Atlanta Georgia Temple

Announced

2 April 1980

Dedicated

1 June 1983

Rededicated

14 November 1997

1 May 2011


21st temple dedicated
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

1983 Dedication of the Atlanta Georgia Temple

During the groundbreaking ceremony of the Atlanta Georgia Temple, Georgia Gov. George Busbee said, “As an outside observer, I feel that the high emphasis you place on early positive training within the family and Church has been one of the major contributing factors to your success.

“Frankly,” he continued, “I wish more Georgians placed such importance in the moral aspects of this life, for only through a common responsibility for our neighbor’s well-being can we insure that our state will be a better place for our children to live. And we are all taking a big step toward that goal on this beautiful hillside today as we break ground on what will soon be the first Mormon temple in the entire Southern United States.”

Just over two years later, on June 1, 1983, President Gordon B. Hinckley, second counselor in the First Presidency, said at the dedication, “Now the work of construction is complete. The result is an edifice of great beauty. The grounds bespeak the miracles of nature. The structure rising from these lawns will be admired not only by the Latter-day Saints, but by all who pass this way.”

He continued, “This is the day of which many thousands have dreamed. It is a day for which you have lived, for which you have prayed, for which many of you have sacrificed and for which we thank the Lord.”

Elder Thomas S. Monson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said at the dedication of the Atlanta temple: “A generation ago, the Southern states were known politically as the Solid South. Today, may this area spiritually be known as the Solid South.

“May the members be the Solid South in keeping the commandments of God; the Solid South in the payment of tithing; the Solid South in attendance at sacrament meetings; the Solid South in temple activity; the Solid South in adherence to all teachings contained in the gospel of Jesus Christ,” he said.

President Hinckley dedicated the house of the Lord in six of the 11 sessions and assigned President Ezra Taft Benson, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, to dedicate five.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Wilt Thou accept of it as the gift of Thy people. It has come of their consecration and love. Many have sacrificed to make its construction possible. Please smile with favor upon each one, we humbly pray, and open the windows of heaven and pour out blessings upon them, that there shall not be room enough to receive them. We pray that Thou wilt feel pleased to visit this, Thy sacred house, and that Thy Beloved Son will feel likewise. May Thy Holy Spirit ever sanctify it. May all who enter its portals realize that they are entering Thy house as Thy guest, and conduct themselves always with reverence and respect and love for Thee.”

Read the dedicatory prayer of the Atlanta Georgia Temple here.

1997 Rededication of the Atlanta Georgia Temple

During the 1983 dedication of the Atlanta Georgia Temple, President Gordon B. Hinckley, then second counselor in the First Presidency, had made a promise that one day the baptistry would be enlarged.

Accompanied by his wife, Marjorie, President Hinckley — who became President of the Church in 1995 — arrived in Atlanta, Georgia, on Nov. 14, 1997, to rededicate the renovated baptistry of the Atlanta temple; a fulfillment of his promise almost a decade and a half earlier.

Also in attendance at the rededication were local Church leaders, including 37 stake presidents and their respective wives from the various states in the temple’s district — Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and the panhandle of Florida.

An assistant temple recorder, Ted Hall, explained the importance that the temple’s baptistry has to the Southern Latter-day Saints. “Members traveling from New Orleans, which is the most western point in the district, travel for 10 hours,” he said. “On the day following the rededication, groups were here back to back all day to perform baptisms.”

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Father, we pray that Thou wilt bless all who serve in this, Thy sacred house, whatever the ordinance may be. Watch over them, guide them, increase their faith, strengthen their testimonies and bless them to work with unselfishness in behalf of those who have gone beyond the veil of death.”

Read the 1997 rededication prayer of the Atlanta Georgia Temple here.

2011 Rededication of the Atlanta Georgia Temple

The week leading up to the 2011 rededication of the Atlanta Georgia Temple, more than 100 tornados — several as destructive as F3 and F4 on the Fujita Scale — were reported in the region. Members were worried about the effects of the storms, but on the day of the temple’s dedication, the skies were clear.

The record-breaking tornado season for the area appeared symbolic of the trials many Latter-day Saints faced in their personal lives. At the dedication, held May 1, 2011, Church President Thomas S. Monson showed many of the attendees through his kind and cheerful demeanor that “everything was going to be all right.”

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal and Georgia first lady Sandra Deal attended the open house prior to the dedication. “I was impressed with the beauty of the Atlanta temple,” said Gov. Deal. “It is understandable why it is regarded as a special place for meditation, weddings and other religious instruction.”

The Rev. Gerald L. Durley, Senior Pastor at Providence Missionary Baptist Church, told the Church News that the Atlanta Georgia Temple was the city’s best-kept secret. He had plans to tell his congregation about the Atlanta temple in a Sunday sermon.

Other noteworthy people also attended the open house, including Bernice King and Martin Luther King III, children of Martin Luther King Jr.; Dale Murphy, former Atlanta Braves outfielder and first baseman; Steve Young, NFL Pro Hall of Fame football quarterback; Dikembe Mutombo, former NBA basketball player; Dr. Louis W. Sullivan, former United States Secretary of Health and Human Services; and State Sen. Gail Davenport.

Church leaders who participated in the rededication with President Monson were Elder M. Russell Ballard of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Elder Walter F. Gonzalez of the presidency of the Seventy and Elder William R. Walker, executive director of the Temple Department.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “This beautiful temple has been a haven of peace. It has served well. Showing the effects of such service, it became necessary to improve and renovate it. We are grateful for this long-awaited day of rededication, when the renovations have been completed. ... O Holy Father, bless Thy children everywhere with the peace promised by Thy Son — even the peace which passeth understanding. Shield us, we pray, from selfishness or sin, and provide the power that we might rise above all that is sordid or below the dignity of Thy children.”

Read the 2011 rededication prayer of the Atlanta Georgia Temple here.

Timeline of the Atlanta Georgia Temple

April
02
1980
Announced

A temple for Atlanta, Georgia, was announced during a news conference on April 2, 1980, by the First Presidency — then consisting of Presidents Spencer W. Kimball, N. Eldon Tanner and Marion G. Romney. The conference was held in the Temple Square North Visitors’ Center in Salt Lake City.

March
07
1981
Groundbreaking

President Spencer W. Kimball presided over a groundbreaking ceremony for the temple on March 7, 1981. Roughly 10,000 people attended the ceremony, including Georgia Gov. George Busbee and other civil and religious leaders.

May
03
1983
Open house

An open house was held from May 3 to May 21, 1983. Approximately 61,644 visitors toured the temple during that time.

June
01
1983
Dedication

The Atlanta Georgia Temple was dedicated in 11 sessions from June 1 to June 4, 1983, by President Gordon B. Hinckley as second counselor in the First Presidency. Around 12,100 members attended a dedicatory session.

July
1997
Closed for renovations

The Atlanta temple was closed in July 1997 to renovate and expand the baptistry.

November
14
1997
Rededication

The temple’s baptistry was rededicated by President Gordon B. Hinckley — who became President of the Church in 1995 — on Nov. 14, 1997.

July
01
2009
Closed for renovations

The Atlanta temple was closed for extensive renovations on July 1, 2009. These included upgrading plumbing and electrical systems, as well as raising the roof above the celestial room 6 feet to allow windows to be installed.

April
09
2011
Open house

An open house for the rededicated temple was held from April 9 to April 23, 2011. Among other dignitaries and members of the public, attendees included Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal and Georgia first lady Sandra Deal.

April
30
2011
Cultural celebration

A cultural celebration for the renovated temple was held April 30, 2011, in the Civic Center in downtown Atlanta. Approximately 2,700 youth from parts of the temple’s district — Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and North Carolina — participated in the celebration, titled “Southern Lights.”

May
01
2011
Rededication

The Atlanta temple was rededicated in two sessions on May 1, 2011, by Church President Thomas S. Monson. Roughly 2,400 members attended a rededication session held at the temple. The ceremony was also broadcast to stake centers in the temple’s district.

The First Presidency announced plans for the Atlanta Georgia Temple on April 2, 1980, during a news conference. A groundbreaking ceremony was held a year later, on March 7, 1981. It was then dedicated by President Gordon B. Hinckley, then second counselor in the First Presidency, just over two years later, on June 1, 1983.

The Atlanta temple was closed in July 1997 to renovate the baptistry. President Hinckley, who had become President of the Church two and a half years earlier, rededicated the house of the Lord on Nov. 14, 1997.

On July 1, 2009, the temple was again closed, but for more extensive renovations that would take nearly two years to complete. An open house was held from April 9 to April 23, 2011, then a cultural celebration took place the evening prior to the rededication ceremony. On May 1, 2011, the rededication of the Atlanta Georgia Temple took place over two sessions, and President Thomas S. Monson presided.

Architecture and Design of the Atlanta Georgia Temple

Set at the top of a small hill, the Atlanta Georgia Temple stands on 13.33 acres, and, after its renovations, the structure comprises around 37,000 square feet in size. The exterior finish is precast stone with a light exterior.

The temple grounds include a large grass area in front of the temple. The grass is lined with walkways and stairs leading to the house of the Lord, and large trees and bushes surround the grounds.

The interior includes pieces of artwork, most of which depict Jesus Christ, and an elaborate mural in one of the instruction rooms. During the 2011 renovation, the celestial room’s roof was reconstructed to be 6 feet higher, allowing for windows to be added and more light to be let into the room. The temple includes a baptistry, four ordinance rooms and four sealing rooms.

Interior Photos of the Atlanta Georgia Temple

Atlanta Georgia Temple.
Atlanta Georgia Temple.
Atlanta Georgia Temple.
Atlanta Georgia Temple.
Atlanta Georgia Temple.
Atlanta Georgia Temple.

Quick Facts

Announced

2 April 1980

Dedicated

1 June 1983

Dedicated by

President Gordon B. Hinckley

Rededicated

14 November 1997

1 May 2011


Rededicated by

President Gordon B. Hinckley (in 1997)

President Thomas S. Monson (in 2011)

Current President and Matron

 René Rodolfo Alba & Kathleen Tenney Alba

Location

6450 Barfield Road NE

Sandy Springs, Georgia 30328-4283

United States

Appointments

View schedule and book online

(1) 770-393-3698

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Georgia.

Fact #2

It was the first temple built in the southeastern United States and, since 1846, was the second temple built east of the Mississippi River. Its original district comprised Latter-day Saints living in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and the panhandle of Florida.

Fact #3

The Atlanta Georgia Temple was President Gordon B. Hinckley’s first temple he had ever dedicated or rededicated. He was the second counselor in the First Presidency when he dedicated the Atlanta temple.

Fact #4

At the time of its 2011 rededication, an estimated 2.5 million people had attended the Atlanta temple since its dedication in 1983.

Fact #5

At the cultural celebration for the 2011 rededication of the temple, President Thomas S. Monson told the youth: “Tonight as you present ‘Southern Lights,’ we will be blessed by the light which emanates from each one of you, the children of light. I pronounce a blessing upon you that you may feel the love which we have for you. May you know, also, that our Heavenly Father loves you. I bless you that you will ever have a desire to serve Him and His Son, Jesus Christ. I bless you that you will always face the light and walk in the truth.”

Fact #6

The chandelier in the celestial room weighs 650 pounds and was constructed of 40,000 Swarovski crystals from Austria. Each crystal was hand-hung by volunteers.

Fact #7

More than 500 volunteers, comprising mostly Latter-day Saints, helped with the 2011 renovation of the house of the Lord.

Fact #8

Many of the items in the renovated Atlanta temple came from the original building materials. Some of the temple’s original stone was repurposed into the podium in the chapel, and the crystal from the old celestial room chandelier was ground down and used in the celestial room’s new art-glass windows.

Fact #9

An elaborate mural in an instruction room of the temple is a reproduction of a mural painted for the Helsinki Finland Temple.

Additional Facts

