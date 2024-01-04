Chiclayo Peru Temple

In the News
2 October 2022
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Chiclayo, Peru, on Oct. 2, 2022, during the October 2022 general conference. It was one of 18 temples announced at the conference.
2 October 2022
Chiclayo
Peru
This will be the sixth Latter-day Saint temple in Peru.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Peru had approximately 625,000 Latter-day Saints among 780 congregations.
The closest temple to Chiclayo at the time of its announcement was the Trujillo Peru Temple, a distance of approximately 105 miles away.
