phase 3 status as of May 24, 2021.
  • Melbourne Australia Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 1, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 Dec. 14, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
  • Nuku’alofa Tonga Temple — In Phase 3, as of Dec. 28, 2020. Started Phase 1 June 15, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
  • Papeete Tahiti Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 26, 2022. Started Phase 1 June 8, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 28, 2020; and Phase 3 March 15, 2021.
  • Perth Australia Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 8, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
  • Suva Fiji Temple — Has returned to Phase 1. Started Phase 1 July 20, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 7, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3 on Feb. 8, 2021.
  • Sydney Australia Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 22, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 7, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.

Cebu City Philippines Temple
Cebu City Philippines Temple

Philippines Area

  • Cebu City Philippines Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 Aug. 31, 2020; Phase 2 Nov. 16, 2020; and Phase 2-B May 10, 2021.
  • Manila Philippines Temple — In Phase 3, as of Nov. 16, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 15, 2020; Phase 2 Sept 21, 2020; and Phase 2-B July 12, 2021.

Arequipa Peru Temple
Arequipa Peru Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

South America Northwest

  • Arequipa Peru Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 19, 2022. Started Phase 1 Nov. 23, 2020; Phase 2 Jan. 11, 2021; Phase 2-B Oct. 5, 2021; and Phase 3 Nov. 23, 2021.
  • Barranquilla Colombia Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 19, 2022. Started Phase 1 Dec. 7, 2020; Phase 2 Jan. 11, 2021; Phase 2-B Nov. 23, 2021; and Phase 3 March 15, 2022.
  • Bogotá Colombia Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 19, 2022. Started Phase 1 Nov. 30, 2020; and Phase 2 Jan. 11, 2021, Phase 2-B Oct 5, 2021; and Phase 3 Nov. 23, 2021.
  • Caracas Venezuela Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 19, 2022. Started Phase 1 Dec. 7, 2020; Phase 2 Jan. 11, 2021; Phase 2-B June 7, 2021; and Phase 3, July 19, 2021.
  • Cochabamba Bolivia Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 19, 2022. Started Phase 1 Sept. 28, 2020; Phase 2 Jan 11, 2021; Phase 2-B April 26, 2021; and Phase 3 Sept. 14, 2021.
  • Guayaquil Ecuador Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 19, 2022. Started Phase 1 July 27, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 28, 2020; Phase 2-B March 29, 2020; and Phase 3 July 12, 2021.
  • Lima Peru Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 19, 2022. Started Phase 1 Nov. 23, 2020; Phase 2 Jan. 11, 2020; Phase 2-B June 21, 2021; and Phase 3 Sept. 14, 2021.
  • Trujillo Peru Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 19, 2022. Started Phase 1 Nov. 23, 2020; Phase 2 Jan. 11, 2021; Phase 2-B June 7, 2021; and Phase 3 Sept. 14, 2021.

Concepción Chile Temple
Concepción Chile Temple Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

South America South

  • Asunción Paraguay Temple — In Phase 3, as of Aug. 31, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 6, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 5, 2020; and Phase 2-B March 29, 2021.
  • Buenos Aires Argentina Temple — In Phase 3, of Nov. 30, 2021. Started Phase 1 Nov. 23, 2020; Phase 2 March 1, 2021; and Phase 2-B Nov. 16, 2021.
  • Concepción Chile Temple — In Phase 3, as of Aug. 31, 2021. Started Phase 1 Aug. 24, 2020; Phase 2 Nov. 9, 2020; and Phase 2-B Aug. 2, 2021.
  • Córdoba Argentina Temple — In Phase 3, as of Aug. 31, 2021. Started Phase 1 Aug. 3, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 5, 2020; and Phase 2-B March 29, 2021.
  • Montevideo Uruguay Temple — In Phase 3, as of Dec. 28, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 6, 2020; and Phase 2 Aug. 3, 2021; and Phase 2-B Dec. 14, 2021.
  • Santiago Chile Temple — In Phase 3, as of Aug. 31, 2021. Started Phase 1 Oct. 5, 2020; Phase 2 Nov. 9, 2020; and Phase 2-B Aug. 2, 2021.

