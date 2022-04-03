Barcelona Spain Temple

In the News
3 April 2022
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Barcelona, Spain, on April 3, 2022, during April 2022 general conference. It was one of 17 temples announced at the conference — and the second for Spain.
3 April 2022
Avenida de la Via Augusta
08174 Sant Cugat del Vallès
Barcelona
Spain
This will be the second Latter-day Saint temple in Spain.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Spain had approximately 61,000 Latter-day Saints among 135 congregations.
The closest temple to Barcelona is currently the Madrid Spain Temple, a distance of approximately 310 miles away to the southwest.
This seaport city — the capital of the province of Barcelona — was visited in 1862 by acclaimed literary author Hans Christian Andersen, who described it as the “Paris of Spain.”
A house of the Lord for Barcelona will join Madrid, Spain; and Lisbon, Portugal, in providing temple blessings to Latter-day Saints on the Iberian Peninsula — which defines the westernmost edge of continental Eurasia.
Prior to the dedication in 1999 of the first temple in Spain, Church leaders were noting the growth of the Church in the Mediterranean. On the occasion of the dedication of the sacred edifice in Madrid, President Thomas S. Monson, then first counselor in the First Presidency, noted: “For a long while we’ve recognized the need for a temple on the Iberian Peninsula.”
The 17 new temples — including a sacred edifice for Barcelona, Spain — announced at the conclusion of the April 2022 general conference brought the total number of temples announced by President Russell M. Nelson to 100 since he became President of the Church in 2018.
