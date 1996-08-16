In the News
FOLLOW US
16 August 1996
20 November 1999
The Billings Montana Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The temple was announced on Aug. 16, 1996, by Church President Gordon B. Hinckley.
The groundbreaking ceremony took place on March 28, 1998. Presiding was Elder Hugh W. Pinnock, a General Authority Seventy and president of the North America Central Area.
The open house for the house of the Lord ran from Oct. 8 to Oct. 23, 1999. More than 68,450 people attended the open house of the temple. VIP tours were also held Oct. 5-7, 1999, for special guests.
President Gordon B. Hinckley dedicated the house of the Lord on Nov. 20 and Nov. 21, 1999. There were eight dedicatory sessions over the course of two days. More than 12,000 members participated in the dedication over those two days.
16 August 1996
20 November 1999
3100 Rim Point Drive
Billings, Montana 59106-1386
United States
View schedule and book online
(1) 406-655-0607
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Montana.
The groundbreaking took place on the same day as the birthday of both President Harold B. Lee and President Spencer W. Kimball, the 11th and 12th Presidents of the Church, respectively.
A skylight in the foyer of the temple allows for patrons to have a direct view of the spire and statue of the angel Moroni.
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Montana.
The groundbreaking took place on the same day as the birthday of both President Harold B. Lee and President Spencer W. Kimball, the 11th and 12th Presidents of the Church, respectively.
A skylight in the foyer of the temple allows for patrons to have a direct view of the spire and statue of the angel Moroni.