See photos from the Layton Utah Temple dedication

Members of the Church exit after the first dedicatory session after Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the Layton Utah Temple on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

LAYTON, Utah — Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the Layton Utah Temple on Sunday, June 16.

The Apostle was accompanied at the dedication by his wife, Sister Susan Bednar; Elder Brian K. Taylor, General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Utah Area presidency; his wife, Sister Jill Taylor; Elder Kevin R. Duncan, General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Temple Department; and his wife, Sister Nancy Duncan.

Elder Bednar encouraged those who will worship and serve in this house of the Lord to build a “covenant connection” with Heavenly Father through what they learn there.

The Layton Utah Temple is the 195th dedicated temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the 22nd of what will be 30 houses of the Lord in Utah.

Following are photographs of the Layton temple and the Church leaders and members who participated in the day’s two dedicatory sessions.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, walk to their car after viewing the Layton Utah Temple on Saturday, June 15, 2024, ahead of the dedication on the 16th. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Layton Utah Temple on Saturday, June 15, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, greet Church members after the dedication of the Layton Utah Temple on Sunday, June 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, center, are joined by Elder Kevin R. Duncan, a General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Temple Department, and his wife, Sister Nancy Duncan, right; and Elder Brian K. Taylor, second counselor in the Utah Area presidency, and his wife, Sister Jill Taylor, left, at the Layton Utah Temple on Saturday, June 15, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Those attending the dedication make their way into the temple prior to Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicating the Layton Utah Temple on Sunday, June 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, greet members after the dedication of the Layton Utah Temple on Sunday, June 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Angie Dunn poses for a selfie with her daughter Sophia after taking part in the dedication of the Layton Utah Temple with Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Sunday, June 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Members of the Naal, Deffez and Acuna families pose for a photo outside the Layton Utah Temple after taking part in the dedication with Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Sunday, June 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Serge A. and Rosalyn A. Zadi, who will be new mission leaders in the Cote d’Ivoire Yamoussoukro Mission in West Africa, talk after attending the Layton Utah Temple dedication, as Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presides at the dedication on Sunday, June 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, greet members after the dedication of the Layton Utah Temple on Sunday, June 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Beckway family walks toward the temple as they join hundreds of others gathered to listen as Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the Layton Utah Temple on Sunday, June 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, greet members after the dedication of the Layton Utah Temple on Sunday, June 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, greet members after the dedication of the Layton Utah Temple on Sunday, June 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Kevin Krantz and Kaylee Yates, who will be sealed in the Layton Utah Temple in August, walk toward the house of the Lord as they join hundreds of others gathered to listen and take part as Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicates the Layton temple on Sunday, June 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Members of the Church exit after the first dedicatory session after Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the Layton Utah Temple on Sunday, June 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, right, walks with Elder Kevin R. Duncan, a General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Temple Department, left; and Elder Brian K. Taylor, a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Utah Area presidency, center, at the Layton Utah Temple on Saturday, June 15, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Layton Utah Temple on Saturday, June 15, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Bethany Harrop and Kimberly Greenland and others from the Layton Utah YSA Stake help put plastic booties over the shoes of attendees going into the temple for the dedication with Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in Layton, Utah, on Sunday, June 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, greet members after the dedication of the Layton Utah Temple on Sunday, June 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Castro and Guiral families pose for a photo after taking part in the dedication of the Layton Utah Temple by Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Sunday, June 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, arrive at the Layton Utah Temple prior to the dedication on Sunday, June 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Layton Utah Temple on Saturday, June 15, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, are presented with a gift by William Bitner of the temple committee as they greet committee members after the dedication of the Layton Utah Temple on Sunday, June 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, center, is joined by Elder Kevin R. Duncan, right, and Elder Brian Taylor, General Authority Seventies, at the Layton Utah Temple on Saturday, June 15, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News