Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac

Barcelona Spain Temple

Announced

3 April 2022

Barcelona Spain Temple announced
Barcelona Spain Temple announcedThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Announcement of the Barcelona Spain Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Barcelona Spain Temple on April 3, 2022, during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2022 general conference. A house of the Lord for this northeastern coastal city in Spain was one of 17 announced worldwide by the Church President — and the second for this southwestern European nation. The first temple for Spain was dedicated in Madrid in 1999.

The first Latter-day Saint converts in this Mediterranean nation were baptized during the 1950s and 1960s. However, nearly a century before, in 1874, Melitón González Trejo, an officer in the Spanish army, visited Utah and joined the Church. Trejo was instrumental in the translation of the Book of Mormon into Spanish. In 1968, the Church was recognized by Spain’s government, and missionary work officially began in this Mediterranean nation on the Iberian Peninsula.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RY-wn9hu1Wk

Timeline of the Barcelona Spain Temple

April
03
2022
Announced

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Barcelona, Spain, on April 3, 2022, during April 2022 general conference. It was one of 17 temples announced at the conference — and the second for Spain.

The Barcelona Spain Temple was announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson on April 3, 2022. A site location was released by the Church on Jan. 9, 2023, for a house of the Lord to be constructed in Sant Cugat de Vallès, a municipality north of Barcelona. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Barcelona Spain Temple

According to site plans released by the Church on Jan. 9, 2023, the Barcelona Spain Temple will be a single-story building of approximately 27,500 square feet — about the size of the San Salvador El Salvador, Curitiba Brazil and Arequipa Peru temples. The edifice will stand on a 5.4-acre site in Sant Cugat de Vallès, a municipality north of Barcelona.

Architectural renderings of the house of the Lord show a tan exterior surrounded by arched windows. A two-level tower topped by a bronze-colored domed cupola with eight arched windows stands above the entrance of the building. Trees, shrubs and flower gardens will adorn the grounds, as well as patron housing, an arrival center and a distribution center.

Quick Facts

Announced

3 April 2022

Location

Avenida de la Via Augusta
08174 Sant Cugat del Vallès
Barcelona
Spain

Appointments

View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the second Latter-day Saint temple in Spain.

Fact #2

When this house of the Lord was announced, Spain had approximately 61,000 Latter-day Saints among 135 congregations.

Fact #3

The closest temple to Barcelona is currently the Madrid Spain Temple, a distance of approximately 310 miles away to the southwest.

Fact #4

This seaport city — the capital of the province of Barcelona — was visited in 1862 by acclaimed literary author Hans Christian Andersen, who described it as the “Paris of Spain.”

Fact #5

A house of the Lord for Barcelona will join Madrid, Spain; and Lisbon, Portugal, in providing temple blessings to Latter-day Saints on the Iberian Peninsula — which defines the westernmost edge of continental Eurasia.

Fact #6

Prior to the dedication in 1999 of the first temple in Spain, Church leaders were noting the growth of the Church in the Mediterranean. On the occasion of the dedication of the sacred edifice in Madrid, President Thomas S. Monson, then first counselor in the First Presidency, noted: “For a long while we’ve recognized the need for a temple on the Iberian Peninsula.”

Fact #7

The 17 new temples — including a sacred edifice for Barcelona, Spain — announced at the conclusion of the April 2022 general conference brought the total number of temples announced by President Russell M. Nelson to 100 since he became President of the Church in 2018.

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the second Latter-day Saint temple in Spain.

Fact #2

When this house of the Lord was announced, Spain had approximately 61,000 Latter-day Saints among 135 congregations.

Fact #3

The closest temple to Barcelona is currently the Madrid Spain Temple, a distance of approximately 310 miles away to the southwest.

Fact #4

This seaport city — the capital of the province of Barcelona — was visited in 1862 by acclaimed literary author Hans Christian Andersen, who described it as the “Paris of Spain.”

Fact #5

A house of the Lord for Barcelona will join Madrid, Spain; and Lisbon, Portugal, in providing temple blessings to Latter-day Saints on the Iberian Peninsula — which defines the westernmost edge of continental Eurasia.

Fact #6

Prior to the dedication in 1999 of the first temple in Spain, Church leaders were noting the growth of the Church in the Mediterranean. On the occasion of the dedication of the sacred edifice in Madrid, President Thomas S. Monson, then first counselor in the First Presidency, noted: “For a long while we’ve recognized the need for a temple on the Iberian Peninsula.”

Fact #7

The 17 new temples — including a sacred edifice for Barcelona, Spain — announced at the conclusion of the April 2022 general conference brought the total number of temples announced by President Russell M. Nelson to 100 since he became President of the Church in 2018.