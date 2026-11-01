Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Ruth Renlund, wave goodbye to attendees after the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple dedication in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

SAN LUIS POTOSÍ, Mexico — On the eve before dedicating the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple, Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles detailed why in his mind this new house of the Lord is as special as any of the now 229 dedicated temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“As I have studied and learned about the people here,” said Elder Renlund in an interview the day before the Sunday, Nov. 1, San Luis Potosí temple dedication, “I have this sense of God wanting to bless them and help them here in this temple district.”

The San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

He quickly clarified that it isn’t the building itself that is exceptionally special, albeit beautiful and breathtaking in its appearance and furnishings. Rather, what is special is both what happens inside and the people who attend the temple.

“It is a dedicated space, but it is special for the people who come and make covenants and then keep them and then do the same thing for their ancestors so that they can have the same blessings if they choose to accept that offering,” he said.

‘It is about the people’

“It is about the people. It is about the Saints who have prayed to have this temple here. It’s about the Saints who love the Lord and want to return to their Heavenly Father. That is what makes it special here. So for us to be here is just one of the greatest thrills in our lives.”

Elder Renlund dedicated the San Luis Potosí temple in a single Sunday morning dedicatory session broadcast to meetinghouses in the temple district across east-central Mexico.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Ruth Renlund, pause for a photo at the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Sister Ruth Renlund has accompanied her husband as he has dedicated a half-dozen new temples on four continents over the past seven years. What has made these dedication weekends special for her?

“A weekend like this is just Spirit-filled as we come to the temple, meet the people, the patrons, those who will be serving here, and see the excitement that they have to be able to have a temple nearby,” she said. “It’s a particularly spiritually rich experience.”

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Ruth Renlund, center; are joined by Elder Taylor G. Godoy, a General Authority Seventy and assistant executive director of the Church's Temple Department, and his wife, Sister Carol Godoy; left; and Elder Moisés Villanueva, General Authority Seventy and Mexico Area president, and his wife, Sister Leticia Villanueva, right; at the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

The Renlunds were joined for the dedication in San Luis Potosí by Elder Moisés Villanueva, a General Authority Seventy and the Church’s Mexico Area president, and his wife, Sister Leticia Villanueva; and Elder Taylor G. Godoy, a General Authority Seventy and assistant executive director in the Temple Department, and his wife, Sister Carol Godoy.

The three couples stood just inside the temple’s entrance an hour before the start of the dedicatory session, with the Apostle leading the group in individually greeting each attendee who entered. The six stepped outside of the temple to welcome the last of those entering, including wheelchair-bound Rosalinda Deandre.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets Rosalinda Deandra prior to the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple dedication in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

“Tan guapos, tan guapos” (English: ”How well-dressed"), she said with tears in her eyes, complimenting the temple-attire appearance of the leaders. Elder Renlund knelt down, quietly expressing appreciation for her coming and his getting to meet her.

The dedication was one of two on Sunday, with Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicating the Wichita Kansas Temple. The San Luis Potosí temple is counted as the Church’s 228th dedicated temple and the Wichita temple as No. 229. The Church has 385 total temples dedicated, under construction or in planning.

The San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

The San Luis Potosí temple is the 15th dedicated temple in Mexico and one of 27 total temples in the North American nation. The 15 and 27 make for the most dedicated temples and most total temples for any country outside the United States, which has 111 and 158.

The Torreón Mexico Temple will be dedicated on Nov. 22 by Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, giving Mexico its 16th dedicated temple.

The historic center in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Treasures, living water and a royal road

In his preparations to be in San Luis Potosí, Elder Renlund said he noted three things about the area:

The city was established after rich silver deposits were discovered in 1592, transforming the region into a major economic and cultural hub. The Huasteca Potosina region in the northern part of the state of San Luis Potosí is known for its extraordinary rivers, springs and waterfalls, which sustained ancient Indigenous communities, supported agricultural production and fueled industry. The city of San Luis Potosí became part of the Camino Real de Tierra Adentro (English: The Royal Road of the Interior Land), an ancient road connecting communities and peoples across vast distances.

El Día de Los Muertos (The Day of the Dead) is celebrated in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

“For centuries, people have come to the state of San Luis Potosí seeking treasures from the earth, life-giving water from its rivers and connection to other communities,” Elder Renlund said. “Today, the Lord adds yet another reason for people to come — a holy temple.”

He offered a trio of parallel analogies:

“In the temple, the treasures available are even more valuable than silver.”

“In the temple, living water is available that not only temporarily quenches thirst but water that ‘whosoever drinketh of [it] … shall never thirst; but … [it will] be in him [or her] a well of water springing up into everlasting life’ (John 4:14).”

“In the temple is the continuation of a path that leads not just to other communities but a veritable ‘royal road’ that leads us to become heirs in the kingdom of our Heavenly Father.”

Attendees enter the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple for its dedication in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Elder Renlund said the temple’s sacred treasures, living water and the covenant path overlap and mutually reinforce in accomplishing Heavenly Father’s purposes for all His children.

Of sacred treasures, Elder Renlund said those who worship in the temple can expect to receive personal revelation, comfort and strength, with the making and keeping of temple covenants helping provide increased access to the power of Jesus Christ.

He reminded that the living water promised by Christ is also associated with sacred ordinances and sacred covenants, the latter having the power to transform individuals and help heal hearts, lives and families.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles looks over the grounds of the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

And of the royal road, he said the continuation of the covenant path in the temple is the only way to receive all that Heavenly Father has and to become heirs in His kingdom.

“The earthly blessings of the San Luis Potosí region prefigured the blessings of the temple, of this temple,” Elder Renlund said. “The treasures found here, however, are eternal. The refreshment we receive from the living waters in the temple because of Christ can fill us with hope now and joy in the eternities. The eternal connections we make give meaning to our lives and to this earth. Importantly, as we connect more with Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ, we gain greater access to Their love and power.”

Attendees enter the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple dedication in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

A fixed focus to reach the temple

Norma de Hernández, who with her husband, Fernando Hernández, was a co-chair of the open house and dedication committee, said she believes the temple in San Luis Potosí will bless the lives of many residing in the temple district — both members of the Church and nonmembers.

“It will help us become more faithful, better and more worthy to experience the blessings of the house of the Lord — blessings that will extend to the cities of Aguascalientes, Fresnillo, Zacatecas and San Luis Potosí, as well as those in other states across Mexico.”

Attendees line up before the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple dedication in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Until now, Latter-day Saints in San Luis Potosí and surrounding areas have been assigned to the district of the Mexico City Mexico Temple, about 420 kilometers (260 miles) to the southeast of San Luis Potosí city. That equates to a one-way trip by car or bus of five to six hours — with more distance and more time added for those living beyond San Luis Potosí.

“We have always witnessed the faithfulness and enthusiasm of the members in attending the temple, regardless of the distance or time involved,” said President Victor J. Herrejon Hernandez, president of the San Luis Potosí México Benito Juárez Stake. “But perhaps what amazes me most is their willingness to sacrifice their work and personal comfort — enduring the exhaustion and hardships of the journey — even when they face financial constraints in covering traveling expenses.

Cesar Diaz and Mayte Rivas pause before the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple dedication in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

“They often go without sleep, and some even travel while fasting, seeking the answers and guidance that can only be found in this place,” he added. “Yet, their focus remains fixed on reaching the temple to make covenants with God and to have an experience that nourishes their souls.”

President Everado Ramirez Lopez, president of the San Luis Potosí México Stake, said that for more than four decades, members of his stake have traveled monthly to attend the Mexico City temple.

Attendees celebrate the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple dedication in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

“These trips have consistently followed the same schedule: departing on Friday at 11 p.m., arriving Saturday at 6 a.m. to begin work in the temple early, and then departing at 4 p.m. to return to San Luis Potosí by 10 p.m.

“Having followed this routine for so many years,” he added, “the fact that the Lord is now bringing His house closer to the Saints — right into their own city — is a source of great joy and happiness for all [local] members of the Church.”

Recommends for the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple dedication in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Preparing for the temple

The two stake presidents also listed efforts by local Latter-day Saints to help prepare themselves and others for the new temple ever since it was announced four years ago.

Those efforts have included family history workshops, increased temple-related activities within the youth and Primary organizations, worship-service speakers more frequently addressing temple and family history topics, and stake Relief Society activities to create temple clothing and footwear.

Attendees get shoe covers to enter the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple dedication in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

The San Luis Potosí México Benito Juárez Stake also sponsored an outreach event in the city’s historic center, inviting nonmembers to learn about their ancestors using FamilySearch.

Stakes in the new temple district have seen increases in the number of those participating in temple trips and in the number of active temple-recommend holders. And the stakes have been recommending individuals to serve in the new temple, with calls having been extended and accepted and temple workers already having been set apart by the new temple presidency.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles looks over the grounds of the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

All of this comes in addition to the joy and anticipation experienced during the public open house, as members used the new temple as a missionary tool in inviting friends and community members to visit the sacred edifice and better understand its role and purpose in the Church of Jesus Christ.

The total attendance for the temple open house — held Sept. 21 through Oct. 10, excluding Sundays — was 16,343 visitors, reported Fernando Hernández of the open house committee. He noted varied comments from civic and religious leaders touring the temple during the open house, with all acknowledging having felt a spirit of peace and tranquility.

The San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

About the San Luis Potosí temple

On April 3, 2022, then-Church President Russell M. Nelson announced this temple in general conference. It was one of 17 houses of the Lord announced in the conference, alongside another for Mexico, the Mexico City Benemérito temple.

On March 9, 2024, ground was broken for the San Luis Potosí temple. Presiding over the ceremony was then-Elder Sean Douglas — at the time a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Church’s Mexico Area presidency. Bishop Douglas now serves as second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric.

The sun sets at the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

A single-story building of approximately 9,300 square feet, the San Luis Potosí temple stands on a 3.9-acre site at Arboledas 100, Fraccionamiento Del Parque, El Parque, San Luis Potosí, in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

One common design in the art-glass windows is of the native chocolate cosmos flower. Rugs and furniture throughout the temple show deep blues, reds and floral designs; lighter blues and creams are used in the celestial and sealing rooms.

Attendees line up before the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple dedication in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

The Church in Mexico

Missionary work began in Mexico in 1875, when seven missionaries were sent to the country. The first five members in Mexico were baptized in Hermosillo, Sonora, in 1877. A branch was soon established in Mexico City in 1879. The country’s first stake, the Juárez Stake, was created in 1895.

Today, Mexico has more than 1.5 million Latter-day Saints in nearly 1,900 wards and branches.

The San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple

Address: Arboledas 100, Fraccionamiento Del Parque, El Parque, 78260 San Luis Potosí, San Luis Potosí, Mexico

Announced: April 3, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson

Groundbreaking: March 9, 2024, presided over by Elder Sean Douglas, a General Authority Seventy

Public open house: Sept. 24 through Oct. 10, 2026, excluding Sundays and Saturday, Oct. 3

Dedicated: Nov. 1, 2026, by Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Property size: 3.9 acres

Building size: 9,300 square feet

Temple district: 7 stakes in the Mexican states of San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes and Zacatecas

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Ruth Renlund, say goodbye to attendees after the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple dedication in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Ruth Renlund, center; are joined by Elder Taylor G. Godoy, a General Authority Seventy and assistant executive director of the Temple Department, and his wife, Sister Carol Godoy, left; and Elder Moisés Villanueva, General Authority Seventy and Mexico Area president, and his wife, Sister Leticia Villanueva, left; outside the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple in San Luis Potosí, Mexico on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Attendees line up prior to the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple dedication in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, center; Elder Taylor G. Godoy, a General Authority Seventy and assistant executive director of the Temple Department, left; and Elder Moisés Villanueva, General Authority Seventy and Mexico Area president, right; talk at the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

The grounds at the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, left, and Elder Moisés Villanueva, General Authority Seventy and Mexico Area president, right, are interviewed in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets attendees before the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple dedication in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

El Día de Los Muertos (The Day of the Dead) is celebrated in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Atendees take photos before the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple dedication in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News