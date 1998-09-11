In the News
11 September 1998
3 September 2000
The Birmingham Alabama Temple.
The Birmingham Alabama Temple was among five new smaller temples announced by the First Presidency from mid-September to mid-October 1998. The announcement of a temple for Birmingham, Alabama, came Sept. 11, 1998, just over five months after Church President Gordon B. Hinckley revealed plans during April 1998 general conference to build 30 smaller temples throughout the world.
Elder Stephen A. West, a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the North America Southeast Area presidency, presided over the traditional groundbreaking and offered the site dedicatory prayer on Oct. 9, 1999. Some 2,300 members holding colorful umbrellas in a rainstorm attended the service.
The Birmingham Alabama Temple held its public open house from Aug. 19 to Aug. 26, 2000. A total of 21,134 visitors attended.
President Gordon B. Hinckley offered the dedicatory prayer for the Birmingham Alabama Temple on Sept. 3, 2000, in four sessions, with 4,809 Saints attending one of the sessions.
1927 Mount Olive Blvd.
Gardendale, Alabama 35071
United States
(1) 205-631-3444
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Alabama.
It was the third temple dedicated in the Southern states within five weeks, along with the Oklahoma City Oklahoma and the Houston Texas temples.
The Birmingham Alabama Temple was among a flurry of temple dedications in a five-week period leading up to the dedication of the Church’s 100th temple in Boston, Massachusetts, on Oct. 1, 2000.
Elder David B. Haight of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles celebrated his 94th birthday in Birmingham the day before the temple dedication. He also celebrated his 70th wedding anniversary with his wife — Sister Ruby Haight, who was also present at the dedication — the day after the ceremony.
It was dedicated eight days after the Houston Texas Temple and 14 days before the Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Temple were dedicated.
Temple patronage was so high in the first two years after the dedication of the house of the Lord in Birmingham that ordinance sessions were increased from seven a week to 11 a week.