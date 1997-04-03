Menu
Campinas Brazil Temple

Announced

3 April 1997

Dedicated

17 May 2002

111th temple dedicated
The Campinas Brazil Temple at dusk.jpeg

The Campinas Brazil Temple at dusk.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication of the Campinas Brazil Temple


The Campinas Brazil Temple was a long time coming, as far as local Latter-day Saints were concerned. Early missionary Wayne M. Beck showed his confidence in the local members and the growth that would come to the Church in the Campinas area by donating the first $20 for the temple in Campinas. That was 51 years before the Campinas Brazil Temple was announced on April 3, 1997.

The house of the Lord was dedicated by President Gordon B. Hinckley, accompanied by President James E. Faust, who served as a missionary in Brazil from 1939 to 1942. The open house was attended by approximately 75,000 visitors over the course of the three and a half weeks the temple was open to the public.

The temple construction was delayed by local political unrest and violence, including the assassination of then-Mayor Antônio da Costa Santos who had been excited with the temple's construction. His successor as mayor of Campinas was Izalene Tiene, who visited the temple on the first day of the open house. The mayor was so impressed by the tour of the temple, she requested permission to visit the temple grounds from time to time as a place to have peace and reflect.

The temple stands on a rise by a highway as a beacon to the city. “It is brilliant,” Nei Tobias Garcia Jr., son of the first stake president of Campinas, said. “Its light in the dark night serves as a teaching that proclaims the truth.”

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Bless Thy Saints in this great nation of Brazil. As they walk in obedience before Thee, open the windows of heaven and shower down blessings upon them. May faith grow in the hearts of Thy people. May their testimonies never waiver. May they ever look to Thee with love and confidence.”

Read the dedicatory prayer of the Campinas Brazil Temple here.


Timeline of the Campinas Brazil Temple

April
03
1997
Announced

The Campinas Brazil Temple was announced on April 3, 1997, by the First Presidency, then consisting of President Gordon B. Hinckley, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust.

May
01
1998
Groundbreaking

The groundbreaking was presided over by President James E. Faust, second counselor in the First Presidency, who was accompanied by Elder Joseph B. Wirthlin of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Over 3,000 people attended the ceremony.

April
20
2002
Open house

The open house ran from April 20 to May 11, 2002, with over 75,000 people attending.

May
17
2002
Dedication

The dedication was presided over by Church President Gordon B. Hinckley on May 17, 2002, and he was accompanied by President James E. Faust. The dedication took place over four different sessions.

Architecture and Design of the Campinas Brazil Temple


The 49,100-square-foot Campinas Brazil Temple stands on a rise next to a highway on the outside of the city of Campinas. The temple, on 6.18 acres of land, contains four instruction rooms, three sealing rooms, a celestial room and a baptistry.

One prominent design element of the exterior of the temple is that of tall arches, such as before the entrance and around the windows. A rectangular spire on a square base sits atop the center of the building, with an arched window on each of the four sides, and a circular fountain adorns the area in front of the edifice.

Quick Facts

Announced

3 April 1997

Dedicated

17 May 2002

Dedicated by

President Gordon B. Hinckley

Current President and Matron

Cleto Pinheiro de Oliveira & Ana Márcia Agra de Oliveira

Location

Rua James Esdras Faust, 400

Notre Dame

13092-820 Campinas, São Paulo

Brazil

Appointments

View schedule and book online
(55) 19-2102-5800

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the fourth Latter-day Saint temple in Brazil.

Fact #2

Ground was broken for the Porto Alegre Brazil Temple one day after the Campinas temple’s groundbreaking.

Fact #3

Approximately 3,000 people requested information and visits from missionaries after the open house.

Fact #4

It was dedicated two days before the Asunción Paraguay Temple was dedicated.

Fact #5

While the Porto Alegre Brazil Temple was announced almost six months after the Campinas Brazil Temple, the Porto Alegre Brazil Temple was dedicated almost a year and a half earlier due to political unrest in Campinas.

