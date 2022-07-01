First Presidency announces name for temple in greater Guatemala City area

The First Presidency has announced a name for the temple that will be constructed in the greater Guatemala City, Guatemala, area: the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple.

The announcement was published in a news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org on Friday, July 1.

The Miraflores temple will be a two-story building of approximately 30,000 square feet. It will sit on a 1.5-acre site at the intersection of 13 Calle and 5-56 in Guatemala City, Guatemala. The temple’s site and rendering were released in September 2021. A groundbreaking date has not been announced.

Greater Guatemala City was one of six new temple locations announced by President Russell M. Nelson during October 2020 general conference.

“It is exciting to see how the work of God advances without limits,” Guatemala Palmita Stake President Byron López told the Church News shortly after the announcement. “I’m especially thrilled to learn that Guatemala has again been chosen by the Lord for the building of another temple, His house.

“I cannot express in words the gratitude that I feel knowing there will be a new temple in Guatemala City, which will bless the lives of many members of the Church, as well as nonmembers of the Church.”

The Miraflores temple will be the country’s fourth. The Guatemala City Guatemala Temple was dedicated in 1984, followed by the Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple in 2011. Construction began in late 2020 on the Cobán Guatemala Temple. Elder Brian K. Taylor, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Central America Area, presided at the Cobán temple’s groundbreaking ceremony on Nov. 14, 2020.

Guatemala is home to more than 280,000 Latter-day Saints in approximately 440 congregations. The Miraflores temple will serve more than 56,000 members.