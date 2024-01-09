Cancún Mexico Temple

In the News
FOLLOW US
1 October 2023
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Cancún, Mexico, on Oct. 1, 2023, during the October 2023 general conference. It was one of 20 temples announced at the conference.
1 October 2023
Cancún
Mexico
This will be the 24th Latter-day Saint temple in Mexico.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Mexico had approximately 1.5 million Latter-day Saints among 1,800 congregations.
The closest temple to Cancún at the time of its announcement was the Mérida Mexico Temple, a distance of approximately 180 miles away.
This will be the 24th Latter-day Saint temple in Mexico.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Mexico had approximately 1.5 million Latter-day Saints among 1,800 congregations.
The closest temple to Cancún at the time of its announcement was the Mérida Mexico Temple, a distance of approximately 180 miles away.