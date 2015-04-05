In the News
5 April 2015
22 October 2023
The Bangkok Thailand Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
President Thomas S. Monson announced plans to construct this temple on April 5, 2015, during the Sunday morning session of April 2015 general conference.
On Jan. 26, 2019, Elder Robert C. Gay of the Presidency of the Seventy presided over the groundbreaking, while Elder David F. Evans, president of the Asia Area, offered the dedicatory prayer.
A public open house for the Bangkok Thailand Temple was held from Sept. 1 to Sept. 16, 2023. A media day was also held Aug. 28, and invited guests toured the building from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2023.
Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the temple on Oct. 22, 2023, during two sessions.
1645/6 New Petchaburi Road
Makkasan
Ratchathewi
10400 Bangkok
Thailand
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Thailand.
It was the first Latter-day Saint temple in mainland Southeast Asia.
In June 2000, President Gordon B. Hinckley visited Thailand during an international tour throughout Asia and the South Pacific. While there, President Hinckley addressed a population of more than 2,600 members of the Church in the Thailand Air Force Convention Center. During his remarks, he recalled his first time visiting Thailand back in 1961 where he, Elder Marion G. Hanks of the Seventy and other general authorities prayed for the prosperity of missionary work for the Saints in Thailand.
This house of the Lord was built in front of the Makkasan transit station linked with Bangkok Airport Rail Link, allowing access for travelers coming from the Suvarnabhumi Airport.
On Aug. 26, 2023, Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles gave a tour of the Bangkok temple to a group of more than 375 Thai young single adults from Bangkok and across Thailand.
Thailand’s first stake was organized in Bangkok in June 1995. Nearly three decades later, at the dedication of the Bangkok Thailand Temple, the country had more than 23,000 Church members in over 40 congregations.
Once the Bangkok temple was dedicated, the temple district spanned from Cambodia to Pakistan and from Nepal to Indonesia.
