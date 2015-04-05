Bangkok Thailand Temple

Fact #3

In June 2000, President Gordon B. Hinckley visited Thailand during an international tour throughout Asia and the South Pacific. While there, President Hinckley addressed a population of more than 2,600 members of the Church in the Thailand Air Force Convention Center. During his remarks, he recalled his first time visiting Thailand back in 1961 where he, Elder Marion G. Hanks of the Seventy and other general authorities prayed for the prosperity of missionary work for the Saints in Thailand.