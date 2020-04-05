In the News
FOLLOW US
5 April 2020
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Benin City, Nigeria, on April 5, 2020, during April 2020 general conference. It was one of eight temples announced at the conference — and the third for this nation in West Africa.
5 April 2020
16 Commercial Ave.
Oka 300102
Benin City, Edo
Nigeria
This will be the third Latter-day Saint temple in Nigeria — and the 10th for the African continent.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Nigeria had approximately 177,000 Latter-day Saints among 54 stakes.
The closest temple to Benin City is currently the Aba Nigeria Temple, a distance of approximately 145 miles away to the southeast.
The other nine temples on the continent of Africa in operation, under construction or in planning stages at the time of the announcement of a house of the Lord for Benin City were located in Aba, Nigeria; Abidjan, Ivory Coast; Accra, Ghana; Durban, South Africa; Harare, Zimbabwe; Johannesburg, South Africa; Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo; Lagos, Nigeria; and Nairobi, Kenya.
The site announcement for the Benin City Nigeria Temple on Sept. 11, 2023, came nearly a year after the announcement during the October 2022 general conference of a sacred edifice for Eket, Nigeria. With an operating temple in Aba and three houses of the Lord for Lagos, Benin City and Eket in the planning stages, that made Nigeria’s four temples — at the time of the Benin City temple's announcement — the most planned for any country in Africa.
This will be the third Latter-day Saint temple in Nigeria — and the 10th for the African continent.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Nigeria had approximately 177,000 Latter-day Saints among 54 stakes.
The closest temple to Benin City is currently the Aba Nigeria Temple, a distance of approximately 145 miles away to the southeast.
The other nine temples on the continent of Africa in operation, under construction or in planning stages at the time of the announcement of a house of the Lord for Benin City were located in Aba, Nigeria; Abidjan, Ivory Coast; Accra, Ghana; Durban, South Africa; Harare, Zimbabwe; Johannesburg, South Africa; Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo; Lagos, Nigeria; and Nairobi, Kenya.
The site announcement for the Benin City Nigeria Temple on Sept. 11, 2023, came nearly a year after the announcement during the October 2022 general conference of a sacred edifice for Eket, Nigeria. With an operating temple in Aba and three houses of the Lord for Lagos, Benin City and Eket in the planning stages, that made Nigeria’s four temples — at the time of the Benin City temple's announcement — the most planned for any country in Africa.