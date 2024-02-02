Menu
Announcement of the Dubai United Arab Emirates Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Dubai United Arab Emirates Temple on April 5, 2020, during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2020 general conference.

In his conference address, President Nelson said, “The plan for a temple in Dubai comes in response to their gracious invitation, which we gratefully acknowledge.”
Timeline of the Dubai United Arab Emirates Temple

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on April 5, 2020, during April 2020 general conference. It was one of eight temples announced at the conference.

The Dubai United Arab Emirates Temple was announced by President Nelson on April 5, 2020. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Dubai United Arab Emirates Temple

The Dubai United Arab Emirates Temple will be built in or near Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

