Announcement of the Dubai United Arab Emirates TemplePresident Russell M. Nelson
, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced
the Dubai United Arab Emirates Temple on April 5, 2020, during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2020 general conference
.
In his conference address
, President Nelson said, “The plan for a temple in Dubai comes in response to their gracious invitation, which we gratefully acknowledge.”https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zv6xuy1xP1s#t=5m17s
Architecture and Design of the Dubai United Arab Emirates Temple
The Dubai United Arab Emirates Temple will be built in or near Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.