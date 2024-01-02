Busan Korea Temple

In the News
2 October 2022
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Busan, South Korea, on Oct. 2, 2022, during the October 2022 general conference. It was one of 18 temples announced at the conference.
2 October 2022
Busan
South Korea
This will be the second Latter-day Saint temple in South Korea.
When this house of the Lord was announced, South Korea had approximately 90,000 Latter-day Saints among 100 congregations.
The closest temple by land to Busan at the time of its announcement was the Seoul Korea Temple, a distance of approximately 200 miles away.
