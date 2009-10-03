In the News
3 October 2009
The Concepción Chile Temple.
The Concepción Chile Temple was announced in October 2009 general conference by the President of the Church, President Thomas S. Monson.
Ground was broken for the house of the Lord on Oct. 17, 2015. Elder Walter F. González, president of the South America South Area, presided over the ceremony.
An open house was held from Sept. 15 to Oct. 13, 2018. More than 83,500 people toured the temple during this time.
The temple was dedicated in three sessions on Oct. 28, 2018, by Church President Russell M. Nelson. The evening prior, Oct. 27, 2018, 1,500 youth attended the Concepción Chile Temple youth devotional with President Nelson. The devotional was also broadcast to 28,000 youth residing in the temple’s district.
Avenida Pedro de Valdivia 1525
Concepción
Bío-Bío
Chile
This was the second Latter-day Saint temple in Chile, the first being the Santiago Chile Temple, dedicated in 1983.
Before the dedication of the Concepción temple, Saints would travel to the Santiago Chile Temple, which is a drive of more than 300 miles away.
At the time of its dedication, this house of the Lord served Latter-day Saints in southern Chile and southwest Argentina.
When President Russell M. Nelson — 17th President of the Church and dedicator of the Concepción Chile Temple — was born in 1924, there were no members of the Church in South America. At the time of the Concepción temple’s dedication, South America was surpassing 4 million members and 18 temples.
The Concepción Chile Temple was the first temple President Nelson dedicated since becoming President of the Church in early 2018.
After the Concepción temple’s announcement in 2009, a magnitude 8.8 earthquake struck Chile in February 2010. It triggered a tsunami and subsequent blackout impacting nearly the entire country’s population.
The temple’s building standards exceed what is required in Chile. It is constructed on what is called a floating foundation, which would make a 10-magnitude earthquake feel like a 2-magnitude earthquake.
