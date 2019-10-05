Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac

Bacolod Philippines Temple

Announced

5 October 2019

Groundbreaking

11 December 2021

Bacolod Philippines Temple under construction
Bacolod Philippines Temple under constructionThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Groundbreaking of the Bacolod Philippines Temple

Elder Taniela B. Wakolo, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Philippines Area, led the groundbreaking ceremony for a temple in Bacolod, Philippines, on Dec. 11, 2021.

In the dedicatory prayer on the site, Elder Wakolo said that this temple will “stand not only as a symbol of our membership in the Church, but as a sign of our faith in life after death and as a sacred step toward eternal glory for us and our families.”

Accompanying Elder Wakolo at the ceremony was Elder Yoon Hwan Choi, a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Philippines Area presidency. “May the Lord continue to accept your dedicated part and help you to prepare to be more ready to receive all the blessings of the temple when it is built,” Elder Choi told the congregation at the groundbreaking. “I want you to know that the blessings will be given even before the temple is physically completed.”

Timeline of the Bacolod Philippines Temple

October
05
2019
Announced

A temple for Bacolod, Philippines, was announced by President Russell M. Nelson during the women’s session of October 2019 general conference. The Bacolod Philippines Temple was one of eight temples announced at the conference.

December
11
2021
Groundbreaking

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Bacolod Philippines Temple was held Dec. 11, 2021. Elder Taniela B. Wakolo, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Philippines Area, presided over the event. Attendees came by invitation only.

A temple for Bacolod, Philippines, was announced by President Russell M. Nelson on Oct. 5, 2019. Roughly two years later, on Dec. 11, 2021, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for the Bacolod Philippines Temple, where Elder Taniela B. Wakolo presided.

Architecture and Design of the Bacolod Philippines Temple

The Bacolod Philippines Temple will be built in Bacolod — located on Negros Island in the central Visayas islands.

Built as a single-story structure, it will be roughly 26,700 square feet in size, standing on 12.3 acres. With the temple, an ancillary building of approximately 18,000 square feet will also be built. The ancillary building will include patron housing, an arrival center and a distribution center.

The temple will have a white exterior with layered front-facing walls. A large archway in the front leads to the front doors, and a large tower will be built above the middle, topped with a gold-colored dome.

The grounds are decorated with a simple walkway, flowers, palm trees and other various trees and shrubs.

Groundbreaking Photos of the Bacolod Philippines Temple

bacground2 (1).jpeg
bacground1 (1).jpeg
bacolodground.jpeg
bacolodground.jpeg
bacolodground3.jpeg
bacolodground2.jpeg
bacolodground5.jpeg

Quick Facts

Announced

5 October 2019

Groundbreaking

11 December 2021

Groundbreaking presided by

Elder Taniela B. Wakolo

Location

Bacolod Airport Access Road

Bacolod, Negros Occidental

Philippines

Appointments

View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the seventh Latter-day Saint temple announced in the Philippines.

Fact #2

At the time of the groundbreaking ceremony, the Philippines had two dedicated temples — the Manila Philippines Temple, dedicated in 1984; and the Cebu City Philippines Temple, dedicated in 2010.

Fact #3

At the time of the Bacolod Philippines Temple’s groundbreaking ceremony, five other temples had been announced or were under construction in the Philippines, including the Alabang, Cagayan de Oro, Davao, Tacloban City and Urdaneta temples.

Fact #4

The same year as the Bacolod temple’s groundbreaking, Saints in the Philippines celebrated their 60th anniversary of missionary work in the country.

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the seventh Latter-day Saint temple announced in the Philippines.

Fact #2

At the time of the groundbreaking ceremony, the Philippines had two dedicated temples — the Manila Philippines Temple, dedicated in 1984; and the Cebu City Philippines Temple, dedicated in 2010.

Fact #3

At the time of the Bacolod Philippines Temple’s groundbreaking ceremony, five other temples had been announced or were under construction in the Philippines, including the Alabang, Cagayan de Oro, Davao, Tacloban City and Urdaneta temples.

Fact #4

The same year as the Bacolod temple’s groundbreaking, Saints in the Philippines celebrated their 60th anniversary of missionary work in the country.