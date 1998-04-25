Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac

Columbus Ohio Temple

Announced

25 April 1998

Dedicated

4 September 1999

Rededicated

4 June 2023

60th temple dedicated
Exterior of the Columbus Ohio Temple at daytime.

The renovated Columbus Ohio Temple. One of the renovations includes rotating the angel Moroni statue to face over the entrance.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

1999 Dedication of the Columbus Ohio Temple

Referring to one evening at the Columbus Ohio Temple open house, Neil C. Farr, second counselor in the temple presidency, said, "We had some young women cleaning the celestial room after tours that day. Gradually, all the young women left except one. When she came out, tears were streaming down her cheeks. She simply said, 'I can't wait to attend the temple.'"

The Columbus temple was dedicated from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 1999, by President Gordon B. Hinckley. It was the second temple dedicated in Ohio — following the Kirtland Temple, now owned by the Community of Christ — and the first Ohio temple still in operation by the Church of Jesus Christ.

Approximately 11,000 members from the 10 stakes in the temple district attended the six dedicatory sessions. The ceremony was broadcast throughout rooms in the temple, the adjacent stake center and a meetinghouse in nearby Dublin, Ohio.

"Much has changed in the 163 years since the Kirtland Temple was dedicated," said President Hinckley at the Columbus temple dedication. "Our people are more accepted now. It is a new day of opportunity. The struggles of Kirtland are past. Today, we have large congregations."

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: "May it be looked upon as the house of the Lord, with holiness to the Lord from all who shall see it and all who shall enter its portals. May it shed forth a beneficent influence upon this community and state. ... Wilt Thou watch over this Thy House, that no unhallowed hand may injure it in any way. Stay the hand of any of evil intent who would deface it or vandalize it. May all who look upon it do so with respect."

Read the dedicatory prayer of the Columbus Ohio Temple here.

2023 Rededication of the Columbus Ohio Temple

On Aug. 17, 2020, the temple was closed for renovations. After approximately three years of construction, President M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, rededicated the Columbus Ohio Temple on June 4, 2023.

Throughout the renovation period, building acoustics were improved, windows were created or enlarged to allow for more natural lighting, and additional art glass was installed throughout the temple.

In the dedicatory prayer, President Ballard quoted part of the Kirtland Temple’s dedicatory prayer, given by Joseph Smith on March 27, 1836. Referencing Doctrine and Covenants 109:16, 21-23, President Ballard prayed that Latter-day Saints “'may go forth from this house armed with thy power, and that thy name may be upon them, and thy glory be round about them, and thine angels have charge over them.'"

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: "We ask Thee, Heavenly Father, for protection over Thy temple, that Thy sacred work for the living and for our ancestors may continue. May Thy children come here often to make sacred covenants and receive eternal ordinances. Please bless all the children, youth and young adults in this temple district to keep Thy commandments, preparing them for all Thy promised blessings to those who love Thee and seek to serve thee."

Read the rededication prayer of the Columbus Ohio Temple here.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ID5h-4H1XAo

Timeline of the Columbus Ohio Temple

April
25
1998
Announced

The Columbus Ohio Temple was announced by President Gordon B. Hinckley on April 25, 1998, when he spoke at a member meeting in Columbus.

September
12
1998
Groundbreaking

The site for the Columbus Ohio Temple was dedicated on Sept. 12, 1998. Elder John K. Carmack, North America East Area president and member of the Quorum of the Seventy, dedicated the temple site.

August
19
1999
Open house

The temple open house was held from Aug. 19 to Aug. 28, 1999. It attracted over 30,000 people, including Ohio Gov. Bob Taft. Youth in the Church went to houses near the temple to deliver fliers about the event.

September
04
1999
Dedication

President Gordon B. Hinckley dedicated the temple throughout six sessions, from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 1999. Approximately 11,000 members from the temple district’s 10 stakes attended.

August
15
2020
Closed for renovations

The Columbus Ohio Temple closed for extensive refurbishing on Aug. 15, 2020.

April
29
2023
Rededication open house

The open house for the temple’s rededication was held from April 29 to May 13, 2023. A media day was also held April 24, and invited guests toured the building from April 24 to 28.

June
04
2023
Rededication

President M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, rededicated the Columbus Ohio Temple on June 4, 2023, throughout two sessions.

The Columbus Ohio Temple was dedicated from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 1999, by President Gordon B. Hinckley. It served its community for 21 years before being closed for extensive renovations in 2020.

The renovations were completed in early 2023, and the temple was rededicated by President M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, on June 4, 2023.

Architecture and Design of the Columbus Ohio Temple

The renovated Columbus Ohio Temple is 11,745 square feet and stands at a height of 77 feet tall. The exterior of the temple is made of granite and marble from Spain. Above the center of the house of the Lord is a multilevel spire with a square base and two windows on each side.

The theme of a magnolia blossom, which symbolizes purity, is repeated throughout the interior. Beige and gold of Turkish stone, with accents of stone from Pakistan, can be seen in the flooring. Building acoustics have been improved in the renovated temple to create a more peaceful and reverent ambiance.

Around the five-acre temple site are plants native to the Columbus area, such as Eastern redbud, Red Sunset maple, magnolias, junipers and boxwoods. A walkway and larger plaza areas have been added around the temple during renovations to better accommodate large groups.

Interior Photos of the Columbus Ohio Temple

A white room with a light-blue couch under a painting of Jesus Christ holding a sheep.
A white baptismal font with glass walls and a walkway surrounding it, with a window on the side and a painting of Jesus Christ being baptized.
A close-up of a metal oxen statue.
A room with a dark wood dresser, dark wood desks and mirrors.
A dark wood desk with flowers and two tall lamps on it, with a golden-bordered mirror on the wall and tan chairs around the area.
A room with dark-wood seats, with a blue altar at the front of the room and a mural of a forest on the wall.
A room of dark-wood seats, with a blue altar and tan curtain at the front of the room.
A room with a white altar and a clear chandelier above it, with chairs lined against each of the four walls.
A white room with a clear chandelier in the center, rectangular windows on one wall, and dark-wood chairs around the room.

Quick Facts

Announced

25 April 1998

Dedicated

4 September 1999

Dedicated by

President Gordon B. Hinckley

Rededicated

4 June 2023

Rededicated by

President M. Russell Ballard

Current President and Matron

Keith Lloyd Smith & Kathleen Child Smith

Location

3870 Gateway Blvd.
Columbus, Ohio 43228-9747
United States

Appointments

View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the first Ohio temple built that is still in operation by the Church of Jesus Christ.

Fact #2

The Columbus Ohio Temple was one of the first temples to include accommodations for visitors to eat and change clothes before entering the temple. 

Fact #3

The angel Moroni statue originally faced east, but after renovations in 2021, it was rotated to face southwest, over the temple's entrance.

Fact #4

The temple site's land once had ownership ties to Julia Clapp Murdock, a devoted member of the Church during Joseph Smith's time.

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the first Ohio temple built that is still in operation by the Church of Jesus Christ.

Fact #2

The Columbus Ohio Temple was one of the first temples to include accommodations for visitors to eat and change clothes before entering the temple. 

Fact #3

The angel Moroni statue originally faced east, but after renovations in 2021, it was rotated to face southwest, over the temple's entrance.

Fact #4

The temple site's land once had ownership ties to Julia Clapp Murdock, a devoted member of the Church during Joseph Smith's time.