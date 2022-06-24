More than half of the operating temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are accommodating members to perform proxy ordinances without an appointment, less than four weeks after Church leaders announced the temple-by-temple allowance.

As temples across the globe gradually return to normal and full operations, Church leaders announced on June 3 that some would allow patrons doing proxy work to either reserve an appointment or to attend without an appointment.

Temples with no-appointment allowances

As of Thursday, June 23, nearly 90 temples — as found on temples.ChurchofJesusChrist.org — have the no-appointment allowance as part of their individual web pages, which reads: “Appointments for proxy ordinances are encouraged. Patrons without appointments are also welcome, but may be asked to wait for an opportunity to participate.”

That number includes all of the Church’s operating temples in Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Africa and all but a handful in the United States. It also includes some temples in the Church’s Europe and Pacific areas.

The no-appointment allowance is not yet in effect for temples in the Church’s Asia, Brazil, Central America, Philippines and South America areas.

How to know

Members are being notified by email of the starting date for the option to attend the nearest temple without an appointment. Such was the case this week as Latter-day Saints in Utah received notification that the 14 operating temples in that state all began on the same day allowing patrons without appointments.

Temple patrons can go to temples.ChurchofJesusChrist.org to find the operational status — including whether appointments are required — for a temple they are planning to attend.

From COVID-19 closures to reopening

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its resulting precautions and restrictions, the Church first closed all operating temples in March 2020, then following with cautious, phased reopenings.

Since mid-March 2022, temples have started this return to normal operations — with ordinances available by appointment only, limited capacities, and ongoing local government requirements and pandemic restrictions.

Advantages of appointments

Allowing members to reserve temple appointments has provided many advantages, including reduced wait times for patrons and ensuring they can participate in the ordinances as they choose.

Priority is given to patrons with appointments, with those attending the temple without a reservation being asked to wait for an opportunity to participate.

As always, appointments are still necessary for members to receive their own ordinances, such as endowment and sealing.

A glance at temple operation statuses

Of the Church’s 173 dedicated temples,

156 have returned or are returning to normal operations

9 are still operating in Phase 3

1 is suspended in Phase 3

7 are closed for major renovations

Those still in Phase 3 are:

Apia Samoa Temple

Brisbane Australia Temple

Fukuoka Japan Temple

Melbourne Australia Temple

Nuku’alofa Tonga Temple

San José Costa Rica Temple

Sapporo Japan Temple

Spokane Washington Temple

Taipei Taiwan Temple

Kyiv Ukraine Temple (suspended)

A temple in Phase 3 has all living and proxy ordinances available, while requiring appointments and may have limited capacities and session offerings, mask requirements and other pandemic-related restrictions.

The seven closed for major renovations are: