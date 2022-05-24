See the Washington D.C. Temple in 360-degree virtual tour

A virtual tour now offers 360-degree views inside and outside of the Washington D.C. Temple.

The video was posted Tuesday, May 24, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Beginning outside of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ temple near the nation’s capital, the YouTube video continues inside — the welcome desk, walkway bridge, dressing rooms, baptistry, bride’s room, a sealing room, stair cases, initiatory area, an endowment room and the celestial room.

The Washington D.C. Temple open house continues through June 11. The temple closed in 2018 for extensive renovations; rededication is scheduled for Aug. 14.