Three temples in the United States’ South were announced during the most recent general conference of the Church.

Among the 17 new temple locations listed Sunday, April 3, by President Russell M. Nelson at the close of the 192nd Annual General Conference are Tampa, Florida; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Austin, Texas.

No specific site plans, building renderings or plans, or groundbreaking dates have been announced for the three temples.

Within the 16 states the U.S. government defines as the South are 16 dedicated temples, four under construction and four just announced. In addition to the three newest locations in the planning stages, a temple for Fort Worth, Texas, was announced in October 2021 general conference.

Austin Texas Temple

• 7th temple in Texas. The first was the Dallas Texas Temple, dedicated in 1984, followed by temples in Houston (2000), Lubbock (2002) and San Antonio (2005). Ground was broken in McAllen in November 2020. No construction information has been released for the Fort Worth temple.

• Austin is the capital of Texas and with 964,177 residents, according to the Census Bureau, is the fourth largest city in Texas, behind Houston, San Antonio and Dallas. The metropolitan area has 2.4 million residents, also the fourth largest in the state.

• There are seven stakes in Austin metro, the 1st created in 1973. The Texas Austin Mission was organized in 2020. Statewide there are 371,007 Latter-day Saints in 78 stakes.

• The area is in the current San Antonio Texas Temple district, which comprises 21 stakes. The San Antonio temple is 75 miles southwest of Austin. Other neighboring temples are in Houston (150 miles to the east) and Dallas (200 miles north).

Knoxville Tennessee Temple

• 3rd temple in Tennessee. Temples in Memphis and Nashville were dedicated in 2000.

• Knoxville is the largest city in eastern Tennessee. With 192,648 residents, it is the third largest city in Tennessee, behind Nashville and Memphis. The Knoxville metro area population is 893,412, also smaller than just Nashville and Memphis in the state.

• There are two stakes in Knoxville, two others in eastern Tennessee and one in far western North Carolina. The Knoxville Tennessee Stake was created in 1972. The Tennessee Knoxville Mission was organized in 1993. Tennessee has 55,456 Church members in 12 stakes.

• Knoxville is in the current Nashville Tennessee Temple district, which comprises 10 stakes. The Nashville temple is 195 miles west of Knoxville. Other neighboring temples are in Atlanta, Georgia (200 miles south), Louisville, Kentucky (240 miles north) and Birmingham, Alabama (270 miles southwest).

Tampa Florida Temple

• 4th temple in Florida. The Orlando Florida Temple was dedicated in 1994 and the Fort Lauderdale Florida Temple in 2014. Ground was broken in Tallahassee in June 2021.

• Tampa is on the Gulf Coast’s Tampa Bay. Its 2021 population was 387,050, the third largest in Florida, behind Jacksonville and Miami. The Tampa-St. Petersburg metro area has 3.2 million residents, surpassed in the state only by the Miami-Fort Lauderdale metro area.

• There are four stakes in the Tampa-St. Petersburg metro area and two more in neighboring counties. The first was the Tampa Florida Stake, created in 1959. The Florida Tampa Mission was organized in 1976. Florida has 164,558 Latter-day Saints in 34 stakes.

• The area is in the current Orlando Florida Temple district, which comprises 24 stakes, including the six in the Tampa area, the Tallahassee Florida Stake and two neighboring stakes to Tallahassee. The Orlando temple is about 80 miles northeast of Tampa. Other neighboring temples are in Fort Lauderdale (250 miles southeast), Atlanta, Georgia (470 miles north) and under construction in Tallahassee (270 miles northwest).

