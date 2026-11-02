Doors open to tour sixth temple in Texas

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

As the open-house phase begins, interior and exterior photos have been released for the Fort Worth Texas Temple — in Burleson, Texas, just south of Fort Worth — on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

After a Nov. 2 media day and Nov. 3-4 tours for invited guests, the temple will be open to the public from Thursday, Nov. 5 through Saturday, Nov. 21, excluding Sundays.

Two General Authority Seventies are guiding news representatives through the temple on today’s media day: Elder Jeremiah J. Morgan, assistant executive director of the Temple Department, and Elder Michael A. Dunn, president of the Church’s United States Southwest Area.

The celestial room of the Fort Worth Texas Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Once it’s dedicated Sunday, Jan. 10, 2027, the Fort Worth temple will become the sixth operating temple in Texas for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A presiding leader has not yet been announced for the dedication.

With dedication dates as currently announced by the Church, this will be the first house of the Lord dedicated in 2027. The dedication will be broadcast to all congregations in the Fort Worth Texas Temple district.

It will be the Church’s second operating temple in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro area, joining the Dallas Texas Temple, which was dedicated in 1984.

The baptistry of the Fort Worth Texas Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Design and features

A single-story building of approximately 30,000 square feet, the Fort Worth temple stands on a 9.4-acre site near the intersection of SW Hulen Street and Greenridge Drive in Burleson, just south of the Fort Worth city limits.

The temple — constructed with a structural steel frame clad in limestone — incorporates designs of Spanish colonial architecture, including Spanish lace, decorative archways and an interlocking of quatrefoils. The grounds feature local plants and trees of various types, including the Mexican petunia, zinnias, American beautyberry, agave and Powis Castle Artemisia.

A waiting area inside the Fort Worth Texas Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Inside the temple, stone includes Botticino Classico marble, Rojo Alicante marble, BS Beige marble and Rosso Verona marble. Brass finishes, warm alabaster acrylic lenses and crystal accents make up the decorative lighting. Ceilings use painted gypsum board and glass fiber-reinforced gypsum.

For the temple doors, sapele wood and paint-grade maple use decorative glass transoms and bronze-finished hardware. Millwork also uses sapele wood and paint-grade maple, with detailed craftsmanship complementing the Spanish colonial design.

A sealing room inside the Fort Worth Texas Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

About the Fort Worth temple

The late President Russell M. Nelson announced this temple for Fort Worth on Oct. 3, 2021, when he was President of the Church. It was one of 13 temples he announced in October 2021 general conference.

On Oct. 28, 2023, ground was broken for the Fort Worth temple. Presiding over the ceremony was Elder Jose L. Alonso, a General Authority Seventy and then first counselor in the Church’s North America Southwest Area presidency.

“We pray Thy blessings upon all our beloved neighbors, wishing them peace and solace as they unite in the pursuit of joy and hope,” said Elder Alonso in his dedicatory prayer on the site. “Loving Father, bless the youth of this area, igniting within them a fervent desire for goodness, unity and truth.”

A waiting area near the entry doors of the Fort Worth Texas Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church in Texas

In 1845, Elder Lyman Wight — then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles — led a company of Latter-day Saints to central Texas. Missionaries preached in the state in the 1850s, until missionary work came to a halt before the Civil War, and nearly 1,000 converts immigrated to Utah from Texas.

Church membership in the Lone Star State has grown rapidly in recent decades — from 132,000 Latter-day Saints in 1985 to just over 210,000 in 2000.

Located in the Southern United States, Texas is now home to nearly 400,000 Latter-day Saints in more than 750 wards and branches.

An instruction room inside the Fort Worth Texas Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The state has 10 temples dedicated, under construction or announced.

Five are operating: the Dallas (dedicated in 1984), Houston (2000), Lubbock (2002), San Antonio (2005) and McAllen (2023) temples.

With the soon-to-be dedicated Fort Worth temple in its open-house phase, two are in their construction phase — the Austin temple, under construction since August 2024, and the Fairview temple, since February 2026.

That leaves two temples in planning stages — the Fort Bend and El Paso temples, announced in April 2024 and October 2024, respectively.

The Fort Worth Texas Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Fort Worth Texas Temple

Address: 1851 Greenridge Drive, Burleson, Texas 76028

Announced: Oct. 3, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson

Groundbreaking: Oct. 28, 2023, presided over by Elder Jose L. Alonso, a General Authority Seventy

Public open house: Nov. 5-21, 2026, excluding Sundays

To be dedicated: Jan. 10, 2027

Property size: 9.3 acres

Building size: 29,630 square feet

Building height: 124 feet, 10 inches (including the spire)

Art-glass windows inside the Fort Worth Texas Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The exterior of the Fort Worth Texas Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Three of 12 oxen statues, representing the 12 tribes of Israel, around the baptismal font of the Fort Worth Texas Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The baptistry of the Fort Worth Texas Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sun shines on the Fort Worth Texas Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A hallway inside the Fort Worth Texas Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The entry doors of the Fort Worth Texas Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sun shines on the Fort Worth Texas Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints