The Edmonton Alberta Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Edmonton Alberta Temple was announced on Aug. 11, 1998, in a First Presidency announcement after Church President Gordon B. Hinckley’s nine-day ministry across Canada, during which he visited Alberta. President Hinckley’s counselors were presidents Thomas S. Monson, first counselor, and James E. Faust, second counselor.
The groundbreaking for the Edmonton Alberta Temple was held on Feb. 27, 1999. Elder Yoshihiko Kikuchi, second counselor in the North America Central Area presidency, presided over the groundbreaking ceremony, which was broadcast to Church members in meetinghouses across the temple district.
The public was invited to tour the Edmonton Alberta Temple from Dec. 3-7, 1999. An estimated 27,213 people attended the event.
The Edmonton Alberta Temple was dedicated in seven sessions from Dec. 11-12, 1999, by Church President Gordon B. Hinckley. The Prophet was joined by his wife, Sister Marjorie Pay Hinckley; Elder Neal A. Maxwell of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; Elder Hugh W. Pinnock, president of the North America Central Area; and other local Church leaders.
14335 53rd Ave. NW
Edmonton, AB T6H 5G6
Canada
View schedule and book online
(1) 780-434-7436
This was the second Latter-day Saint temple in Alberta and the fifth in Canada.
With this temple dedication, Alberta became the first Canada province to have more than one temple.
This temple was announced shortly after Church President Gordon B. Hinckley’s nine-day ministry across Canada, during which he announced two other Canadian temples — the Montreal Quebec Temple and the Regina Saskatchewan Temple.
The Edmonton temple was dedicated around six months before the Montreal Quebec Temple and just under one month after two other Canadian temples, which were both dedicated on Nov. 14, 1999 — the Halifax Nova Scotia Temple and the Regina Saskatchewan Temple.
