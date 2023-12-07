Menu
Announcement of the Fairbanks Alaska Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Fairbanks Alaska Temple on Oct. 1, 2023, during the Sunday afternoon session of October 2023 general conference. A house of the Lord announced for this east-central Alaskan city was one of 20 announced by the Church — and the second for the state known as “The Last Frontier.”

When this sacred edifice was announced, Alaskan Latter-day Saint Sarah Buma burst into “tears of joy,” she reported on social media.

“My mind has landed somewhere between the waters of Bethesda and the great rivers of interior Alaska,” Buma wrote. “My emotions are as ‘the rushing of great waters’; giving thanks for living water, a living Prophet, a testimony of the living Christ that keeps me vital, and deep gratitude that continually stirs, restores and heals me.”
Timeline of the Fairbanks Alaska Temple

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Fairbanks, Alaska, on Oct. 1, 2023, during October 2023 general conference. It was one of 20 temples announced at the conference.

Architecture and Design of the Fairbanks Alaska Temple

The Fairbanks Alaska Temple will be built in or near Fairbanks, Alaska. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Quick Facts

Location

Fairbanks, Alaska
United States

Appointments

