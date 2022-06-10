President and prime minister of Cape Verde tour the Praia Cape Verde Temple during the open house

Cape Verde President José Maria Neves, center, and his wife, Debora Carvalho, while on a tour of the Praia Cape Verde Temple during the open house with Elder Gary B. Sabin, General Authority Seventy, left, and Elder Rubén V. Alliaud, General Authority Seventy, right, on May 18, 2022. The temple will be dedicated on Sunday, June 19, 2022.
Cape Verde Prime Minister José Ulisses Correia e Silva, right, receives a Christus statuette from Elder Gary B. Sabin, General Authority Seventy, during his tour on May 20, 2022, of the Praia Cape Verde Temple open house. The temple public open house is from May 21 to June 11, 2022, excluding Sundays.
Former Cape Verde President Jorge Fonseca, third from left, and his wife, Lígia Fonseca, receives his four-generation family tree during a visit to the Praia Cabo Verde Temple open house. From left to right: Elder Roseveltt de Pina Teixeira, Area Seventy; Lígia Fonseca; Jorge Fonseca; Elder Gary B. Sabin, General Authority Seventy; Elder Rubén V. Alliaud, General Authority Seventy; and interpreter Dany Oliveira.
The open house of Praia Cape Verde Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is from May 21 to June 11, 2022, excluding Sundays.
Inscription on the main door of the Praia Cape Verde Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Cape Verde President José Maria Neves and his wife, Débora Carvalho, receive a Christus statuette during the Praia Cape Verde Temple open house tour on May 18, 2022. This is the Church's first temple in the country.
Cape Verde Praia Mission President David J. Wunderli and his wife, Sister Diane Wunderli, speak with Débora Carvalho, wife of Cape Verde president, during a May 18, 2022, visit to the Praia Cape Verde Temple open house.
The Cape Verde President José Maria Neves speaks with missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the cultural hall of the meetinghouse adjacent to the new Praia Cape Verde Temple on May 18, 2022. The temple public open house is from May 21 to June 11, 2022, excluding Sundays.
Cape Verde President José Maria Neves greets the Church's missionaries on May 18, 2022, during a tour of the Praia Cape Verde Temple. The temple public open house is from May 21 to June 11, 2022, excluding Sundays.
Cape Verde President José Maria Neves, and his wife, Débora Carvalho, with Elder Gary B. Sabin, General Authority Seventy, watch a video about the Church's temples before a tour of the Praia Cabo Verde Temple during the open house on May 18, 2022.
The entourage of Cape Verde Prime Minister José Ulisses Correia e Silva walks during a tour of the Praia Cabo Verde Temple during the open house on May 20, 2022.
Cape Verde Prime Minister José Ulisses Correia e Silva is greeted by Elder Gary B. Sabin, General Authority Seventy, for a tour of the Praia Cape Verde Temple during the open house on May 20, 2022.
Cape Verde President José Maria Neves, and his wife, Débora Carvalho, are greeted by Elder Gary B. Sabin, General Authority Seventy, at the Praia CapeVerde Temple open house on May 18, 2022.
Former Cape Verde President Jorge Carlos Fonseca and his wife, Lígia Fonseca, visit the Praia Cape Verde Temple grounds, accompanied by Elder Gary B. Sabin, General Authority Seventy.
Cape Verde President José Maria Neves and Prime Minister Ulisses de Correia e Silva were two of the more than 500 people who visited the Praia Cape Verde Temple during the media and VIP tours prior to the public open house, the Church’s Cape Verde Newsroom reported. During Neves’ tour of the temple, he shared his thanks to the Church for construction of the temple.

Other officials who visited The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ first temple in the country included Cape Verde’s National Assembly President Austelino Tavares Correia. During his visit, he described the celestial room as a place of peace and spiritual reflection.

Former Cape Verde President Jorge Carlos Fonseca and his wife, Lígia Fonseca, also attended the open house. As they reflected on its meaning, they observed that places of worship such as the Praia Cape Verde Temple can contribute to greater harmony and peace, not only in the country, but throughout the world.

The temple public open house started May 21 and will run until Saturday, June 11. Reservations are available at churchofjesuschrist.org/temples/open-houses.

The Praia temple’s dedication is Sunday, June 19, in three sessions, at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m., with Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presiding over the dedication weekend events.

