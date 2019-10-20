Frankfurt Germany Temple

Fact #3

An old home on the temple grounds was renovated to serve as a temple president and matron residence when the temple was initially built. An annual Christmas celebration is held each year in the home, which Karl Günther Petry, one of the Friedrichsdorf City Council members who approved the temple site acquisition in the early 1980s, attends every year , along with others who made that decision. “I like it better than any other Christmas celebration in Germany,” Petry said .



