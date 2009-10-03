In the News
3 October 2009
The Fort Lauderdale Florida Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A house of the Lord for Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was announced during the Saturday morning session of general conference on Oct. 3, 2009, by Church President Thomas S. Monson. It was one of five temples announced at the conference.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the Fort Lauderdale Florida Temple was held June 18, 2011. Elder Walter F. González, a member of the Presidency of the Seventy, presided over the event.
An open house was held from March 29 to April 19, 2014. Tens of thousands of visitors attended, including Florida Gov. Rick Scott.
A cultural celebration was held May 3, 2014, at Nova Southeastern University. Approximately 1,200 youth from the area participated in a performance of various narrations, songs and dances reflecting on the Church’s history in southern Florida. The theme of the celebration was “United by Our Faith.”
The temple was dedicated in three sessions on May 4, 2014, by President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second counselor in the First Presidency. Over 2,000 attendees witnessed the dedication ceremonies at the temple’s location. The dedication was also broadcast to various areas throughout Florida and Georgia.
3901 SW 154th Ave.
Davie, Florida 33331
United States
View schedule and book online
(1) 954-382-8390
This was the second Latter-day Saint temple in Florida, the first being the Orlando Florida Temple.
The Fort Lauderdale temple is the southern-most temple in the United States' contiguous 48 states.
At the cultural celebration, President Dieter F. Uchtdorf told the audience that the Latter-day Saint youth of the area “are a sunshine for Florida.”
It was the first Florida temple dedicated in the 21st century.
This house of the Lord was dedicated the same year as two other temples: the Gilbert Arizona Temple, on March 2, 2014, and the Phoenix Arizona Temple, on Nov. 16, 2014.
Prominent languages in the temple’s area include English, Spanish and Haitian Creole.
