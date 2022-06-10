Cape Verde President José Maria Neves and Prime Minister Ulisses de Correia e Silva were two of the more than 500 people who visited the Praia Cape Verde Temple during the media and VIP tours prior to the public open house, the Church’s Cape Verde Newsroom reported. During Neves’ tour of the temple, he shared his thanks to the Church for construction of the temple.
Other officials who visited The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ first temple in the country included Cape Verde’s National Assembly President Austelino Tavares Correia. During his visit, he described the celestial room as a place of peace and spiritual reflection.
Former Cape Verde President Jorge Carlos Fonseca and his wife, Lígia Fonseca, also attended the open house. As they reflected on its meaning, they observed that places of worship such as the Praia Cape Verde Temple can contribute to greater harmony and peace, not only in the country, but throughout the world.
The temple public open house started May 21 and will run until Saturday, June 11. Reservations are available at churchofjesuschrist.org/temples/open-houses.
The Praia temple’s dedication is Sunday, June 19, in three sessions, at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m., with Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presiding over the dedication weekend events.