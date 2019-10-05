In the News
5 October 2019
11 December 2021
A temple for Bacolod, Philippines, was announced by President Russell M. Nelson during the women’s session of October 2019 general conference. The Bacolod Philippines Temple was one of eight temples announced at the conference.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the Bacolod Philippines Temple was held Dec. 11, 2021. Elder Taniela B. Wakolo, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Philippines Area, presided over the event. Attendees came by invitation only.
Bacolod Airport Access Road
Bacolod, Negros Occidental
Philippines
This was the seventh Latter-day Saint temple announced in the Philippines.
At the time of the groundbreaking ceremony, the Philippines had two dedicated temples — the Manila Philippines Temple, dedicated in 1984; and the Cebu City Philippines Temple, dedicated in 2010.
At the time of the Bacolod Philippines Temple’s groundbreaking ceremony, five other temples had been announced or were under construction in the Philippines, including the Alabang, Cagayan de Oro, Davao, Tacloban City and Urdaneta temples.
The same year as the Bacolod temple’s groundbreaking, Saints in the Philippines celebrated their 60th anniversary of missionary work in the country.
