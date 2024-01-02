Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac

Busan Korea Temple

Announced

2 October 2022

Busan Korea Temple announced
Busan Korea Temple announcedThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Announcement of the Busan Korea Temple


President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Busan Korea Temple on Oct. 2, 2022, during the Sunday afternoon session of the October 2022 general conference.

Following the Seoul Korea Temple, dedicated in 1985, this temple will be the second in South Korea. Busan lies in southeastern Korea and is the country’s busiest port. At the time of the temple announcement, nearly 90,000 members lived in South Korea among 100 congregations.

The Book of Mormon was published in Korean in 1967. The Korea Busan Mission was organized on July 1, 1975, from a division of the Korea Seoul Mission. The first stake in Busan was organized on Sept. 6, 1979.
https://youtu.be/6d-mNmGo920?si=DzW-pd9zqde8HxMC

Timeline of the Busan Korea Temple

October
02
2022
Announced

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Busan, South Korea, on Oct. 2, 2022, during the October 2022 general conference. It was one of 18 temples announced at the conference.

The Busan Korea Temple was announced by President Nelson on Oct. 2, 2022. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Busan Korea Temple

The Busan Korea Temple will be built in or near Busan, South Korea. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Quick Facts

Announced

2 October 2022

Location

Busan

South Korea

Appointments

View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the second Latter-day Saint temple in South Korea.

Fact #2

When this house of the Lord was announced, South Korea had approximately 90,000 Latter-day Saints among 100 congregations.

Fact #3

The closest temple by land to Busan at the time of its announcement was the Seoul Korea Temple, a distance of approximately 200 miles away.

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the second Latter-day Saint temple in South Korea.

Fact #2

When this house of the Lord was announced, South Korea had approximately 90,000 Latter-day Saints among 100 congregations.

Fact #3

The closest temple by land to Busan at the time of its announcement was the Seoul Korea Temple, a distance of approximately 200 miles away.