3 April 1997
17 May 2002
The Campinas Brazil Temple at dusk.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Campinas Brazil Temple was announced on April 3, 1997, by the First Presidency, then consisting of President Gordon B. Hinckley, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust.
The groundbreaking was presided over by President James E. Faust, second counselor in the First Presidency, who was accompanied by Elder Joseph B. Wirthlin of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Over 3,000 people attended the ceremony.
The open house ran from April 20 to May 11, 2002, with over 75,000 people attending.
The dedication was presided over by Church President Gordon B. Hinckley on May 17, 2002, and he was accompanied by President James E. Faust. The dedication took place over four different sessions.
Rua James Esdras Faust, 400
Notre Dame
13092-820 Campinas, São Paulo
Brazil
(55) 19-2102-5800
This was the fourth Latter-day Saint temple in Brazil.
Ground was broken for the Porto Alegre Brazil Temple one day after the Campinas temple’s groundbreaking.
Approximately 3,000 people requested information and visits from missionaries after the open house.
It was dedicated two days before the Asunción Paraguay Temple was dedicated.
While the Porto Alegre Brazil Temple was announced almost six months after the Campinas Brazil Temple, the Porto Alegre Brazil Temple was dedicated almost a year and a half earlier due to political unrest in Campinas.
