Birmingham Alabama Temple

Announced

11 September 1998

Dedicated

3 September 2000

98th temple dedicated
The Birmingham Alabama Temple, a white building with a steeple topped by a golden statue of an angel blowing a trumpet.

The Birmingham Alabama Temple.

Dedication of the Birmingham Alabama Temple

In the year leading up to the dedication of a house of the Lord in Alabama, the president of the Birmingham Alabama Stake did more first-time interviews for temple recommends than in the previous five years total. “Our members have been so excited,” President Richard D. May said on a hot, humid September day in the Southern United States.

“They’ve been working more diligently on their family history,” he related after the first of four dedicatory sessions on Sept. 3, 2000. “During our open house, I saw a lot of less-active members come out. They said, ‘We’re ready to get back to living the gospel.’”

Living the gospel seemed a way of life for the more than 4,800 members who attended the dedication of the Birmingham Alabama Temple, which at the time served seven stakes in Alabama and Florida. One member at the services had 96 names ready for ordinance work. Another member, 8-year-old Jared, expressed his joy by “cooing.” The boy, nonverbal because of a disability, smiled at the touch and sound of his father, Rick Merrill of the Athens Ward, Huntsville Alabama Stake.

“He feels the Spirit,” Brother Merrill said outside the temple, speaking of his son. “When we came to the open house, he was not silent. He ... expresses [the Spirit] with his cooing.”

Then-temple matron Sandra L. Rich — who was serving with her husband, E. Allen Rich, the first president of the Birmingham Alabama Temple — wondered aloud with emotion what different roads their lives might have taken had they not let in the missionaries 40 years prior.

During one of their missionary discussions, the elders had spoken of the temple in Salt Lake City, where families can be sealed for time and all eternity. Sister Rich said she asked, “Can we go there?”

Members of all ages were impacted by the dedication of the Birmingham Alabama Temple. There were the 10- and 11-year-old siblings who made small personal donations to the building of the temple. The nonagenarian Elder David B. Haight of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles celebrated both his 94th birthday in Birmingham the day before the temple dedication as well as his 70th wedding anniversary with his wife, Sister Ruby Haight, who was also present, the day after the dedication.

Elder Haight accompanied Church President Gordon B. Hinckley to Alabama for the dedicatory services. President Hinckley offered the dedicatory prayer during four sessions on this sunlit Sunday. For 12-year-old Rebecca Laxson of the Gardendale Branch, whose long red hair stood out against her white dress, the event left a deep impression. “This is the house of the Lord, and we should respect it and be really reverent in it.”

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Father, this house has been constructed largely with the tithes of Thy people throughout the world. Please keep Thine ancient promises; open the windows of heaven and shower down blessings upon them. Prosper them in righteousness in their labors. May the generations who come after them be blessed because of the faithfulness of their forebears who live today.”

Read the dedicatory prayer of the Birmingham Alabama Temple here.

Timeline of the Birmingham Alabama Temple

September
11
1998
Announced

The Birmingham Alabama Temple was among five new smaller temples announced by the First Presidency from mid-September to mid-October 1998. The announcement of a temple for Birmingham, Alabama, came Sept. 11, 1998, just over five months after Church President Gordon B. Hinckley revealed plans during April 1998 general conference to build 30 smaller temples throughout the world.

October
09
1999
Groundbreaking

Elder Stephen A. West, a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the North America Southeast Area presidency, presided over the traditional groundbreaking and offered the site dedicatory prayer on Oct. 9, 1999. Some 2,300 members holding colorful umbrellas in a rainstorm attended the service.

August
19
2000
Open house

The Birmingham Alabama Temple held its public open house from Aug. 19 to Aug. 26, 2000. A total of 21,134 visitors attended.

September
03
2000
Dedicated

President Gordon B. Hinckley offered the dedicatory prayer for the Birmingham Alabama Temple on Sept. 3, 2000, in four sessions, with 4,809 Saints attending one of the sessions.

The Birmingham Alabama Temple was announced in September 1998 by the First Presidency, and a groundbreaking ceremony was held Oct. 9, 1999. President Gordon B. Hinckley dedicated the sacred edifice on Sept. 3, 2000, in four sessions, with approximately 4,800 attending.

This house of the Lord in the suburb of Gardendale, outside Birmingham, was among a flurry of temples leading to the dedication of the Church’s 100th temple. The Birmingham temple was the third dedicated in the South in five weeks, alongside such edifices in Oklahoma and Houston, Texas.

Architecture and Design of the Birmingham Alabama Temple

The first house of the Lord in Alabama stands in a suburb aptly called Gardendale — a green, lush neighborhood a short drive from downtown Birmingham. The Birmingham Alabama Temple rests just off Mount Olive Boulevard on 5.6 acres, adjacent a meetinghouse.

The sacred edifice is one story tall, one of the smaller temples dedicated during President Gordon B. Hinckley’s time as Church President, and is classic modern with Imperial Danby white marble on its exterior. A statue of the angel Moroni stands atop a three-level spire. The area of the building is approximately 10,700 square feet, and after being dedicated, the temple originally served seven stakes in Alabama and Florida.

Quick Facts

Announced

11 September 1998

Dedicated

3 September 2000

Dedicated by

President Gordon B. Hinckley

Current President and Matron

Brian Morris Williams & Machiel DeWitt Williams

Location

1927 Mount Olive Blvd.

Gardendale, Alabama 35071

United States

Appointments

View schedule and book online

(1) 205-631-3444

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Alabama.

Fact #2

It was the third temple dedicated in the Southern states within five weeks, along with the Oklahoma City Oklahoma and the Houston Texas temples.

Fact #3

The Birmingham Alabama Temple was among a flurry of temple dedications in a five-week period leading up to the dedication of the Church’s 100th temple in Boston, Massachusetts, on Oct. 1, 2000.

Fact #4

Elder David B. Haight of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles celebrated his 94th birthday in Birmingham the day before the temple dedication. He also celebrated his 70th wedding anniversary with his wife — Sister Ruby Haight, who was also present at the dedication — the day after the ceremony.

Fact #5

It was dedicated eight days after the Houston Texas Temple and 14 days before the Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Temple were dedicated.

Fact #6

Temple patronage was so high in the first two years after the dedication of the house of the Lord in Birmingham that ordinance sessions were increased from seven a week to 11 a week.

