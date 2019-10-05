Menu
Bentonville Arkansas Temple

Announced

5 October 2019











Dedication

17 September 2023

181st temple dedicated
The Bentonville Arkansas Temple, a white one-story building with a center spire.

The Bentonville Arkansas Temple.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Dedication of the Bentonville Arkansas Temple

In the early 1980s, northwestern Arkansas, northeastern Oklahoma and southwest Missouri were home to only 2,000 members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Yet through convert baptisms, the strength of local members and many being drawn to the area’s corporate work — like the headquarters of Walmart in Bentonville and of Tyson Foods in Springdale — Church membership in the area grew to between 35,000 and 40,000 in 2023.

“It is a miracle of remarkable proportions,” said Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles about the region. “... To have seen the hand of the Lord guiding this kind of growth and strength in the Church over such a short period of time is remarkable.” This rapid growth eventually led to a house of the Lord.

The Bentonville Arkansas temple was dedicated in two sessions on Sept. 17, 2023, by Elder Bednar. He was joined by his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, as well as Elder Vern P. Stanfill, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Church’s North America Southeast Area.

Elder and Sister Bednar moved to Fayetteville in 1980 and lived in the state until 1997, when he was invited to be president of Ricks College, now BYU–Idaho. Summarizing their visit to Bentonville and Fayetteville for the temple’s open house just over 25 years later, Sister Bednar said, “This just feels like a ‘welcome home’ for us.”

Loryn Hutchings — an 11-year old in the Cornerstone Ward, Bentonville Stake — attended the new temple’s dedication with her parents. She said of the experience, “Today I learned to follow Jesus, to serve others and to be a disciple of Christ.”

Her 14-year-old sister, Cali Hutchings, also learned in the ceremony how to be closer to her Savior: “I learned to always keep the temple a priority in my life and at the center of my life, to never take it for granted and now that it’s here to always keep going there often.”

Even before it opened for ordinance work, the Bentonnville temple attracted many local members, especially young adults, to its grounds. “Many of them go to the temple and sit outside to ponder and pray in a place they never before had to do that,” said Perry Turnbull, president of the Rogers YSA Branch in northwestern Arkansas. “It has quickly become a ‘home’ for them to seek the directing they need in their life.”

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “May a mantle of holiness rest upon and endure in and over this sacred edifice. We ask Thee to shield this temple from disruptive, desecrating, and destructive influences and forces. We pray that all who enter into this sacred space will do so worthily and thereby preserve the purity and the spirit of sublime reverence that should prevail in the house of the Lord. Please bless the members and temple leaders in all of their righteous efforts to accomplish Thy holy work.”

Read the dedicatory prayer of the Bentonville Arkansas Temple here.
https://twitter.com/bednardavida/status/1703513935381741708?s=46&t=ZIzRhH8ghoiLdqDC2bYl3w

Timeline of the Bentonville Arkansas Temple

October
05
2019
Announced

President Russell M. Nelson announced a house of the Lord for Bentonville, Arkansas, during October 2019 general conference.

November
07
2020
Groundbreaking

Presiding remotely, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the site for the temple on Nov. 7, 2020.

June
17
2023
Open house

The Bentonville temple held a public open house from June 17 to July 1, 2023, excluding Sundays. A media day was also held June 12, and tours for invited guests were given from June 13 to June 16.

September
17
2023
Dedication

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the Bentonville temple on Sept. 17, 2023. This was the same day as the Brasília Brazil Temple and the Moses Lake Washington Temple dedications.

The Bentonville temple was announced Oct. 5, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson. The groundbreaking and site dedication were held on Nov. 7, 2020, and presided over by Elder David A. Bednar. He also dedicated the temple on Sept. 17, 2023.

Architecture and Design of the Bentonville Arkansas Temple

The temple is a single-story building of approximately 28,472 square feet on a site of 18.62 acres. The design drew inspiration from local historic buildings, like the neoclassical Benton County Courthouse, the colonial-revival-style Massey Hotel and the Arkansas State Capitol in Little Rock.

A single-attached central tower on a square base sits atop the temple, with circular, arched and rectangular windows beneath the tower's dome. In front of the entrance stands two small arches next to a larger arch. Exterior art glass features designs of the dogwood blossom, sunbursts and diamonds.

Inside the building can be seen dogwood, diamond and quilting motifs throughout, as well as marble flooring from Turkey and gold broadloom carpets. This house of the Lord features two instruction rooms, two sealing rooms and a baptistry.

Interior Photos of the Bentonville Arkansas Temple

dbcb0696de2711ed9eeeeeeeac1e86ea4081f6fc.jpeg
deb220f6de2711edb037eeeeac1ee788d648bbcf.jpeg
ef3f095fde2711ed87f9eeeeac1eee3b16902802.jpeg
f075dbbade2711eda107eeeeac1eee8d2650b397.jpeg
e0a71325de2711edbfd3eeeeac1e9fc28a26360b-(1).jpeg
00445629de2811ed9eeeeeeeac1e86ea185d7394.jpeg
eb998103de2711ed8e38eeeeac1e36c479226587.jpeg
e16c37efde2711eda144eeeeac1ebb4ad3328bbb.jpeg
d5e419bade2711eda274eeeeac1e6addf6936ac5.jpeg
A close-up of a clear crystal chandelier.
df6ee13ede2711ed87f9eeeeac1eee3b194b0fee.jpeg
f860d5fbde2711ed8a3beeeeac1e7fc8b6f8485b.jpeg
fbd4c70bde2711eda107eeeeac1eee8d36a8d4b0.jpeg
ec928704de2711ed8e38eeeeac1e36c4e9c3a55c.jpeg
da8ae571de2711ed87aceeeeac1e56d3cac8e4d3.jpeg

Quick Facts

Announced

5 October 2019











Dedication

17 September 2023

Dedicated by

Elder David A. Bednar

Current President and Matron

Scott B. Clark & Sandra G. Clark

Location

1105 McCollum Drive
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
United States

Appointments

View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Arkansas.

Fact #2

This house of the Lord is located around 8 miles south of the Arkansas-Missouri border.

Fact #3

The Bentonville Arkansas Temple dedication marked the first time in Church history that three temples were dedicated on the same day. The other two temples dedicated were the Brasília Brazil and Moses Lake Washington temples.

Fact #4

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presided over the Bentonville temple’s groundbreaking ceremony, presided over the media day tours and dedicated the temple. He had previously served as a bishop and twice as a stake president in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Fact #5

A former University of Arkansas professor, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles had organized two stakes in Arkansas, one being the Bentonville Arkansas Stake.

