17 March 1999
23 May 2004
The Copenhagen Denmark Temple.
A temple for Copenhagen, Denmark, was announced March 17, 1999, via letters to local Church leaders in the temple district by the First Presidency, at the time consisting of Church President Gordon B. Hinckley and his counselors — President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust.
The site for the temple was dedicated April 24, 1999, by Elder Spencer J. Condie, president of the Europe North Area. The Priorvej Chapel in Frederiksberg, Denmark, would be renovated and converted into the new temple, so a site dedication took place without a traditional groundbreaking ceremony.
The public was invited to tour the Copenhagen Denmark Temple from May 1-15, 2004. Nearly 600 invited guests — including members of Parliament, mayors, leaders of businesses and prominent clergy from Denmark — walked through the temple on guided VIP tours on April 27-28. A total of 25,512 visitors toured the temple throughout the event.
The Copenhagen Denmark Temple was dedicated in four sessions by Church President Gordon B. Hinckley on May 23, 2004. Elder Russell M. Nelson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles also spoke at the sessions. Some 3,400 Church members from Denmark, Iceland and southern Sweden attended the dedication.
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Denmark.
Before it was converted into a temple, the Copenhagen Denmark Temple was originally a chapel in Frederiksberg, Denmark, dedicated June 14, 1931, by Elder John A. Widtsoe of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
The temple retained the same front door and original redbrick exterior from the Priorvej Chapel.
Its site was dedicated the same day as the San José Costa Rica Temple site dedication and groundbreaking.
President Jens Andersen, president of the Copenhagen Denmark Stake, was interviewed on a radio show in Denmark during the open house period.
A special tour was held during the open house for those who lived in the apartment buildings next to the temple. One neighbor told a temple worker during the tour, “What I love about it is that it fits into the community. You have made it so beautiful that it doesn’t stand out. It is like it belongs.”
It was dedicated the month before the Manhattan New York Temple was dedicated. Both edifices were constructed from existing Church buildings.
President Hinckley’s wife, Sister Marjorie Pay Hinckley, passed away a month and a half before this temple dedication. In the Copenhagen temple’s dedicatory prayer, the Prophet testified of eternal relationships made possible through temple ordinances and covenants: “Let Thy blessings rest upon those who gather to receive the other ordinances of Thy holy temple, that they may ... be sealed together as husbands and wives, as parents and children, in a bond that death cannot destroy and time cannot break.
