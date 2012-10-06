In the News
6 October 2012
15 December 2019
The Arequipa Peru Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A temple for Arequipa, Peru, was announced Oct. 6, 2012, during October 2012 general conference, by Church President Thomas S. Monson. It was announced alongside a temple for Tucson, Arizona.
Ground was broken for the Arequipa Peru Temple on March 4, 2017, with Elder Carlos A. Godoy — president of the South America Northwest Area — presiding. His counselors, Elder Enrique R. Falabella and Elder Hugo Montoya, were also in attendance.
A public open house was held for the house of the Lord from Nov. 15-30, 2019. More than 80,000 people toured the building during this time.
Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the Arequipa Peru Temple on Dec. 15, 2019, in three sessions. Church President Russell M. Nelson wrote the dedicatory prayer that Elder Soares read. The ceremony was also broadcast live to meetinghouses in the temple district.
This was the third Latter-day Saint temple in Peru.
It is the southernmost house of the Lord in Peru.
Ground was broken for the Arequipa Peru Temple the same day as the groundbreaking for the Rio de Janeiro Brazil Temple. The two South American countries share a border.
Before the Arequipa temple was built, Latter-day Saints in the city would travel approximately 14 hours by vehicle to visit the Lima Peru Temple. Commending members for this effort, Elder Enrique R. Falabella said at the Arequipa temple’s dedication, “Their sacrifices have now been rewarded. The Lord has blessed them with His home near their homes.”
About six months before Elder Soares dedicated the Arequipa Peru Temple, he also dedicated the Fortaleza Brazil Temple on June 2, 2019.
The Arequipa temple was dedicated three months to the day after the Lisbon Portugal Temple was dedicated.
When it was dedicated, the Arequipa temple served 70,000 members in southern Peru.
This temple was dedicated the same year that ground was broken for the Lima Peru Los Olivos Temple, with the groundbreaking happening six months before, on June 8, 2019.
