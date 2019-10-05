In the News
FOLLOW US
5 October 2019
17 September 2023
The Bentonville Arkansas Temple.
Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
President Russell M. Nelson announced a house of the Lord for Bentonville, Arkansas, during October 2019 general conference.
Presiding remotely, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the site for the temple on Nov. 7, 2020.
The Bentonville temple held a public open house from June 17 to July 1, 2023, excluding Sundays. A media day was also held June 12, and tours for invited guests were given from June 13 to June 16.
Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the Bentonville temple on Sept. 17, 2023. This was the same day as the Brasília Brazil Temple and the Moses Lake Washington Temple dedications.
5 October 2019
17 September 2023
1105 McCollum Drive
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
United States
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Arkansas.
This house of the Lord is located around 8 miles south of the Arkansas-Missouri border.
The Bentonville Arkansas Temple dedication marked the first time in Church history that three temples were dedicated on the same day. The other two temples dedicated were the Brasília Brazil and Moses Lake Washington temples.
Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presided over the Bentonville temple’s groundbreaking ceremony, presided over the media day tours and dedicated the temple. He had previously served as a bishop and twice as a stake president in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
A former University of Arkansas professor, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles had organized two stakes in Arkansas, one being the Bentonville Arkansas Stake.
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Arkansas.
This house of the Lord is located around 8 miles south of the Arkansas-Missouri border.
The Bentonville Arkansas Temple dedication marked the first time in Church history that three temples were dedicated on the same day. The other two temples dedicated were the Brasília Brazil and Moses Lake Washington temples.
Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presided over the Bentonville temple’s groundbreaking ceremony, presided over the media day tours and dedicated the temple. He had previously served as a bishop and twice as a stake president in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
A former University of Arkansas professor, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles had organized two stakes in Arkansas, one being the Bentonville Arkansas Stake.