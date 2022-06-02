After closing all of its temples worldwide in late March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints continues to reopen its temples in a careful and cautious four-phase plan.

Below is a closer look — in an area-by-area listing — at the current status of each of the Church’s 172 dedicated temples, projected through Thursday, June 2. Click on the area name below to jump to a listing of the temples and their current statuses in that area.

With the announced changes, the Church will have — as of June 2 — the following breakdown of its 172 dedicated temples:

148 in Phase 4, returning to normal operations

15 operating in Phase 3

1 operating in Phase 1

1 paused/suspended in Phase 3

8 closed for major renovations

Patrons in the districts of temples can schedule ordinance reservations online via the temple’s information page at temples.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Phase 1 allows for limited living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment, while Phase 2 allows for those sealings as well as all other living ordinances, also by appointment. Phase 2-B offers all living ordinances and proxy baptisms, by appointment. Phase 3 includes everything from the first two phases and the performance of temple ordinances for deceased individuals.

From Phase 3, temples start a gradual return to normal operations — which still require ordinances and sessions being scheduled by appointment and may have limited capacities and session offerings, mask requirements and other pandemic-related restrictions.

Temples that are “paused” have stopped operations temporarily because of local COVID-19 conditions or other circumstances. Other temples may be temporarily closed for a period for routine maintenance and cleaning.

United States and Canada

North America Central | North America Northeast | North America Southeast | North America Southwest | North America West | Utah

Outside the United States and Canada

Africa Central | Africa South | Africa West | Asia | Asia North | Brazil | Caribbean | Central America | Europe Central | Europe North | Mexico | Middle East / Africa North | Pacific | Philippines | South America Northwest | South America South

Fort Collins Colorado Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

North America Central Area

Return to area list.

Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple Credit: Sarah Jane Weaver

North America Northeast Area

Return to area list.

Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

North America Southeast Area

Atlanta Georgia Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of June 1, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 21, 2020; Phase 2-B May 10, 2021; and Phase 3 June 7, 2021.

— In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of June 1, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 21, 2020; Phase 2-B May 10, 2021; and Phase 3 June 7, 2021. Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 20, 2022. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 Nov. 1, 2020; Phase 2-B April 26, 2021; and Phase 3 June 7, 2021.

— In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 20, 2022. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 Nov. 1, 2020; Phase 2-B April 26, 2021; and Phase 3 June 7, 2021. Birmingham Alabama Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of May 3, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 26, 2020; Phase 2-B May 10, 2021; and Phase 3 June 28, 2021.

— In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of May 3, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 26, 2020; Phase 2-B May 10, 2021; and Phase 3 June 28, 2021. Columbia South Carolina Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 5, 2022. Started Phase 1 June 29, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; Phase 2-B May 10, 2021; and Phase 3 July 12, 2021.

— In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 5, 2022. Started Phase 1 June 29, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; Phase 2-B May 10, 2021; and Phase 3 July 12, 2021. Fort Lauderdale Florida Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of May 24, 2022. Started Phase 1 June 8, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 21, 2020; Phase 2-B June 21, 2021; and Phase 3 July 12, 2021.

— In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of May 24, 2022. Started Phase 1 June 8, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 21, 2020; Phase 2-B June 21, 2021; and Phase 3 July 12, 2021. Louisville Kentucky Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of May 2, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 25, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; Phase 2-B May 10, 2021; and July 12, 2021.

— In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of May 2, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 25, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; Phase 2-B May 10, 2021; and July 12, 2021. Memphis Tennessee Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of March 17, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 21, 2020; Phase 2-B April 26, 2021; and Phase 3 July 12, 2021.

— In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of March 17, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 21, 2020; Phase 2-B April 26, 2021; and Phase 3 July 12, 2021. Nashville Tennessee Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of May 16, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 21, 2020; Phase 2-B April 26, 2021; and Phase 3 June 7, 2021.

— In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of May 16, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 21, 2020; Phase 2-B April 26, 2021; and Phase 3 June 7, 2021. Orlando Florida Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of May 3, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 25, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 21, 2020; Phase 2-B June 21, 2021; and Phase 3 July 12, 2021.

— In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of May 3, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 25, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 21, 2020; Phase 2-B June 21, 2021; and Phase 3 July 12, 2021. Raleigh North Carolina Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 13, 2022. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 21, 2020; Phase 2-B May 10, 2021; and Phase 3 July 12, 2021.

Return to area list.

Tucson Arizona Temple Credit: Scott Taylor

North America Southwest Area

Return to area list.

Oakland California Temple Credit: Steve Griffin, Deseret News, Deseret News

North America West Area

Return to area list.

Crowds emerge following the first session of the dedication for the Provo City Center Temple on Sunday, March 20, 2016. Credit: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Area

Return to area list.

Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Africa Central Area

Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of May 3, 2022. Started Phase 1 Aug. 3, 2020; Phase 2 Sept 14, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3 April 12, 2021.

Return to area list.

The sun sets on the Durban South Africa Temple on Feb. 13, 2020. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Africa South Area

Durban South Africa Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of May 3, 2022. Started Phase 1 June 15, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 14, 2020; went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3 April 12, 2021.

— In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of May 3, 2022. Started Phase 1 June 15, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 14, 2020; went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3 April 12, 2021. Johannesburg South Africa Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 20, 2022. Started Phase 1 June 15, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 14, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3 April 12, 2021.

Return to area list.

Accra Ghana Temple Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Africa West Area

Aba Nigeria Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of May 3, 2022. Started Phase 1 June 8, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3 April 12, 2021.

— In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of May 3, 2022. Started Phase 1 June 8, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3 April 12, 2021. Accra Ghana Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of May 24, 2022. Started Phase 1 June 8, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3 April 12, 2021.

Return to area list.

Taipei Taiwan Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Asia Area

Hong Kong Temple — Closed for renovations. The temple district has been given Phase 3 status as of Nov. 23, 2021.

— Closed for renovations. The temple district has been given Phase 3 status as of Nov. 23, 2021. Taipei Taiwan Temple — In Phase 3, as of Dec. 21, 2020. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 July 27, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.

Return to area list.

Seoul Korea Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Asia North Area

Fukuoka Japan Temple — In Phase 3, as of April 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 19, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.

— In Phase 3, as of April 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 19, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3. Sapporo Japan Temple — In Phase 3, as of late June 2021. Started Phase 1 June 8, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 19, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.

— In Phase 3, as of late June 2021. Started Phase 1 June 8, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 19, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3. Seoul Korea Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 22, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 July 27, 2020; Phase 2-B Nov. 23, 2021; and Phase 3 Feb. 22, 2022.

— In Phase 3, as of Feb. 22, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 July 27, 2020; Phase 2-B Nov. 23, 2021; and Phase 3 Feb. 22, 2022. Tokyo Japan Temple — Closed for renovations. The temple district has been given Phase 3 status as of Nov. 23, 2021.

— Closed for renovations. The temple district has been given Phase 3 status as of Nov. 23, 2021. Yigo Guam Temple — Dedicated on May 22, 2022. Ordinance work for patrons began May 26, 2022.

Return to area list.

São Paulo Brazil Temple Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brazil Area

Campinas Brazil Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2021. Started Phase 1 Aug. 24, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 14, 2020; Phase 2-B Aug. 10, 2021; and Phase 3 Sept. 7, 2021.

— In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2021. Started Phase 1 Aug. 24, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 14, 2020; Phase 2-B Aug. 10, 2021; and Phase 3 Sept. 7, 2021. Curitiba Brazil Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 June 14, 2020; and Phase 2 Sept. 14, 2020; Phase 2-B Aug. 10, 2021; and Phase 3 Sept 21, 2021.

— In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 June 14, 2020; and Phase 2 Sept. 14, 2020; Phase 2-B Aug. 10, 2021; and Phase 3 Sept 21, 2021. Fortaleza Brazil Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 July 20, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; Phase 2-B Aug. 10, 2021; and Phase 3 Sept. 7, 2021.

— In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 July 20, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; Phase 2-B Aug. 10, 2021; and Phase 3 Sept. 7, 2021. Manaus Brazil Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 July 20, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; Phase 2-B Aug. 2, 2021; and Phase 3 July 19, 2021.

— In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 July 20, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; Phase 2-B Aug. 2, 2021; and Phase 3 July 19, 2021. Porto Alegre Brazil Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 July 13, 2020; Phase 2 Nov. 2, 2020; Phase 2-B Aug. 17, 2021; and Phase 3 Sept. 7, 2021.

— In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 July 13, 2020; Phase 2 Nov. 2, 2020; Phase 2-B Aug. 17, 2021; and Phase 3 Sept. 7, 2021. Recife Brazil Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 July 20, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 14, 2020; Phase 2-B Aug. 10, 2021; and Phase 3 Sept. 7, 2021.

— In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 July 20, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 14, 2020; Phase 2-B Aug. 10, 2021; and Phase 3 Sept. 7, 2021. Rio de Janeiro Brazil Temple — Dedicated May 8, 2022, and ordination work for patrons began May 19, 2022. A month earlier, temples throughout Brazil started Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations.

— Dedicated May 8, 2022, and ordination work for patrons began May 19, 2022. A month earlier, temples throughout Brazil started Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations. São Paulo Brazil Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 July 20, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 14, 2020; Phase 2-B Aug. 7, 2021; and Phase 3 Sept. 7, 2021.

Return to area list.

Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Caribbean Area

Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 26, 2022. Started Phase 1 Sept. 7, 2020; Phase 2 Nov. 9, 2020; Phase 2-B May 10, 2021; and Phase 3 July 12, 2021.

— In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 26, 2022. Started Phase 1 Sept. 7, 2020; Phase 2 Nov. 9, 2020; Phase 2-B May 10, 2021; and Phase 3 July 12, 2021. Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 26, 2022. Started Phase 1 June 22, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 14, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3 April 12, 2021.

Return to area list.

Guatemala City Guatemala Temple Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Central America Area

Guatemala City Guatemala Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of May 3, 2022. Started Phase 1 Aug. 24, 2020; Phase 2 Dec. 7, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3 Feb. 22, 2021.

— In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of May 3, 2022. Started Phase 1 Aug. 24, 2020; Phase 2 Dec. 7, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3 Feb. 22, 2021. Panama City Panama Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of May 3, 2022. Started Phase 1 Dec. 14, 2020; Phase 2 March 1, 2021; Phase 2-B May 10, 2021; and Phase 3 June 28, 2021.

— In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of May 3, 2022. Started Phase 1 Dec. 14, 2020; Phase 2 March 1, 2021; Phase 2-B May 10, 2021; and Phase 3 June 28, 2021. Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of May 3, 2022. Started Phase 1 Aug. 24, 2020; Phase 2 Nov. 30, 2020; Phase 2-B June 7, 2021; and Phase 3 Nov. 2, 2021.

— In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of May 3, 2022. Started Phase 1 Aug. 24, 2020; Phase 2 Nov. 30, 2020; Phase 2-B June 7, 2021; and Phase 3 Nov. 2, 2021. San José Costa Rica Temple — Begins Phase 3 as early as Feb. 1, 2022; in Phase 2-B, as of Jan. 4, 2022. Started Phase 1 Sept. 14, 2020; and Phase 2 Feb. 15, 2021.

— Begins Phase 3 as early as Feb. 1, 2022; in Phase 2-B, as of Jan. 4, 2022. Started Phase 1 Sept. 14, 2020; and Phase 2 Feb. 15, 2021. San Salvador El Salvador Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of May 16, 2022. Started Phase 1 Sept. 28, 2020; Phase 2 Nov. 30, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3 March 15, 2021.

— In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of May 16, 2022. Started Phase 1 Sept. 28, 2020; Phase 2 Nov. 30, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3 March 15, 2021. Tegucigalpa Honduras Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of May 3, 2022. Started Phase 1 Oct. 19, 2020; Phase 2 Dec. 21, 2020; Phase 2-B May 10, 2021; and Phase 3 June 28, 2021.

Return to area list.

Paris France Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Europe Central Area

Bern Switzerland Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 Aug. 17, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; Phase 2-B May 29, 2021; and Phase 3 July 12, 2021.

— In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 Aug. 17, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 31, 2020; Phase 2-B May 29, 2021; and Phase 3 July 12, 2021. Frankfurt Germany Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 11, 2020; Phase 2 July 20, 2020; Phase 2-B March 29, 2021; and Phase 3 July 12, 2021.

— In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 11, 2020; Phase 2 July 20, 2020; Phase 2-B March 29, 2021; and Phase 3 July 12, 2021. Freiberg Germany Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 11, 2020; Phase 2 July 27, 2020; Phase 2-B June 21, 2021; and Phase 3 July 12, 2021.

— In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 11, 2020; Phase 2 July 27, 2020; Phase 2-B June 21, 2021; and Phase 3 July 12, 2021. Madrid Spain Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of May 16, 2022. Started Phase 1 July 6, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 14, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3 July 12, 2021.

— In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of May 16, 2022. Started Phase 1 July 6, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 14, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3 July 12, 2021. Paris France Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of May 3, 2022. Started Phase 1 June 22, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; Phase 2-B July 5, 2021; and Phase 3 July 27, 2021.

In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of May 3, 2022. Started Phase 1 June 22, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; Phase 2-B July 5, 2021; and Phase 3 July 27, 2021. Rome Italy Temple — In Phase 3, as of July 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 6, 2020; Phase 2 Feb. 15, 2021; and Phase 2-B June 7, 2021.

— In Phase 3, as of July 12, 2021. Started Phase 1 July 6, 2020; Phase 2 Feb. 15, 2021; and Phase 2-B June 7, 2021. The Hague Netherlands Temple — In Phase 3, as of Sept. 7, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 July 27, 2020; and Phase 2B July 5, 2021.

Return to area list.

Kyiv Ukraine Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Europe North Area

Copenhagen Denmark Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 July 27, 2020; Phase 2-B March 29, 2021; and Phase 3 July 12, 2021.

— In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 18, 2020; Phase 2 July 27, 2020; Phase 2-B March 29, 2021; and Phase 3 July 12, 2021. Helsinki Finland Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of June 1, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 25, 2020; Phase 2 July 27, 2020; and Phase 3 May 24, 2021.

— In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of June 1, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 25, 2020; Phase 2 July 27, 2020; and Phase 3 May 24, 2021. Kyiv Ukraine Temple — In Phase 3, as of Sept. 28, 2021, but has suspended all operations and ordinances. Started Phase 1 July 5, 2021; and Phase 2 Aug. 9, 2021.

In Phase 3, as of Sept. 28, 2021, but has suspended all operations and ordinances. Started Phase 1 July 5, 2021; and Phase 2 Aug. 9, 2021. Lisbon Portugal Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of June 1, 2022. Started Phase 1 June 8, 2020; Phase 2 July 27, 2020; Phase 2-B June 7, 2021; and Phase 3 July 12, 2021.

— In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of June 1, 2022. Started Phase 1 June 8, 2020; Phase 2 July 27, 2020; Phase 2-B June 7, 2021; and Phase 3 July 12, 2021. London England Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of June 1, 2022. Started Phase 1 July 20, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; Phase 2-B April 12, 2021; and Phase 3 July 12, 2021.

— In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of June 1, 2022. Started Phase 1 July 20, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; Phase 2-B April 12, 2021; and Phase 3 July 12, 2021. Preston England Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of May 4, 2022. Started Phase 1 July 27, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 7, 2020; Phase 2-B April 12, 2021; and Phase 3, May 10, 2021.

— In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of May 4, 2022. Started Phase 1 July 27, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 7, 2020; Phase 2-B April 12, 2021; and Phase 3, May 10, 2021. Stockholm Sweden Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 11, 2022. Started Phase 1 May 11, 2020; Phase 2 July 27, 2020; Phase 2-B July 12, 2021; and Phase 3 Aug 3, 2021.

Return to area list.

Mexico City Mexico Temple Credit: Ravell Call, Deseret News

Mexico Area

Return to area list.

Middle East / Africa North

No operating temples

Return to area list.

Papeete Tahiti Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Pacific Area

Adelaide Australia Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 8, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.

— In Phase 3, as of Feb. 8, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3. Apia Samoa Temple — In Phase 3, as of Jan. 4, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 22, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.

— In Phase 3, as of Jan. 4, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 22, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3. Brisbane Australia Temple — In Phase 3, as of Jan. 4, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 22, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.

— In Phase 3, as of Jan. 4, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 22, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3. Hamilton New Zealand Temple — Closed for renovations. The temple district has been given Phase 3 status as of May 24, 2021.

— Closed for renovations. The temple district has been given Phase 3 status as of May 24, 2021. Melbourne Australia Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 1, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 Dec. 14, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.

— In Phase 3, as of Feb. 1, 2021. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 Dec. 14, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3. Nuku’alofa Tonga Temple — In Phase 3, as of Dec. 28, 2020. Started Phase 1 June 15, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3.

— In Phase 3, as of Dec. 28, 2020. Started Phase 1 June 15, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 24, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3. Papeete Tahiti Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 26, 2022. Started Phase 1 June 8, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 28, 2020; and Phase 3 March 15, 2021.

In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 26, 2022. Started Phase 1 June 8, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 28, 2020; and Phase 3 March 15, 2021. Perth Australia Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of May 24, 2022. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3 Feb. 8, 2021.

— In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of May 24, 2022. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 Aug. 17, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3 Feb. 8, 2021. Suva Fiji Temple — Has returned to Phase 1. Started Phase 1 July 20, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 7, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3 on Feb. 8, 2021.

— Has returned to Phase 1. Started Phase 1 July 20, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 7, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3 on Feb. 8, 2021. Sydney Australia Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of March 17, 2022. Started Phase 1 June 1, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 7, 2020; and went directly from Phase 2 to Phase 3 Feb. 22, 2021.

Return to area list.

Cebu City Philippines Temple

Philippines Area

Cebu City Philippines Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of June 1, 2022. Started Phase 1 Aug. 31, 2020; Phase 2 Nov. 16, 2020; Phase 2-B May 10, 2021; and Phase 3 July 12, 2021.

Manila Philippines Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of June 1, 2022. Started Phase 1 June 15, 2020; Phase 2 Sept 21, 2020; Phase 2-B July 12, 2021; and Phase 3 Nov. 16, 2021.

Return to area list.

Arequipa Peru Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

South America Northwest

Arequipa Peru Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 19, 2022. Started Phase 1 Nov. 23, 2020; Phase 2 Jan. 11, 2021; Phase 2-B Oct. 5, 2021; and Phase 3 Nov. 23, 2021.

Barranquilla Colombia Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 19, 2022. Started Phase 1 Dec. 7, 2020; Phase 2 Jan. 11, 2021; Phase 2-B Nov. 23, 2021; and Phase 3 March 15, 2022.

Bogotá Colombia Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 19, 2022. Started Phase 1 Nov. 30, 2020; and Phase 2 Jan. 11, 2021, Phase 2-B Oct 5, 2021; and Phase 3 Nov. 23, 2021.

Caracas Venezuela Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 19, 2022. Started Phase 1 Dec. 7, 2020; Phase 2 Jan. 11, 2021; Phase 2-B June 7, 2021; and Phase 3, July 19, 2021.

Cochabamba Bolivia Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 19, 2022. Started Phase 1 Sept. 28, 2020; Phase 2 Jan 11, 2021; Phase 2-B April 26, 2021; and Phase 3 Sept. 14, 2021.

Guayaquil Ecuador Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 19, 2022. Started Phase 1 July 27, 2020; Phase 2 Sept. 28, 2020; Phase 2-B March 29, 2020; and Phase 3 July 12, 2021.

Lima Peru Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 19, 2022. Started Phase 1 Nov. 23, 2020; Phase 2 Jan. 11, 2020; Phase 2-B June 21, 2021; and Phase 3 Sept. 14, 2021.

Trujillo Peru Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of April 19, 2022. Started Phase 1 Nov. 23, 2020; Phase 2 Jan. 11, 2021; Phase 2-B June 7, 2021; and Phase 3 Sept. 14, 2021.

Return to area list.

Concepción Chile Temple Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

South America South

Asunción Paraguay Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of May 3, 2022. Started Phase 1 July 6, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 5, 2020; Phase 2-B March 29, 2021; and Phase 3 Aug. 31, 2021.

— In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of May 3, 2022. Started Phase 1 July 6, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 5, 2020; Phase 2-B March 29, 2021; and Phase 3 Aug. 31, 2021. Buenos Aires Argentina Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of May 3, 2022. Started Phase 1 Nov. 23, 2020; Phase 2 March 1, 2021; Phase 2-B Nov. 16, 2021; and Phase 3 Nov. 30, 2021.

— In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of May 3, 2022. Started Phase 1 Nov. 23, 2020; Phase 2 March 1, 2021; Phase 2-B Nov. 16, 2021; and Phase 3 Nov. 30, 2021. Concepción Chile Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of May 3, 2022. Started Phase 1 Aug. 24, 2020; Phase 2 Nov. 9, 2020; Phase 2-B Aug. 2, 2021; and Phase 3 Aug. 31, 2021.

— In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of May 3, 2022. Started Phase 1 Aug. 24, 2020; Phase 2 Nov. 9, 2020; Phase 2-B Aug. 2, 2021; and Phase 3 Aug. 31, 2021. Córdoba Argentina Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of May 3, 2022. Started Phase 1 Aug. 3, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 5, 2020; Phase 2-B March 29, 2021; and Phase 3 Aug. 31, 2021.

— In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of May 3, 2022. Started Phase 1 Aug. 3, 2020; Phase 2 Oct. 5, 2020; Phase 2-B March 29, 2021; and Phase 3 Aug. 31, 2021. Montevideo Uruguay Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of May 3, 2022. Started Phase 1 July 6, 2020; and Phase 2 Aug. 3, 2021; Phase 2-B Dec. 14, 2021; and Phase 3 Dec. 28, 2021.

— In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of May 3, 2022. Started Phase 1 July 6, 2020; and Phase 2 Aug. 3, 2021; Phase 2-B Dec. 14, 2021; and Phase 3 Dec. 28, 2021. Santiago Chile Temple — In Phase 4 and a gradual return to normal operations, as of May 3, 2022. Started Phase 1 Oct. 5, 2020; Phase 2 Nov. 9, 2020; Phase 2-B Aug. 2, 2021; and Phase 3 Aug. 31, 2021.

Return to area list.