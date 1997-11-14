Atlanta Georgia Temple.

Fact #5

At the cultural celebration for the 2011 rededication of the temple, President Thomas S. Monson told the youth: “Tonight as you present ‘Southern Lights,’ we will be blessed by the light which emanates from each one of you, the children of light. I pronounce a blessing upon you that you may feel the love which we have for you. May you know, also, that our Heavenly Father loves you. I bless you that you will ever have a desire to serve Him and His Son, Jesus Christ. I bless you that you will always face the light and walk in the truth.”

