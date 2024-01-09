Menu
Cape Coast Ghana Temple

1 October 2023

Announcement of the Cape Coast Ghana Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Cape Coast Ghana Temple on Oct. 1, 2023, during the Sunday afternoon session of the October 2023 general conference.

When missionaries arrived in Ghana in 1978, hundreds of people were already waiting for baptism. In the 1960s, several Ghanaians — including R. A. F. Mensah, J. W. B. Johnson and Rebecca Mould — read the Book of Mormon and asked the Church to send missionaries. As they waited, they led independent branches that affiliated themselves with the Church and its teachings.

The Cape Coast Ghana Stake was one of the first two stakes organized in Ghana on April 21, 1991, the other being the Accra Ghana Stake. The Ghana Cape Coast Mission was opened in 2005.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sw6I2_MEq1Y

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Cape Coast, Ghana, on Oct. 1, 2023, during the October 2023 general conference. It was one of 20 temples announced at the conference.

The Cape Coast Ghana Temple was announced by President Nelson on Oct. 1, 2023. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Cape Coast Ghana Temple

The Cape Coast Ghana Temple will be built in or near Cape Coast, Ghana. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Quick Facts

1 October 2023

Location

Cape Coast 
Ghana

Appointments

Additional Facts

This will be the third Latter-day Saint temple in Ghana.

When this house of the Lord was announced, Ghana had approximately 100,000 Latter-day Saints among 350 congregations.

The closest temple to Cape Coast at the time of its announcement was the Accra Ghana Temple, a distance of approximately 80 miles away.

