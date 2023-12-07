In the News
1 October 2023
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Fairbanks, Alaska, on Oct. 1, 2023, during October 2023 general conference. It was one of 20 temples announced at the conference.
1 October 2023
Fairbanks, Alaska
United States
This will be the second Latter-day Saint temple in Alaska.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Alaska had approximately 35,000 Latter-day Saints among more than 80 congregations.
The closest temple to Fairbanks is currently the Anchorage Alaska Temple, a distance of approximately 265 miles away to the south.
The Fairbanks Alaska Temple will be the northernmost sacred edifice of the Church. This location causes Fairbanks' shortest day of the year to have 6.5 hours and the longest day at summer solstice to be 24 hours long.
