Elder Patrick Kearon dedicates Wichita Kansas Temple

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon, arrive for the dedication of the Wichita Kansas Temple in Wichita, Kansas, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

WICHITA, Kansas — Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the Wichita Kansas Temple on Sunday, Nov. 1.

As the late-fall fog lifted from around the temple grounds, the Wichita Kansas Temple became the first house of the Lord in the state of Kansas for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The Wichita Kansas Temple rises above the horizon on the day of its dedication in Wichita, Kansas, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Before the dedication, Elder Kearon expressed his hope that individuals would find peace in their challenges by attending the temple.

“I know this moment represents countless prayers and the devoted, faithful efforts of so many,” Elder Kearon said.

He was joined at the dedication by his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon; Elder José A. Teixeira, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Church’s U.S. Central Area; and his wife, Sister Filomena Teixeira; and Elder I. Raymond Egbo, General Authority Seventy and assistant executive director of the Temple Department; and his wife, Sister Comfort Egbo.

One day prior to the dedication of the Wichita Kansas Temple, Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon, center; pose with Elder I. Raymond Egbo, General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Comfort Egbo, left; and Elder José A. Teixeira, General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Filomena Teixeira, outside the temple in Wichita, Kansas, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

‘Together all in one’

Teenage siblings McCall and Mia Johnson attended the temple dedication with their younger sister and parents. Being 13 and 15 years old, respectively, the brother and sister have already had experiences attending the temple — most of those opportunities coming nearly three hours away from their Rose Hill, Kansas, home at the Oklahoma City Oklahoma Temple.

From left, McCall Johnson, his sisters Mia and Molly wait with their mother, Megan Johnson, outside the Wichita Kansas Temple following the dedication ceremony in Wichita, Kansas, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Mia Johnson said she has become accustomed to the peaceful feelings that she has when she attends the temple.

“You can feel the Spirit very strongly there. That’s pretty cool,” she said.

Her brother described it a different way.

“Awesome. I love when I get to go to the temple,” he said.

Mia Johnson said she sees temples as an example of God’s love and as a blessing to be able to serve others on both sides of the veil.

Members approach the doors of the Wichita Kansas Temple for its dedication in Wichita, Kansas, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

She said she likes that she can serve in the temple and help those who have already died to “come to Jesus Christ and be baptized and make other covenants. It’s just, like, very important. I love that.”

Her brother agreed and said he looks forward to doing that kind of service more frequently.

“I just love that it’s closer so that we can come more,” McCall Johnson said.

He said he is grateful to have temples because they help families like his be sealed together forever. He loves that the temple “makes things together all in one,” bringing unity to his family.

The monument in from of the Wichita Kansas Temple is seen on the day of the dedication in Wichita, Kansas, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Monday brings with it a new school week for the Johnsons. Explaining what they did and what they felt this weekend may be a little different from other weeks.

“I would explain that [the temple] is beautiful and that you feel peace and love there,” McCall Johnson said.

His sister added that she looks forward to sharing how the temple is for both the living and for those who have already died.

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets members outside the Wichita Kansas Temple following the dedication ceremony in Wichita, Kansas, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

“And I would say that we’re able to make covenants there and help other people to make covenants, too,” Mia Johnson said.

Sacrifice and blessing of temple service

Dorothy Lawrence waited excitedly outside the doors of the temple in Wichita ahead of its dedication on Sunday morning. The smile on her face lit up the foggy, cloudy surroundings.

Among the first to arrive for the dedication, Dorothy Lawrence, center, and Karen Bozarth hold their tickets and wait for the doors to open at the Wichita Kansas Temple in Wichita, Kansas, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

“To see this firsthand — it’s a special day, very special,” she said, looking at the new house of the Lord.

Making the day especially touching for Lawrence is that she and her husband had longed for the day when they could be in this temple to serve together. However, Roger Lawrence died before the temple was completed. The two had been married for 43 years.

Early in their marriage, he made the decision to be baptized and become a member of the Church. He was known, in part, for sharing his testimony regularly on fast Sundays. And the two made weekly temple attendance their regular date night together.

The Wichita Kansas Temple rises above the horizon on the day of its dedication in Wichita, Kansas, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Part of their faith journey included a call to serve together in the Oklahoma City Oklahoma Temple. Retired by that time, accepting this call meant the two would travel to Oklahoma City to stay for a week at a time to serve.

“Us? Us, be temple workers?” she said she remembers thinking when that call was extended.

Her concern didn’t come from a lack of desire to serve in the temple. She said it came more out of surprise that the Lord would call them.

“To feel worthy to be a temple worker, and to go and to give that blessing to other people,” she said. “That was such a blessing.”

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets members outside the Wichita Kansas Temple following its dedication ceremony in Wichita, Kansas, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Dorothy Lawrence said she has gained a new appreciation for having a temple close by — whether three hours away or 30 minutes away. Her daughter teaches virtual institute classes to students in Nigeria. As Lawrence has heard the stories of the sacrifices those students make to attend church each week, she has felt more grateful for her close proximity.

“It’s not a sacrifice, and that’s the biggest blessing,” she said. “When you realize it’s not a sacrifice, you are blessed to be able to give. It is a blessing. It’s not a sacrifice. We give up nothing to be able to do this. We gain so much spiritually and emotionally and strength and endurance.”

From the Pacific to the Midwest

Izaya Vimahi is originally from Kahuku, Hawaii, where he grew up attending the Laie Hawaii Temple on the island of Oahu. Vimahi played football for the vaunted Kahuku High School Red Raiders and later played in college in Kansas and Illinois.

Members approach the doors and wait to enter the Wichita Kansas Temple for its dedication in Wichita, Kansas, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Even in an area filled with big, strong men, Vimahi stands out. His 6-foot-6-inch height and Polynesian characteristics make him hard to miss. He said the temple, similarly, is hard to miss both in appearance and feeling.

“Being able to have a temple — especially here in Kansas — serves as a beacon of hope and light,” Vimahi said. “It gives us more opportunities to do the work others can’t do for themselves.”

That may include doing work both for loved ones and others who also need to have ordinances completed.

“It just serves as a constant reminder of the eternal promises that our Father in Heaven promises to us,” Vimahi said.

Iris Rivera, 80, and her daughter Leo Enfield share a tender moment outside the Wichita Kansas Temple following the dedication ceremony in Wichita, Kansas, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Vimahi continued his journey on the covenant path when he was sealed to his wife, McKayla Vimahi, nearly five years ago.

McKayla Vimahi stood with her husband following the dedication, hoping to see Elder Kearon as he left.

“We were just discussing that he seems like such a happy and fun personality that you can feel like the spirit radiating off of him,” she said.

More than a feeling, McKayla Vimahi said, she learned from what Elder Kearon taught at the temple’s dedication.

“One of the biggest things that I learned or that I took away from it was to do what others can’t for themselves and to find the Lord and the Savior in that way,” she said.

She said she felt prompted to continue pushing forward in what some consider mundane or common acts.

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon, greet members outside the Wichita Kansas Temple following the dedication ceremony in Wichita, Kansas, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

“Finding room to always improve yourself, to always seek Christ, to always find him,” she said. “This is a constant reminder, just like Elder Kearon said, that if you feel lost, seek Him. If you need direction, go to the temple.”

The couple agreed with each other that attending the temple together has been a big blessing to them as well. Izaya Vimahi said he looks forward to being in the temple with his wife much more regularly now that it is so close to them.

“Not only to go more often, but being able to do it with my wife as well is one of the greatest blessings of being able to have a temple really close,” he said. “I love being able to feel the love from our Savior and our loved ones beyond the veil.”

Related Stories Church News Almanac: Wichita Kansas Temple

A member approaches the doors of the Wichita Kansas Temple, tickets in hand, for the dedication in Wichita, Kansas, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Wichita Kansas Temple

Address: 2550 W. Harborlight St., Wichita, Kansas

Temple announced: April 3, 2022, by late Church President Russell M. Nelson

Groundbreaking: Sept. 7, 2024, presided over by Elder Steven R. Bangerter, General Authority Seventy and then first counselor in the North America Central Area presidency

Public open house: Sept. 24 to Oct. 10, 2026, excluding Sundays

Dedication: Nov. 1, 2026, by Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Property Size: 6.4 acres

Building Size: 9,950 square feet (924 square meters)

Building Height: 97.5 feet (29.7 meters), including the spire

Temple district: 4 stakes in central and western Kansas

See more photos from the dedication weekend below.

From left, Karen Bozarth talks with Ron and Peggy Yenser of Salina, Kansas, prior to the dedication of the Wichita Kansas Temple in Wichita, Kansas, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

The Wichita Kansas Temple rises above the horizon on the day of its dedication in Wichita, Kansas, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Members approach the doors of the Wichita Kansas Temple for its dedication in Wichita, Kansas, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News