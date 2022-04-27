After closing all of its temples worldwide in late March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints continues to reopen its temples in a careful and cautious four-phase plan.

Below is a closer look — in an area-by-area listing — at the current status of each of the Church’s 170 dedicated temples, projected through Wednesday, April 27. Click on the area name below to jump to a listing of the temples and their current statuses in that area.

With the announced changes, the Church will have — as of April 27 — the following breakdown of its 170 dedicated temples:

109in Phase 4, returning to normal operations

51 operating in Phase 3

0 operating in Phase 2-B

0 operating in Phase 2

1 operating in Phase 1

1 paused/suspended in Phase 3

8 closed for major renovations

Patrons in the districts of temples can schedule ordinance reservations online via the temple’s information page at temples.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Phase 1 allows for limited living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment, while Phase 2 allows for those sealings as well as all other living ordinances, also by appointment. Phase 2-B offers all living ordinances and proxy baptisms, by appointment. Phase 3 includes everything from the first two phases and the performance of temple ordinances for deceased individuals.

From Phase 3, temples start a gradual return to normal operations — which still require ordinances and sessions being scheduled by appointment and may have limited capacities and session offerings, mask requirements and other pandemic-related restrictions.

Temples that are “paused” have stopped operations temporarily because of local COVID-19 conditions or other circumstances. Other temples may be temporarily closed for a period for routine maintenance and cleaning.

United States and Canada

North America Central | North America Northeast | North America Southeast | North America Southwest | North America West | Utah

Outside the United States and Canada

Africa Central | Africa South | Africa West | Asia | Asia North | Brazil | Caribbean | Central America | Europe Central | Europe North | Mexico | Middle East / Africa North | Pacific | Philippines | South America Northwest | South America South

Fort Collins Colorado Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

North America Central Area

Return to area list.

Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple Credit: Sarah Jane Weaver

North America Northeast Area

Return to area list.

Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

North America Southeast Area

Return to area list.

Tucson Arizona Temple Credit: Scott Taylor

North America Southwest Area

Return to area list.

Oakland California Temple Credit: Steve Griffin, Deseret News, Deseret News

North America West Area

Return to area list.

Crowds emerge following the first session of the dedication for the Provo City Center Temple on Sunday, March 20, 2016. Credit: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Area

Return to area list.

Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Africa Central Area

Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple — In Phase 3, as of April 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 Aug. 3, 2020; Phase 2 Sept 14, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.

Return to area list.

The sun sets on the Durban South Africa Temple on Feb. 13, 2020. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Africa South Area

Durban South Africa Temple — In Phase 3, as of April 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 15, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 14, 2020; went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3 April 12, 2021.

— In Phase 3, as of April 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 15, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 14, 2020; went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3 April 12, 2021. Johannesburg South Africa Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 20, 2022. Started Phase 1 June 15, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 14, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3 April 12, 2021.

Return to area list.

Accra Ghana Temple Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Africa West Area

Aba Nigeria Temple — In Phase 3, as of April 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 8, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.

— In Phase 3, as of April 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 8, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3. Accra Ghana Temple — In Phase 3, as of April 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 8, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.

Return to area list.

Taipei Taiwan Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Asia Area

Hong Kong Temple — Closed for renovations. The temple district has been given Phase 3 status as of Nov. 23, 2021.

— Closed for renovations. The temple district has been given Phase 3 status as of Nov. 23, 2021. Taipei Taiwan Temple — In Phase 3, as of Dec. 21, 2020. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 July 27, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.

Return to area list.

Seoul Korea Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Asia North Area

Fukuoka Japan Temple — In Phase 3, as of April 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 19, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.

— In Phase 3, as of April 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 19, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3. Sapporo Japan Temple — In Phase 3, as of late June 2021. Started Phase 1 June 8, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 19, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.

— In Phase 3, as of late June 2021. Started Phase 1 June 8, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 19, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3. Seoul Korea Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 22, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 July 27, 2020; and Phase 2-B Nov. 23, 2021.

— In Phase 3, as of Feb. 22, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 July 27, 2020; and Phase 2-B Nov. 23, 2021. Tokyo Japan Temple — Closed for renovations. The temple district has been given Phase 3 status as of Nov. 23, 2021.

Return to area list.

São Paulo Brazil Temple Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brazil Area

Campinas Brazil Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2021. Started Phase 1 Aug. 24, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 14, 2020; Phase 2-B Aug. 10, 2021; and Phase 3 Sept. 7, 2021.

— In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2021. Started Phase 1 Aug. 24, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 14, 2020; Phase 2-B Aug. 10, 2021; and Phase 3 Sept. 7, 2021. Curitiba Brazil Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 June 14, 2020; and Phase 2 Sept. 14, 2020; Phase 2-B Aug. 10, 2021; and Phase 3 Sept 21, 2021.

— In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 June 14, 2020; and Phase 2 Sept. 14, 2020; Phase 2-B Aug. 10, 2021; and Phase 3 Sept 21, 2021. Fortaleza Brazil Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 July 20, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; Phase 2-B Aug. 10, 2021; and Phase 3 Sept. 7, 2021.

— In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 July 20, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; Phase 2-B Aug. 10, 2021; and Phase 3 Sept. 7, 2021. Manaus Brazil Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 July 20, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; Phase 2-B Aug. 2, 2021; and Phase 3 July 19, 2021.

— In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 July 20, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; Phase 2-B Aug. 2, 2021; and Phase 3 July 19, 2021. Porto Alegre Brazil Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 July 13, 2020; Phase 2 Nov. 2, 2020; Phase 2-B Aug. 17, 2021; and Phase 3 Sept. 7 , 2021.

— In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 July 13, 2020; Phase 2 Nov. 2, 2020; Phase 2-B Aug. 17, 2021; and Phase 3 Sept. 7 , 2021. Recife Brazil Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 July 20, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 14, 2020; Phase 2-B Aug. 10, 2021; and Phase 3 Sept. 7, 2021.

— In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 July 20, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 14, 2020; Phase 2-B Aug. 10, 2021; and Phase 3 Sept. 7, 2021. São Paulo Brazil Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 July 20, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 14, 2020; Phase 2-B Aug. 7, 2021; and Phase 3 Sept. 7, 2021.

Return to area list.

Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Caribbean Area

Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 26, 2022. Started Phase 1 Sept. 7, 2020; Phase 2 Nov. 9, 2020; Phase 2-B May 10, 2021; and Phase 3 July 12, 2021.

— In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 26, 2022. Started Phase 1 Sept. 7, 2020; Phase 2 Nov. 9, 2020; Phase 2-B May 10, 2021; and Phase 3 July 12, 2021. Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 26, 2022. Started Phase 1 June 22, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 14, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3 April 12, 2021.

Return to area list.

Guatemala City Guatemala Temple Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Central America Area

Return to area list.

Paris France Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Europe Central Area

Bern Switzerland Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 Aug. 17, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; Phase 2-B May 29, 2021; and Phase 3 July 12, 2021.

— In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 Aug. 17, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; Phase 2-B May 29, 2021; and Phase 3 July 12, 2021. Frankfurt Germany Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 11, 2020; Phase 2 July 20, 2020; Phase 2-B March 29, 2021; and Phase 3 July 12, 2021.

— In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 11, 2020; Phase 2 July 20, 2020; Phase 2-B March 29, 2021; and Phase 3 July 12, 2021. Freiberg Germany Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 11, 2020; Phase 2 July 27, 2020; Phase 2-B June 21, 2021; and Phase 3 July 12, 2021.

— In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 11, 2020; Phase 2 July 27, 2020; Phase 2-B June 21, 2021; and Phase 3 July 12, 2021. Madrid Spain Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 6, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 14, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.

— In Phase 3, as of July 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 6, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 14, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3. Paris France Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 27, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 22, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; and Phase 2-B July 5, 2021.

In Phase 3, as of July 27, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 22, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; and Phase 2-B July 5, 2021. Rome Italy Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 6, 2020; Phase 2 Feb. 15, 2021; and Phase 2-B June 7, 2021.

— In Phase 3, as of July 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 6, 2020; Phase 2 Feb. 15, 2021; and Phase 2-B June 7, 2021. The Hague Netherlands Temple — In Phase 3, as of Sept. 7, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 July 27, 2020; and Phase 2B July 5, 2021.

Return to area list.

Kyiv Ukraine Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Europe North Area

Copenhagen Denmark Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 July 27, 2020; Phase 2-B March 29, 2021; and Phase 3 July 12, 2021.

— In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 July 27, 2020; Phase 2-B March 29, 2021; and Phase 3 July 12, 2021. Helsinki Finland Temple — In Phase 3, as of May 24, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 25, 2020; and Phase 2 July 27, 2020.

— In Phase 3, as of May 24, 2021. Started Phase 1 May 25, 2020; and Phase 2 July 27, 2020. Kyiv Ukraine Temple — In Phase 3, as of Sept. 28, 2021, but has suspended all operations and ordinances. Started Phase 1 July 5, 2021; and Phase 2 Aug. 9, 2021.

In Phase 3, as of Sept. 28, 2021, but has suspended all operations and ordinances. Started Phase 1 July 5, 2021; and Phase 2 Aug. 9, 2021. Lisbon Portugal Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 8, 2020; Phase 2 July 27, 2020; and Phase 2-B June 7, 2021.

— In Phase 3, as of July 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 8, 2020; Phase 2 July 27, 2020; and Phase 2-B June 7, 2021. London England Temple — In Phase 3, as of May 10, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 20, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 12, 2021.

— In Phase 3, as of May 10, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 20, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 12, 2021. Preston England Temple — In Phase 3, as of May 10, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 27, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 7, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 12, 2021.

— In Phase 3, as of May 10, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 27, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 7, 2020; and Phase 2-B April 12, 2021. Stockholm Sweden Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 11, 2020; Phase 2 July 27, 2020; Phase 2-B July 12, 2021; and Phase 3 Aug 3, 2021.

Return to area list.

Mexico City Mexico Temple Credit: Ravell Call, Deseret News

Mexico Area

Return to area list.

Middle East / Africa North

No operating temples

Return to area list.

Papeete Tahiti Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Pacific Area

Return to area list.

Cebu City Philippines Temple

Philippines Area

Cebu City Philippines Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 Aug. 31, 2020; Phase 2 Nov. 16, 2020; and Phase 2-B May 10, 2021.

Manila Philippines Temple — In Phase 3, as of Nov. 16, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 15, 2020; Phase 2 Sept 21, 2020; and Phase 2-B July 12, 2021.

Return to area list.

Arequipa Peru Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

South America Northwest

Arequipa Peru Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 19, 2022. Started Phase 1 Nov. 23, 2020; Phase 2 Jan. 11, 2021; Phase 2-B Oct. 5, 2021; and Phase 3 Nov. 23, 2021.

Barranquilla Colombia Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 19, 2022. Started Phase 1 Dec. 7, 2020; Phase 2 Jan. 11, 2021; Phase 2-B Nov. 23, 2021; and Phase 3 March 15, 2022.

Bogotá Colombia Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 19, 2022. Started Phase 1 Nov. 30, 2020; and Phase 2 Jan. 11, 2021, Phase 2-B Oct 5, 2021; and Phase 3 Nov. 23, 2021.

Caracas Venezuela Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 19, 2022. Started Phase 1 Dec. 7, 2020; Phase 2 Jan. 11, 2021; Phase 2-B June 7, 2021; and Phase 3, July 19, 2021.

Cochabamba Bolivia Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 19, 2022. Started Phase 1 Sept. 28, 2020; Phase 2 Jan 11, 2021; Phase 2-B April 26, 2021; and Phase 3 Sept. 14, 2021.

Guayaquil Ecuador Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 19, 2022. Started Phase 1 July 27, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 28, 2020; Phase 2-B March 29, 2020; and Phase 3 July 12, 2021.

Lima Peru Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 19, 2022. Started Phase 1 Nov. 23, 2020; Phase 2 Jan. 11, 2020; Phase 2-B June 21, 2021; and Phase 3 Sept. 14, 2021.

Trujillo Peru Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 19, 2022. Started Phase 1 Nov. 23, 2020; Phase 2 Jan. 11, 2021; Phase 2-B June 7, 2021; and Phase 3 Sept. 14, 2021.

Return to area list.

Concepción Chile Temple Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

South America South

Asunción Paraguay Temple — In Phase 3, as of Aug. 31, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 6, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 5, 2020; and Phase 2-B March 29, 2021.

— In Phase 3, as of Aug. 31, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 6, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 5, 2020; and Phase 2-B March 29, 2021. Buenos Aires Argentina Temple — In Phase 3, of Nov. 30, 2021. Started Phase 1 Nov. 23, 2020; Phase 2 March 1, 2021; and Phase 2-B Nov. 16, 2021.

— In Phase 3, of Nov. 30, 2021. Started Phase 1 Nov. 23, 2020; Phase 2 March 1, 2021; and Phase 2-B Nov. 16, 2021. Concepción Chile Temple — In Phase 3, as of Aug. 31, 2021. Started Phase 1 Aug. 24, 2020; Phase 2 Nov. 9, 2020; and Phase 2-B Aug. 2, 2021.

— In Phase 3, as of Aug. 31, 2021. Started Phase 1 Aug. 24, 2020; Phase 2 Nov. 9, 2020; and Phase 2-B Aug. 2, 2021. Córdoba Argentina Temple — In Phase 3, as of Aug. 31, 2021. Started Phase 1 Aug. 3, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 5, 2020; and Phase 2-B March 29, 2021.

— In Phase 3, as of Aug. 31, 2021. Started Phase 1 Aug. 3, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 5, 2020; and Phase 2-B March 29, 2021. Montevideo Uruguay Temple — In Phase 3, as of Dec. 28, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 6, 2020; and Phase 2 Aug. 3, 2021; and Phase 2-B Dec. 14, 2021.

— In Phase 3, as of Dec. 28, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 6, 2020; and Phase 2 Aug. 3, 2021; and Phase 2-B Dec. 14, 2021. Santiago Chile Temple — In Phase 3, as of Aug. 31, 2021. Started Phase 1 Oct. 5, 2020; Phase 2 Nov. 9, 2020; and Phase 2-B Aug. 2, 2021.

Return to area list.