Learn about areas of recently announced temples in California, Oregon

Among the 51 temple locations announced by President Russell M. Nelson in 2021 or so far in 2022, three are in Pacific coast states — two cities in California and one in Oregon.

Temples for the Eugene, Oregon, area and in Yorba Linda, California, were among 20 announced in April 2021 general conference by President Nelson. The name for the former was later designated as the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple.

In April 2022 general conference, President Nelson announced a temple for the Modesto, California, area among 17 locations listed in the Sunday afternoon session.

These will bring the number of Latter-day Saint temples in Pacific states to 20: 10 in California, four in Washington, three in Oregon, two in Hawaii and one in Alaska.

The two dedicated temples in Hawaii are in Laie, on Oahu island, and in Kona, on the island of Hawaii. Alaska’s sole temple is in Anchorage.

Willamette Valley Oregon Temple

Exterior rendering of the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

• Third temple in Oregon. The first, in Portland, was dedicated in 1989, followed by Medford, in 2000.

• Location: 10.5 acres north of International Boulevard in northern Springfield, a suburb east of Eugene. A groundbreaking date has not been announced.

• Building plan: Single story of approximately 30,000 square feet, or about the size of the Twin Falls Idaho, Sydney Australia and Fort Lauderdale Florida temples.

• Springfield had a 2020 census population of 61,851; Eugene has 176,654 residents. The Eugene-Springfield metropolitan area has a population of 382,971 — the third largest in Oregon, after Portland and Salem.

• There are five stakes in southern Willamette Valley and two stakes in central Oregon. The first was organized in 1951.

• The area is currently in the temple district of the Portland Oregon Temple, which is about 100 miles to the north. That temple serves 32 stakes in Oregon and southern Washington. The nearest temple to the south is in Medford, about 160 miles away.

Modesto California Temple

Afternoon aerial view of the 99 Freeway and urban downtown core of Modesto, California. Credit: Matt Gush – stock.adobe.com

• Fifth temple in northern and central California. Others are in Oakland (dedicated in 1964), in Fresno (2000), in Sacramento (2006) and the Feather River California Temple, in Yuba City, for which ground was broken in July 2020.

• No site location or building plan has been announced.

• The city of Modesto has a 2020 census population of 218,464; the Modesto metro area has 552,878 residents.

• There are three stakes in metro Modesto and four stakes in nearby communities. The first stake in the area was the San Joaquin Stake, organized in 1948, and now named the Stockton California Stake. The first stake in Modesto was formed in 1964.

• The area is currently in the temple district of the Oakland California Temple, which is 75 miles to the west. That temple serves 30 stakes. Other nearby temples are in Fresno (90 miles southeast, eight stakes) and Sacramento (90 miles north, 22 stakes).

Yorba Linda California Temple

Exterior rendering of the Yorba Linda California Temple. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

• Fifth temple in Southern California. Others are in Los Angeles (dedicated in 1956), San Diego (1993), Redlands (2003) and Newport Beach (2005); second temple in Orange County, after Newport Beach.

• Groundbreaking is scheduled for Saturday, June 18, with Elder Mark A. Bragg, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Church’s North America West Area, presiding. Plans call for a single-story edifice of about 30,000 square feet.

• Location: 5.4 acres at the intersection of Bastanchury Road and Osmond Street. The site had been the meetinghouse for the Yorba Linda 1st and 3rd wards.

• Yorba Linda is a suburban city in northeastern Orange County, some 35 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles. Its 2020 census population was 68,336. The county has 3.19 million residents.

• There are 14 stakes in Orange County. The first was organized in 1957. The Yorba Linda California Stake was organized in 1985. To the north, eastern Los Angeles County has six stakes.

• The area is currently in the temple district of the Newport Beach California Temple, which is about 25 miles to the south. That temple serves 15 stakes. The Los Angeles California Temple, 45 miles to the west, serves 36 stakes. The Redlands California Temple, 50 miles to the east, serves 19 stakes.

