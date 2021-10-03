Menu
Cody Wyoming Temple

Announced

3 October 2021

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Announcement of the Cody Wyoming Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Cody Wyoming Temple on Oct. 3, 2021, during the Sunday afternoon session of October 2021 general conference. A house of the Lord in the northwestern part of Wyoming was one of 13 such edifices announced by the Church President at the conference.

A “blessing for the entire Big Horn Basin” was how Cody Wyoming Stake President Andrew Jacobsen described the announcement of a house of the Lord for this small Wyoming city. “I’m stunned and just so grateful that the Prophet felt like we needed a temple in Cody.”

A temple, President Jacobsen related, will foster conversation with neighbors about the restored gospel of Jesus Christ.

For Amanda Parks of the Cody (Wyoming) 4th Ward, the news of a sacred edifice blew up her Facebook feed. “‘What?’ ‘Cody, Wyoming?’ ‘Really?’” were the online responses. “People are super excited,” Parks added.

“I know everyone here is really excited for the blessings that come from that, and it’s going to be really awesome,” she said.
Timeline of the Cody Wyoming Temple

October
03
2021
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Cody, Wyoming, on Oct. 3, 2021, during October 2021 general conference. It was one of 13 temples announced at the conference.

The Cody Wyoming Temple was announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson on Oct. 3, 2021. On March 13, 2023, the Church released a site location for a house of the Lord in this northwestern Wyoming city. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Cody Wyoming Temple

According to site plans released by the Church on March 13, 2023, the Cody Wyoming Temple will be a single-story building of approximately 9,950 square feet. The edifice will be constructed in the southwestern part of the city, west of Skyline Drive and north of the Cody Canal.

Quick Facts

Location

West of Skyline Drive, north of the Cody Canal
Cody, Wyoming 82414
United States

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the third Latter-day Saint temple in Wyoming. The first, in Star Valley in the western part of the Cowboy State, was dedicated in 2016.

Fact #2

The Cody Wyoming Temple was announced the same month the Church held the groundbreaking for a house of the Lord in Casper, Wyoming.

Fact #3

When the Cody Wyoming Temple was announced, the Cowboy State had approximately 68,000 Latter-day Saints — or one in every nine residents.

Fact #4

The closest temple to Cody, Wyoming, is currently the Billings Montana Temple, a distance of approximately 90 miles away to the north.

Fact #5

The Cody Wyoming Temple will be approximately 45 miles east of the East Entrance Station to Yellowstone National Park.

Fact #6

A house of the Lord in Cody will have views of Heart Mountain to the north and Rattlesnake and Cedar mountains to the west.

Fact #7

The first stake in northwestern Wyoming was organized in 1901 in Lovell after Latter-day Saint pioneers settled in the Big Horn Basin in 1893.

Fact #8

Cody — named for Colonel William Frederick “Buffalo Bill” Cody — is known as the “rodeo capital of the world.”

