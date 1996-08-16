Menu
Billings Montana Temple

Announced

16 August 1996

Dedicated

20 November 1999

66th temple dedicated
The Billings Montana Temple.

The Billings Montana Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication of the Billings Montana Temple

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Billings Montana Temple on March 28, 1998, was accompanied by a spring snowstorm, blanketing the grounds in fresh snow. Elder Hugh W. Pinnock, a General Authority Seventy and president of the North America Central Area, presided at the temple groundbreaking. Despite the storm, over 4,800 people from the United States and Canada attended the groundbreaking service. Local government leaders and clergy also attended. The local clergy helped the temple project obtain governmental approval.

Elder Pinnock invited the members of the temple district to accomplish three things before the temple was dedicated: “Live the commandments and be the best neighbors and missionaries you know how to be; second, prepare a TempleReady file so you may come here in just 18 months to accomplish the vital ordinances and covenants for your relatives; third, continue to teach our youth to be worthy so they will be able to be baptized for those that have died and to prepare for their own eternal marriages.”

Snow was removed from the site, and construction for the house of the Lord began about 40 hours after the ceremony. Despite the blizzard only two days before, the weather on the day of construction was clear and allowed for the beginning stages of the foundation building to commence.

The temple public open house began on Oct. 8, 1999. Elder Pinnock took the then-Montana Gov. Marc Racicot on a VIP tour of the temple the day before. After the tour had concluded, Elder Pinnock gave Gov. Racicot a statuette depicting a family.

President Gordon B. Hinckley, 15th President of the Church, dedicated the Billings Montana Temple on Nov. 20, 1999. President Hinckley was accompanied by his first counselor, President Thomas S. Monson, and his wife, Sister Frances Monson; Elder Joseph B. Wirthlin of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Elisa Wirthlin; and Elder Yoshihiko Kikuchi, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the North America Central Area presidency, and his wife, Sister Toshiko Kikuchi.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We pray for all who will use this beautiful edifice in the accomplishment of Thine eternal purposes. May they not weary in their sacred service. May they know that they are the means of opening the prison doors beyond the veil, all of which is made possible through the great atoning sacrifice of Thy Beloved Son, the Lord Jesus Christ.”

Read the dedicatory prayer of the Billings Montana Temple here.

Timeline of the Billings Montana Temple

Announced

The temple was announced on Aug. 16, 1996, by Church President Gordon B. Hinckley.

Groundbreaking

The groundbreaking ceremony took place on March 28, 1998. Presiding was Elder Hugh W. Pinnock, a General Authority Seventy and president of the North America Central Area.

Open house

The open house for the house of the Lord ran from Oct. 8 to Oct. 23, 1999. More than 68,450 people attended the open house of the temple. VIP tours were also held Oct. 5-7, 1999, for special guests.

Dedication

President Gordon B. Hinckley dedicated the house of the Lord on Nov. 20 and Nov. 21, 1999. There were eight dedicatory sessions over the course of two days. More than 12,000 members participated in the dedication over those two days.

Architecture and Design of the Billings Montana Temple

The Billings Montana Temple stands with a single spire before the Rimrock cliffs, a local land form in the region. The retaining walls and fence foundations were made of stones that were manufactured to resemble the cliffs.

The exterior of the temple is made of Wyoming white dolomite. On the grounds of the temple at the time of the dedication were over 250 trees and 4,500 shrubs. Lawns and flower gardens adorn the landscape throughout the property. Inside the temple are the celestial room, two instruction rooms, three sealing rooms, and the baptistry.

Quick Facts

Announced

16 August 1996

Dedicated

20 November 1999

Dedicated by

President Gordon B. Hinckley

Current President and Matron

Vernan Grant Hogge & Marjorie Tracy Hogge

Location

3100 Rim Point Drive
Billings, Montana 59106-1386
United States

Appointments

View schedule and book online

(1) 406-655-0607

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Montana.

Fact #2

The groundbreaking took place on the same day as the birthday of both President Harold B. Lee and President Spencer W. Kimball, the 11th and 12th Presidents of the Church, respectively.

Fact #3

A skylight in the foyer of the temple allows for patrons to have a direct view of the spire and statue of the angel Moroni.

