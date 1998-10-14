In the News
FOLLOW US
14 October 1998
16 July 2000
17 November 2019
The Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A temple for Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was announced Oct. 14, 1998, by the First Presidency of the Church — President Gordon B. Hinckley, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust. It was announced with four other temples, including temples in Memphis, Tennessee; and Birmingham, Alabama.
Elder Monte J. Brough, president of the North America Southeast Area, presided over the temple’s groundbreaking ceremony on May 8, 1999. Around 2,000 Church and community members attended the ceremony.
The public was invited to tour the completed house of the Lord from July 1-8, 2000. A total of 18,556 attendees toured the temple during its open house.
The Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple was dedicated in four sessions on July 16, 2000, by Church President Gordon B. Hinckley. A total of 4,655 Church members attended the dedication sessions.
Closed in February 2018, the Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple remained closed for 22 months for renovations. The renovations included changes to the overall structure and design of the temple as well as incorporating new technologies.
The public was invited to tour the newly renovated temple from Oct. 26 through Nov. 2, 2019. Around 12,000 visitors toured the temple during its open house.
The Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple was rededicated Nov. 17, 2019, by Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
14 October 1998
16 July 2000
17 November 2019
10339 Highland Road
Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70810
United States
View schedule and book online
(1) 225-769-1197
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Louisiana.
The Baton Rouge temple’s groundbreaking was held the same day as the groundbreaking for the Suva Fiji Temple.
Before the temple was dedicated, Weldon and Doris Smith, temple construction missionaries, gave small tours and updates on the temple’s progress weekly, giving pieces of the same marble being used to build the temple to the guests.
Miraculously, the temple was never greatly affected by any of the several tropical storms to hit Louisiana since the temple's construction, including hurricanes Katrina, Ike, Ida and Gustav, among other periods of flooding.
The temple site acted as a gathering place during both Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and disastrous flooding in 2016, providing relief for the people of Louisiana who were affected by these natural disasters.
Its rededication marked the first time that Elder Quentin L. Cook dedicated or rededicated a temple.
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Louisiana.
The Baton Rouge temple’s groundbreaking was held the same day as the groundbreaking for the Suva Fiji Temple.
Before the temple was dedicated, Weldon and Doris Smith, temple construction missionaries, gave small tours and updates on the temple’s progress weekly, giving pieces of the same marble being used to build the temple to the guests.
Miraculously, the temple was never greatly affected by any of the several tropical storms to hit Louisiana since the temple's construction, including hurricanes Katrina, Ike, Ida and Gustav, among other periods of flooding.
The temple site acted as a gathering place during both Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and disastrous flooding in 2016, providing relief for the people of Louisiana who were affected by these natural disasters.
Its rededication marked the first time that Elder Quentin L. Cook dedicated or rededicated a temple.