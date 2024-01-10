Calabar Nigeria Temple

In the News
1 October 2023
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Calabar, Nigeria, on Oct. 1, 2023, during the October 2023 general conference. It was one of 20 temples announced at the conference.
1 October 2023
Calabar
Nigeria
This will be the fifth Latter-day Saint temple in Nigeria.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Nigeria had approximately 225,000 Latter-day Saints among 770 congregations.
The closest temple to Calabar at the time of its announcement was the Aba Nigeria Temple, a distance of approximately 70 miles away.
