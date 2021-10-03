In the News
FOLLOW US
3 October 2021
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Cody, Wyoming, on Oct. 3, 2021, during October 2021 general conference. It was one of 13 temples announced at the conference.
3 October 2021
West of Skyline Drive, north of the Cody Canal
Cody, Wyoming 82414
United States
This will be the third Latter-day Saint temple in Wyoming. The first, in Star Valley in the western part of the Cowboy State, was dedicated in 2016.
The Cody Wyoming Temple was announced the same month the Church held the groundbreaking for a house of the Lord in Casper, Wyoming.
When the Cody Wyoming Temple was announced, the Cowboy State had approximately 68,000 Latter-day Saints — or one in every nine residents.
The closest temple to Cody, Wyoming, is currently the Billings Montana Temple, a distance of approximately 90 miles away to the north.
The Cody Wyoming Temple will be approximately 45 miles east of the East Entrance Station to Yellowstone National Park.
A house of the Lord in Cody will have views of Heart Mountain to the north and Rattlesnake and Cedar mountains to the west.
The first stake in northwestern Wyoming was organized in 1901 in Lovell after Latter-day Saint pioneers settled in the Big Horn Basin in 1893.
Cody — named for Colonel William Frederick “Buffalo Bill” Cody — is known as the “rodeo capital of the world.”
This will be the third Latter-day Saint temple in Wyoming. The first, in Star Valley in the western part of the Cowboy State, was dedicated in 2016.
The Cody Wyoming Temple was announced the same month the Church held the groundbreaking for a house of the Lord in Casper, Wyoming.
When the Cody Wyoming Temple was announced, the Cowboy State had approximately 68,000 Latter-day Saints — or one in every nine residents.
The closest temple to Cody, Wyoming, is currently the Billings Montana Temple, a distance of approximately 90 miles away to the north.
The Cody Wyoming Temple will be approximately 45 miles east of the East Entrance Station to Yellowstone National Park.
A house of the Lord in Cody will have views of Heart Mountain to the north and Rattlesnake and Cedar mountains to the west.
The first stake in northwestern Wyoming was organized in 1901 in Lovell after Latter-day Saint pioneers settled in the Big Horn Basin in 1893.
Cody — named for Colonel William Frederick “Buffalo Bill” Cody — is known as the “rodeo capital of the world.”