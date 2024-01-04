Menu
Announcement of the Chiclayo Peru Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Chiclayo Peru Temple on Oct. 2, 2022, during the Sunday afternoon session of the October 2022 general conference.

The Delgado family of Orem, Utah, was in tears in the Conference Center upon learning a temple would be built in their hometown of Chiclayo, Peru. They never expected Chiclayo — which isn’t a “big, big city” — would be the location for a house of the Lord.

“It’s so beautiful,” Kendra Delgado said of the announcement.

“We’re very grateful,” Aaron Delgado said. “It feels like we’re being noticed, in a way.”

“It’s a miracle for Chiclayo,” Sinthia Delgado said.

Missionary work began in Peru in 1956. The first stake in Chiclayo was organized in 1980. A mission headquartered in the city was established in 1993 and later reestablished in 2011.
Timeline of the Chiclayo Peru Temple

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Chiclayo, Peru, on Oct. 2, 2022, during the October 2022 general conference. It was one of 18 temples announced at the conference.

The Chiclayo Peru Temple was announced by President Nelson on Oct. 2, 2022. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Chiclayo Peru Temple

The Chiclayo Peru Temple will be built in or near Chiclayo, Peru. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Additional Facts

This will be the sixth Latter-day Saint temple in Peru.

When this house of the Lord was announced, Peru had approximately 625,000 Latter-day Saints among 780 congregations.

The closest temple to Chiclayo at the time of its announcement was the Trujillo Peru Temple, a distance of approximately 105 miles away.

