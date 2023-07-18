Menu
Austin Texas Temple

Announcement of the Austin Texas Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Austin Texas Temple on April 3, 2022, during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2022 general conference. A house of the Lord in this central-Texas city was among 17 announced by the Church President — and will be among eight temples in the Lone Star State.

Although missionary work began in Texas in 1843, Latter-day Saint history here essentially began with 300 members in what was called the East Texas colony of Kelsey — formed in 1898, after the Church purchased land. That small beginning grew to over 362,000 Latter-day Saints by the time the Austin temple was announced, with members spread in cities from Dallas to El Paso to San Antonio. The announcement of the Austin Texas Temple brought the total to seven temples in the state — either operating, under construction or in planning stages.

Church member Spencer Clayton of the Parkside Ward, Round Rock Texas Stake, said it succinctly about a house of the Lord coming to Austin. “The people here are amazing and deserve to have access to the blessings of eternity for them and their ancestors,” Clayton related. “... We couldn’t be more excited to have a temple coming to Austin.”
Timeline of the Austin Texas Temple

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Austin, Texas, on April 3, 2022, during April 2022 general conference. It was one of 17 temples announced at the conference.

The Austin Texas Temple was announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson on April 3, 2022. On Dec. 19, 2022, the location of the temple — in the suburb of Cedar Park — was released by the Church. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Austin Texas Temple

According to site plans released by the Church on Dec. 19, 2022, the Austin Texas Temple will be a single-story building of approximately 30,000 square feet. The edifice will stand on a 10.6-acre site in Cedar Park, Texas. There is currently a meetinghouse on the site, serving multiple wards.

Architectural renderings of a house of the Lord in Austin, Texas, show an off-white exterior surrounded by vertical rectangular windows. A green, domed cupola atop a three-tiered tower with eight arched, stained-glass windows stands above the center of the building. Tall trees, shrubs and flower gardens adorn the grounds.

Location

1801 E. Park Street
Cedar Park, Texas 78613
United States

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the seventh Latter-day Saint temple in Texas. Temples dedicated or announced before it in the Lone Star State include a house of the Lord in Dallas, Houston, Lubbock, San Antonio, McAllen and Fort Worth.

Fact #2

When the Austin Texas Temple was announced, Texas had approximately 362,000 Latter-day Saints.

Fact #3

The closest temple to Austin is currently the San Antonio Texas Temple, approximately 75 miles away from the Austin temple site.

Fact #4

The Austin Texas Temple will be among the first four temples geographically situated in what is known as the “Texas Triangle,” or the Texaplex. The other three temples for the region were in Houston, San Antonio and Fort Worth.

Fact #5

The 17 new temples — including a sacred edifice for Austin, Texas — announced at the conclusion of the April 2022 general conference brought the total number of temples announced by President Russell M. Nelson to 100 since he became President of the Church in 2018.

