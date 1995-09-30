In the News
30 September 1995
1 October 2000
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A temple to be built in Boston, Massachusetts, was announced by Church President Gordon B. Hinckley during October 1995 general conference on Sept. 30, 1995.
The groundbreaking ceremony for the Boston Massachusetts Temple was held on June 13, 1997, and was presided over by Elder Richard G. Scott of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
The public was invited to tour the Boston temple during its open house from Aug. 29 to Sept. 23, 2000. Approximately 72,000 people attended the event and learned about the house of the Lord as they toured various rooms.
Church President Gordon B. Hinckley dedicated the Boston Massachusetts Temple on Oct. 1, 2000. The structure was dedicated throughout four sessions, and more than 16,000 people attended a session of the ceremony.
100 Hinckley Way
Belmont, MA 02478
United States
View schedule and book online
(1) 617-993-9993
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Massachusetts and the 100th in the world.
A temple was initially announced in 1992 for Hartford, Connecticut; however, challenges in obtaining a site resulted in the 1995 announcement for temples in Boston and in White Plains, New York, the latter of which was later replaced by the Manhattan New York Temple.
The Boston Massachusetts Temple was without a steeple until after it was dedicated due to a lawsuit contesting the building’s height. However, after a unanimous ruling by the Massachusetts Supreme Court on May 16, 2001, nearly a year after the temple’s dedication, the steeple was added.
Church President Gordon B. Hinckley’s biography “Go Forward With Faith” explains that when looking for an appropriate place to build the temple, President Hinckley stood at the site where the temple would be built and “had an electric feeling that this is the place.”
