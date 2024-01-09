Cape Coast Ghana Temple

In the News
1 October 2023
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Cape Coast, Ghana, on Oct. 1, 2023, during the October 2023 general conference. It was one of 20 temples announced at the conference.
1 October 2023
Cape Coast
Ghana
This will be the third Latter-day Saint temple in Ghana.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Ghana had approximately 100,000 Latter-day Saints among 350 congregations.
The closest temple to Cape Coast at the time of its announcement was the Accra Ghana Temple, a distance of approximately 80 miles away.
