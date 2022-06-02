Of the 172 dedicated temples worldwide of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 85.6% have started a move to normal operations following more than two years of COVID-19 pandemic closures and phased reopenings.

By Thursday, June 2, 148 of the Church’s 162 operational temples had been designated in Phase 4, returning to normal operations. That includes 12 temples that had made the move since May 17.

Eight dedicated temples are closed for major renovations.

Two years ago, the Church closed all operating temples worldwide because of the pandemic and then followed with cautious, phased reopenings.

Since mid-March 2022, temples in the United States have started this return to normal operations — with ordinances available by appointment only, limited capacities, and ongoing local government requirements and pandemic restrictions.

The 12 temples having moved to Phase 4 since the last Church News update on May 17 or beginning operations after having been dedicated recently are:

Accra Ghana Temple

Atlanta Georgia Temple

Cebu City Philippines Temple

Fort Lauderdale Florida Temple

Halifax Nova Scotia Temple

Helsinki Finland

Lisbon Portugal Temple

London England Temple

Manila Philippines Temple

Perth Australia Temple

Rio de Janeiro Brazil Temple

Yigo Guam Temple

Read more: Temple reopening status tracker — through June 2

An area-by-area listing of the current status of each of the Church’s 172 dedicated temples is available on the Church News’ temple reopening status tracker. Clicking on a temple name in the temple status tracker takes the user to that temple’s information page at temples.ChurchofJesusChrist.org, where ordinance work can be scheduled online.

Reopening by phases

For two years, the Church has designated temples returning to various operations by phased levels:

Phase 1: Open for restricted living sealings only.

Phase 2: Open for all living ordinances only.

Phase 2-B: Open for all living ordinances and proxy baptisms.

Phase 3: Open for all ordinances with restrictions.

Phase 4: Returning to normal operations.

Breakdown of current temple statuses

With the announced changes, the Church has — as of June 2 — the following breakdown of its 171 dedicated temples:

148 in Phase 4, returning to normal operations.

15 operating in Phase 3.

1 operating in Phase 1.

1 paused/suspended in Phase 3.

8 closed for major renovations.

For lists of temples that have previously moved to Phase 4 and for additional information on the "gradual lifting" of pandemic-related restrictions, a timeline of temples closing and then reopening in the phased process