Read President Eyring’s prayer to dedicate the Lindon Utah Temple

Following is the prayer offered by President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, to dedicate the Lindon Utah Temple on Sunday, May 3, 2026.

O God, our Eternal Father, in the sacred name of Thy Son, Jesus Christ, we bow before Thee this sacred day in solemn and reverent prayer.

Father, our hearts are filled with gratitude. We rejoice and praise Thy holy name. We thank Thee for Thine Only Begotten and Beloved Son, Jesus Christ. We thank Thee for Thy Son’s sacrifice as our Savior and Redeemer. We express our love for Thee and for Him.

We thank Thee for the Prophet Joseph Smith and for all who have succeeded him. We thank Thee for the Book of Mormon, which is a witness of the divinity of Thine Only Begotten Son. We thank Thee for the holy priesthood, with all of its offices, authority and keys. We thank Thee for Thy great plan of happiness, established to bring to pass the immortality and eternal life of thy sons and daughters.

The Lindon Utah Temple, as dedicated on Sunday, May 3, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Acting in authority of the holy Melchizedek Priesthood, we dedicate and consecrate unto Thee and Thy Son this beautiful and sacred structure, the Lindon Utah Temple, as the house of the Lord, where Thine eternal work may be carried forth. We ask that Thou wilt accept it as a gift of love for Thee and Thy Son. We humbly ask Thee, Father, that Thy holy presence dwell here and be felt by all those who visit. We dedicate it that it may stand firm and remain strong against any forces of nature.

We ask Thee to protect this holy house against any that would harm or defile it in any way. May this beautiful temple be a refuge from the evil and turmoil of the world. May it be a place of worship, a place of peace, order and love. May the sanctifying influence of this house be extended into the families, the neighborhoods and the communities of those who will come to this temple.

The Lindon Utah Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

We ask a blessing on the temple presidency, the matron and her assistants, ordinance workers, patrons, missionaries and all who offer consecrated service within this holy house. Wilt Thou provide them with needed blessings and with a desire to do Thy will. Bless them all with love and kindness.

Father, we ask Thee to endow with power those who come to this temple to serve and worship Thee. Please bless those who enter in preparation for missionary service, as well as those who come to be sealed in this temple for eternity. We ask that their hearts may be filled with faith, courage and charity. We ask Thee to bless the youth that they may be drawn to this house of the Lord.

As we dedicate this temple, dear Father, we dedicate ourselves to Thee and to Thy service. We honor Thy holy name and that of Thy Son. We humbly ask Thee to accept our gratitude as we consecrate this hallowed structure, in the sacred name of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, amen.

The inscription "Holiness to the Lord, the house of the Lord" and other details are at the entrance of the Lindon Utah Temple, as photographed on Sunday, May 3, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News