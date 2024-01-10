Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac

Calabar Nigeria Temple

Announced

1 October 2023

Calabar Nigeria Temple announced
Calabar Nigeria Temple announcedThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Announcement of the Calabar Nigeria Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Calabar Nigeria Temple on Oct. 1, 2023, during the Sunday afternoon session of the October 2023 general conference.

Beginning in the 1950s, many Nigerians became interested in joining the Church and petitioned the First Presidency for missionaries. The Church’s restriction on Black African men holding the priesthood delayed missionary work in the country until 1978, when the restriction was lifted. When missionaries arrived, hundreds of Nigerians throughout the southeastern part of the country were ready for baptism. The first stake in Calabar was organized in 2002.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sw6I2_MEq1Y

Timeline of the Calabar Nigeria Temple

October
01
2023
Announced

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Calabar, Nigeria, on Oct. 1, 2023, during the October 2023 general conference. It was one of 20 temples announced at the conference.

The Calabar Nigeria Temple was announced by President Nelson on Oct. 1, 2023. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Calabar Nigeria Temple

The Calabar Nigeria Temple will be built in or near Calabar, Nigeria. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Quick Facts

Announced

1 October 2023

Location

Calabar 
Nigeria

Appointments

View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the fifth Latter-day Saint temple in Nigeria.

Fact #2

When this house of the Lord was announced, Nigeria had approximately 225,000 Latter-day Saints among 770 congregations.

Fact #3

The closest temple to Calabar at the time of its announcement was the Aba Nigeria Temple, a distance of approximately 70 miles away.

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the fifth Latter-day Saint temple in Nigeria.

Fact #2

When this house of the Lord was announced, Nigeria had approximately 225,000 Latter-day Saints among 770 congregations.

Fact #3

The closest temple to Calabar at the time of its announcement was the Aba Nigeria Temple, a distance of approximately 70 miles away.