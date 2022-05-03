The number of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ temples now in a gradual move to normal operations following COVID-19 pandemic closures and phased reopenings is now 124 worldwide designated as in Phase 4.

On Tuesday, May 3, an additional 16 temples joined the 109 that have started their moves to normal operations since mid-March. That gives the Church 125 of its 162 operational temples in Phase 4 (another eight dedicated temples are closed for major renovations).

The 125 total temples having started Phase 4 include 74 of the 86 operating temples in the United States and Canada, including all temples in the Utah and North America Southwest areas and all but one in the North America Central Area.

The total also includes 51 of the 76 operating temples outside of the U.S. and Canada, including all in the Africa Central, Africa South, Brazil, Caribbean, Mexico, South America Northwest and South America South areas.

Two years ago, the Church closed all operating temples worldwide because of the pandemic and then followed with cautious, phased reopenings.

Since mid-March 2022, temples in the United States have started this return to normal operations — with ordinances available by appointment only, limited capacities, and ongoing local government requirements and pandemic restrictions.

The 16 temples moving to Phase 4 by May 3 and starting their return to normal operations are:

Aba Nigeria Temple

Asunción Paraguay Temple

Birmingham Alabama Temple

Buenos Aires Argentina Temple

Concepción Chile Temple

Córdoba Argentina Temple

Durban South Africa Temple

Guatemala City Guatemala Temple

Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple

Montevideo Uruguay Temple

Orlando Florida Temple

Panama City Panama Temple

Paris France Temple

Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple

Santiago Chile Temple

Tegucigalpa Honduras Temple

An area-by-area listing of the current status of each of the Church’s 170 dedicated temples is available on the Church News’ temple reopening status tracker. Clicking on a temple name in the temple status tracker takes the user to that temple’s information page at temples.ChurchofJesusChrist.org where ordinance work can be scheduled online.

Reopening by phases

For two years, the Church has designated temples returning to various operations by phased levels:

Phase 1: Open for restricted living sealings only.

Phase 2: Open for all living ordinances only.

Phase 2-B: Open for all living ordinances and proxy baptisms.

Phase 3: Open for all ordinances with restrictions.

Phase 4: Returning to normal operations.

Breakdown of current temple statuses

With the announced changes, the Church has — as of May 3 — the following breakdown of its 170 dedicated temples:

125 in Phase 4, returning to normal operations

35 operating in Phase 3

0 operating in Phase 2-B

0 operating in Phase 2

1 operating in Phase 1

1 paused/suspended in Phase 3

8 closed for major renovations

For lists of temples that have previously moved to Phase 4 and for additional information on the “gradual lifting” of pandemic-related restrictions, a timeline of temples closing and then reopening in the phased process, please see the following: