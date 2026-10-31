SAN LUIS POTOSÍ, Mexico — The pattern leading up to the dedication of a completed temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints can be seen by some as routine.

The schedule of events is standard — first, a couple of months before the dedication, the temple begins its open-house phase with a media day for media representatives to enter the temple and interview attending general authorities and local leaders and members, followed by special-guest tours and then the public open house over a period of weeks. Several weeks later, a member of the First Presidency or the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicates the temple prior to its being open only to Latter-day Saints participating in temple ordinances for themselves and deceased ancestors.

Media representatives walk outside the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple during an open house Monday, Sept. 21, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

That sequence may seem routine for Latter-day Saints most of the time. However, the events, the experiences and the outcomes are anything but routine for those who reside in the new temple’s district. From the start of the temple’s open-house period, local members are excited to go through the new temple that is closer to their homes, to invite friends and community members to see the sacred edifice and to witness the hope and healing that a house of the Lord can foster — even before it is dedicated and operating.

Fernando Hernández and Norma Adrián de Hernández are the husband-and-wife co-chairs of the open house and temple dedication committee for the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple, which will be dedicated Sunday, Nov. 1, by Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. The Hernándezes are members of the Oriente Ward in the San Luis Potosí México Industrias Stake.

Cherished memories and spiritual experiences

Their committee helped facilitate the events that drew 16,343 visitors from the Sept. 21 media day, the Sept. 22-23 special-guest tours and the public open house that ran from Sept. 24 through Oct. 10, excluding Sundays. The committee will complete its assignment by helping coordinate and staff Sunday morning’s dedicatory session, which will be broadcast to meetinghouses across the temple district.

Fernando Hernández Balderas and Norma Adrián Rojas de Hernández — husband and wife and co-chairs of the open house and temple dedication committee for the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple — stand near the temple on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

As have other members of the temple committee, the Hernándezes have collected cherished memories and spiritual experiences from preparing for and participating in these open house and dedication events.

A special moment for Fernando Hernández came on the final night of the public open house, amid all the challenges of finishing up and getting ready to pass along open house displays and equipment to the committee preparing for a subsequent open house of the Torreón Mexico Temple.

Late that evening, Hernández was waiting for a friend and former boss, one who had shown some interest in the Church and in family history. The man arrived with his two teenage children — the wife and mother of the family was not with them, currently living apart because of marital difficulties.

Stained glass in a window of the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

“My wife and I had the privilege of conducting their tour,” Hernández said. “They were highly engaged and asked many questions throughout the visit. At the conclusion, they were deeply moved — especially the children, who shared their feelings while in the celestial room, a space where one can feel a unique peace that invites inspiration.”

The man and teens lingered, took some photos in front of the temple and then left.

Pleading for a last-minute tour

Just before 10 p.m. and an hour after the doors to the open house had closed, a woman arrived, persistently pleading to be allowed a tour. The Hernándezes consented, taking her on what would be the final tour of the San Luis Potosí temple’s public open house.

The San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple at night. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“We finished the tour and continued talking with her for a while longer,” Fernando Hernández said. “She was very sincere about her feelings; she wept and mentioned that she was going to give herself another chance with her family.”

Hernández soon recognized the woman as the wife of his friend. Her children had sent her one of the photos taken in front of the temple, encouraging her to visit before it closed. She had dropped everything and rushed to the temple.

“I do not know if they will take advantage of this great opportunity and confirmation from the Lord to rebuild their lives as a family,” Hernández said, “but I do know that everything was inspired and prepared so that they could understand the great plan of happiness and how the family is at its center.”

The San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

A memorable experience for Norma de Hernández began the first week of the open house. A woman was passing by the temple one afternoon — she later recounted that her attention was first drawn to the people gathered there, followed by the beauty of the temple and grounds. After walking ahead for a couple of minutes, she felt an impression to return to the San Luis Potosí temple.

Helping at the temple grounds’ arrival center at that time, de Hernández was soon assigned to take the next tour — which ended up consisting of only the woman, who identified herself as Angelica.

‘A place filled with peace’

“It was such a delight — just Angelica and me inside the temple, both of us enjoying a truly unique experience,” de Hernández said. “I felt the Spirit so strongly that I was able to explain each part of the temple tour — and what it all means to me — using simple, clear language.

The celestial room of the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“As we moved forward, I noticed her interest growing — to such an extent that when we reached the celestial room, I saw the look of wonder on her face as she beheld and felt a place filled with peace. She began to weep — intensely, yet silently. In that moment, I realized she needed God in her life, so I focused my attention on her, wanting her to feel even more deeply that God loves her.”

At the end of the tour, Angelica was still crying, and the two women embraced. Angelica asked: “What do I need to do to become a member of this church?”

De Hernández responded with three points — to believe in God, to have faith and to be willing to follow the Savior. Angelica agreed to the three as well as de Hernández’s invitation to introduce her to missionaries. Eventually, they came across a pair of sister missionaries at the open house — the ones whose assigned proselyting area coincided with where Angelica lives.

The recommend desk of the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Angelica’s story doesn’t end there, de Hernández said, explaining that Angelica promised to return several days later with her 9-year-old granddaughter. And the granddaughter had her own special experience in the temple, exclaiming with great emotion that “I saw my mommy” during the tour.

‘I saw my mommy’

Recounted de Hernández: “‘How is that possible?’ we asked. ‘Where is your mommy?’

“She replied, ‘In heaven.’ We hadn’t known that her mother had passed away — a tragedy in the little girl’s life. What a profound experience both grandmother and granddaughter shared.”

Both are currently being taught the gospel by the missionaries, and Angelica has committed to be baptized on Nov. 8, a week after the temple dedication, de Hernández said. “Heavenly Father had prepared this so that both of them could be blessed. It further strengthens my testimony of the temple and its power.”

The San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Healing wounds

Besides witnessing these moments and the impact of the temple in the lives of others, the Hernándezes said their own lives have been blessed through serving and helping others.

“These were beautiful, wonderful and deeply strengthening experiences,” Fernando Hernández said. “More than that, it was a time that personally helped me heal wounds with brothers and sisters who had previously felt offended.

“By spending this time together, we were able to feel the healing love of the Father, which strengthened us,” he added. “It helped me realize who I truly am, put my life into perspective and embrace the opportunity to choose to be better each day — to be a peacemaker despite the challenges, to feel God’s love in my life and, most importantly, to bear witness that this is truly the house of the Lord.”

The San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News