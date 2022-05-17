Now with 171 dedicated temples worldwide, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has 134 of those temples in a gradual move to normal operations following COVID-19 pandemic closures and phased reopenings.

By Tuesday, May 17, an additional nine temples had made the move, giving the Church 82.7% of its 162 operational temples in Phase 4. (Eight dedicated temples are closed for major renovations, and another — the recently dedicated Rio de Janeiro Brazil Temple — will begin operations soon.)

The 134 total temples having started Phase 4 include 79 of the 86 operating temples within the United States and Canada and 55 of the 76 operating temples outside of the two North American nations.

Two years ago, the Church closed all operating temples worldwide because of the pandemic and then followed with cautious, phased reopenings.

Since mid-March 2022, temples in the United States have started this return to normal operations — with ordinances available by appointment only, limited capacities, and ongoing local government requirements and pandemic restrictions.

The nine temples having moved to Phase 4 since the last Church News update on May 3 and starting their return to normal operations are:

Boston Massachusetts Temple

Hartford Connecticut Temple

Louisville Kentucky Temple

Madrid Spain Temple

Montreal Quebec Temple

Nashville Tennessee Temple

Preston England Temple

San Salvador El Salvador Temple

Seoul Korea Temple

Read more: Temple reopening status tracker — through May 17

An area-by-area listing of the current status of each of the Church’s 171 dedicated temples is available on the Church News’ temple reopening status tracker. Clicking on a temple name in the temple status tracker takes the user to that temple’s information page at temples.ChurchofJesusChrist.org, where ordinance work can be scheduled online.

Reopening by phases

For two years, the Church has designated temples returning to various operations by phased levels:

Phase 1: Open for restricted living sealings only.

Phase 2: Open for all living ordinances only.

Phase 2-B: Open for all living ordinances and proxy baptisms.

Phase 3: Open for all ordinances with restrictions.

Phase 4: Returning to normal operations.

Breakdown of current temple statuses

With the announced changes, the Church has — as of May 17 — the following breakdown of its 171 dedicated temples:

134 in Phase 4, returning to normal operations.

26 operating in Phase 3.

0 operating in Phase 2-B.

0 operating in Phase 2.

1 operating in Phase 1.

1 paused/suspended in Phase 3.

8 closed for major renovations.

1 to soon start operations.

For lists of temples that have previously moved to Phase 4 and for additional information on the “gradual lifting” of pandemic-related restrictions, a timeline of temples closing and then reopening in the phased process, please see the following: