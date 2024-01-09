Menu
Announcement of the Cancún Mexico Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Cancún Mexico Temple on Oct. 1, 2023, during the Sunday afternoon session of the October 2023 general conference.

Former Cancún resident Oscar Pech told the Church News at the time of the announcement that the temple would be a refuge for the Saints in that part of Mexico, where “the influence of the world is very strong.”

He said the Saints in Cancún would be blessed like the early Saints in Kirtland and Nauvoo were after they made the effort to build temples in those cities.

The Church first sent missionaries to Mexico in 1875, the year after Daniel W. Jones, Henry Brizzee and Meliton Gonzalez Trejo started translating the Book of Mormon into Spanish. The first stake in Cancún was organized in 1995. The Mexico Cancún Mission was created in 2013. When the Cancún temple was announced there were three stakes in Cancún and five in the state of Quintana Roo.

Timeline of the Cancún Mexico Temple

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Cancún, Mexico, on Oct. 1, 2023, during the October 2023 general conference. It was one of 20 temples announced at the conference.

The Cancún Mexico Temple was announced by President Nelson on Oct. 1, 2023. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Cancún Mexico Temple

The Cancún Mexico Temple will be built in or near Cancún, Mexico. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Additional Facts

This will be the 24th Latter-day Saint temple in Mexico.

When this house of the Lord was announced, Mexico had approximately 1.5 million Latter-day Saints among 1,800 congregations.

The closest temple to Cancún at the time of its announcement was the Mérida Mexico Temple, a distance of approximately 180 miles away.

