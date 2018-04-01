Menu
President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Cagayan de Oro Philippines Temple on April 1, 2018, during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2018 general conference.

A fifth house of the Lord for the Philippines was among seven announced worldwide by the Church during this conference — the first temple locations the Prophet announced as President of the Church.

The restored gospel of Jesus Christ was first preached in the Philippines in 1961 — where Church growth has been among the fastest worldwide. At the time a site location was announced on Dec. 18, 2023, for the Cagayan de Oro Philippines Temple, there were more than 850,000 Church members in some 1,275 congregations on the collection of islands also known as the Filiponos.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9xCaKCbUXeQ

Timeline of the Cagayan de Oro Philippines Temple

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Cagayan de Oro, Philippines, on April 1, 2018, during April 2018 general conference. It was one of seven temples announced worldwide at the conference — and the fifth sacred edifice for the Philippines.

The Cagayan de Oro Philippines Temple was announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson on April 1, 2018. On Dec. 18, 2023, the Church announced a site location for a house of the Lord on Rosario Limketkai Avenue in Cagayan de Oro City. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Cagayan de Oro Philippines Temple

According to site plans released by the Church on Dec. 18, 2023, the Cagayan de Oro Philippines Temple will be a two-story building of approximately 18,449 square feet. The edifice will stand on a 4.9-acre site located near the intersection of Rosario Limketkai and Rosario Cres avenues in Cagayan de Oro City.

Also planned for the temple site is an adjacent ancillary building that will include an arrival center, patron housing and a distribution center. The property is in the northern region of the island of Mindanao in the Philippines province of Misamis.

Lot 2163-c and Lot 2163-d
Rosario Limketkai Avenue
Cagayan de Oro City, Misamis
Philippines

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the fifth Latter-day Saint temple announced for the Philippines.

Fact #2

At the time a house of the Lord was announced for Cagayan de Oro, the other four sacred edifices dedicated or announced included the Manila, Cebu City, Urdaneta and Alabang (greater Manila) temples.

Fact #3

When the Cagayan de Oro Philippines Temple was announced, the group of islands also known as the Filipinos had approximately 750,000 Latter-day Saints in a nation of 103 million residents.

Fact #4

The closest temple to Cagayan de Oro City, on the island of Mindanao, at the time of the announcement for a temple site was the Cebu City Philippines Temple, a distance of approximately 140 miles away to the north on Cebu Island.

Fact #5

The Cagayan de Oro Philippines Temple was the first announced for the island of Mindanao.

