3 April 2022
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Austin, Texas, on April 3, 2022, during April 2022 general conference. It was one of 17 temples announced at the conference.
3 April 2022
1801 E. Park Street
Cedar Park, Texas 78613
United States
This will be the seventh Latter-day Saint temple in Texas. Temples dedicated or announced before it in the Lone Star State include a house of the Lord in Dallas, Houston, Lubbock, San Antonio, McAllen and Fort Worth.
The closest temple to Austin is currently the San Antonio Texas Temple, approximately 75 miles away from the Austin temple site.
The Austin Texas Temple will be among the first four temples geographically situated in what is known as the “Texas Triangle,” or the Texaplex. The other three temples for the region were in Houston, San Antonio and Fort Worth.
The 17 new temples — including a sacred edifice for Austin, Texas — announced at the conclusion of the April 2022 general conference brought the total number of temples announced by President Russell M. Nelson to 100 since he became President of the Church in 2018.
