2 April 1980
17 January 1986
9 September 2012
The Buenos Aires Argentina Temple.
A temple was announced for Buenos Aires, Argentina, at a news conference by the First Presidency on April 2, 1980. At the time, the First Presidency was composed of Church President Spencer W. Kimball and his counselors — presidents N. Eldon Tanner, first counselor; and Marion G. Romney, second counselor.
Ground was broken for the Buenos Aires temple on April 20, 1983, with Elder Bruce R. McConkie of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presiding.
A public open house was held for the temple from Dec. 17-24, 1985. Approximately 29,050 visitors toured the house of the Lord during this time.
President Thomas S. Monson, second counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the Buenos Aires Argentina Temple in 11 sessions from Jan. 17-19, 1986. Elder Boyd K. Packer of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles was also in attendance.
On March 5, 1994, Elder Joseph B. Wirthlin of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated a three-story patron housing facility adjacent to the Buenos Aires Argentina Temple. The edifice was designed to house 154 patrons and 10 missionary couples serving in the temple.
The temple was closed Nov. 1, 2009, for extensive renovations to update the building’s mechanical systems to modern standards. Changes also included placing a fountain before the entrance, adding two new wings to the temple and installing panes of art glass.
A public open house was held for the renovated building from Aug. 4-25, 2012. Around 100,000 visitors toured the temple in this time, including about 12,000 in one day.
More than 2,000 youth sang and danced at a cultural celebration on Sept. 8, 2012, to acknowledge the area’s immigrant heritage and show their appreciation for a house of the Lord in Buenos Aires. Video recordings of folk dances from approximately 10,000 youth across the country were also shown at the event.
President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, rededicated the Buenos Aires Argentina Temple in three sessions on Sept. 9, 2012. The ceremony was transmitted via closed-circuit broadcasts to stake and district meetinghouses in the country as well.
Autopista Richieri y Puente 13
Ciudad Evita B1778
Buenos Aires Province
Argentina
View schedule and book online
(54) 11-4693-9700
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Argentina. It was also the fourth temple built in South America.
When the Buenos Aires temple was dedicated, its temple district comprised 162,500 Latter-day Saints in 40 stakes in Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay.
Elder Angel Abrea, the first president of the Buenos Aires Argentina Temple, was called as a General Authority Seventy in 1981, before the temple was dedicated. This made him the Church’s first general authority from Latin America. He had also been the first stake president in Argentina.
It was dedicated only seven days after another South American house of the Lord, the Lima Peru Temple, was dedicated. Both temples were dedicated in 11 sessions throughout three days.
The dedications of the Lima and Buenos Aires temples in January 1986 doubled the number of temples in South America, from two to four. The first two temples on the continent were the São Paulo Brazil and Santiago Chile temples.
The Buenos Aires Argentina Temple was the first temple dedicated by President Thomas S. Monson, when he was a counselor in the First Presidency.
It was rededicated approximately two and a half years before the Córdoba Argentina Temple, the country’s second temple, was dedicated. President Thomas S. Monson, who dedicated the Buenos Aires temple in 1986, also announced the Córdoba temple in 2008.
A second temple for Buenos Aires — the Buenos Aires City Center Argentina Temple — was announced Oct. 2, 2022.
