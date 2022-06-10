Cape Verde President José Maria Neves, center, and his wife, Debora Carvalho, while on a tour of the Praia Cape Verde Temple during the open house with Elder Gary B. Sabin, General Authority Seventy, left, and Elder Rubén V. Alliaud, General Authority Seventy, right, on May 18, 2022. The temple will be dedicated on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints