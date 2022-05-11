Featuring an introductory message and invitation from President Russell M. Nelson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a special virtual tour of the Washington D.C. Temple — taking viewers on a guided visit of the temple’s interior rooms.

The online journey is led by Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, and Elder Dale G. Renlund, also of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife, Sister Ruth Renlund.

The YouTube video, nearly 12 minutes in length, was made available online Wednesday, May 11, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

In his brief message, President Nelson mentions the sacred nature of the Church’s temples and the holy ordinances performed within the edifices for both the living and the deceased.

“The Church builds temples all over the world — you may have seen one in your community,” President Nelson tells video viewers. “I invite you now to see inside one of our temples.”

Elder Renlund said in the video prior to starting the virtual walk-through of the Washington D.C. Temple: “A temple is the most sacred place of worship in our Church, and we are delighted that you would join us for a tour.”

Added Sister Stevenson: “Jesus Christ is the central focus of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and our temples. We regard the temple as ‘the house of the Lord.’ As you enter the temple, you will notice the beautiful paintings and other artwork that turn our hearts and thoughts towards Christ and His gospel.”

The virtual tour coincides with a milestone met with the Washington D.C. Temple’s public open house — 100,000 visitors since the temple opened its doors on April 18, less than a month ago. National media outlets, invited guests from government and embassies in the area, friends and neighbors, and local Latter-day Saints have toured the landmark edifice — located just outside the nation’s capital.

The open house of the recently renovated temple marks the first time the historic temple has been open to the public in nearly five decades. The only other time came 48 years ago in a similar event prior to the temple’s original dedication in 1974 by Church President Spencer W. Kimball.

For those unable to attend in person due to scheduling, traveling constraints or distance, the video provides the two senior Church leaders to virtually take viewers through the temple. It’s the first such video presentation made public since Elder David A. Bednar and Elder Ronald A. Rasband, both of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, led a similar virtual tour of the Rome Italy Temple prior to its 2019 public opening and dedication.

The Church has 282 temples worldwide in operation, under construction or announced — including 171 dedicated temples, the most recent being the Rio de Janeiro Brazil Temple dedicated earlier this month by Elder Stevenson.

The Washington D.C. Temple in-person open house will continue through June 11. Open-house ticket information is available at dctemple.org.

