1 April 2018
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Cagayan de Oro, Philippines, on April 1, 2018, during April 2018 general conference. It was one of seven temples announced worldwide at the conference — and the fifth sacred edifice for the Philippines.
1 April 2018
Lot 2163-c and Lot 2163-d
Rosario Limketkai Avenue
Cagayan de Oro City, Misamis
Philippines
This was the fifth Latter-day Saint temple announced for the Philippines.
When the Cagayan de Oro Philippines Temple was announced, the group of islands also known as the Filipinos had approximately 750,000 Latter-day Saints in a nation of 103 million residents.
The closest temple to Cagayan de Oro City, on the island of Mindanao, at the time of the announcement for a temple site was the Cebu City Philippines Temple, a distance of approximately 140 miles away to the north on Cebu Island.
The Cagayan de Oro Philippines Temple was the first announced for the island of Mindanao.
