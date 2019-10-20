In the News
Church President Spencer W. Kimball announced a temple for Frankfurt, Germany, in a press conference on April 1, 1981, three days before April 1981 general conference.
Ground was broken for the temple on July 1, 1985. President Gordon B. Hinckley, second counselor in the First Presidency, presided over the event.
The public was invited to tour the completed house of the Lord from July 29 to Aug. 8, 1987. More than 70,000 visitors toured the temple during its open house.
The Frankfurt Germany Temple was dedicated by Church President Ezra Taft Benson on Aug. 28, 1987. President Benson presided over three dedicatory sessions that day, and President Thomas S. Monson, second counselor in the First Presidency, presided over eight following sessions on Aug. 29 and 30.
The temple closed for major renovations on Sept. 7, 2015. Although initially expected to take just under two years, the renovations lasted until September 2019.
Once renovations were complete, the renovated house of the Lord was open to the public during its open house period from Sept. 13 through Sept. 28, 2019. Nearly 29,000 visitors toured the building during this time.
The Frankfurt Germany Temple was rededicated on Oct. 20, 2019. Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presided over the rededication.
This was the second Latter-day Saint temple in Germany’s current country boundaries.
Before the Church obtained the temple site, a final meeting with the 37 members of the Friedrichsdorf City Council was held to decide the fate of the temple. Despite opposition from some community members and organizations, 21 of the 37 council members voted in favor of the temple, two more than were needed for the site to be sold to the Church.
An old home on the temple grounds was renovated to serve as a temple president and matron residence when the temple was initially built. An annual Christmas celebration is held each year in the home, which Karl Günther Petry, one of the Friedrichsdorf City Council members who approved the temple site acquisition in the early 1980s, attends every year, along with others who made that decision. “I like it better than any other Christmas celebration in Germany,” Petry said.
During a VIP dinner with Church leaders before the temple open house, Friedrichsdorf Mayor Gerd Schmidt said that the Latter-day Saints reminded him of the Huguenots, a group that came to Friedrichsdorf 300 years earlier seeking religious freedom. He said that the community’s willingness to accept the temple “is a modern version of religious tolerance that should prevail among mankind.”
A police officer assigned to direct traffic for the open house was so impressed with the temple that he went back to his police station and invited his co-workers to attend the open house.
When West and East Germany were unified in 1990, the unified Germany became home to both the Frankfurt and Freiberg temples, which made Germany the third country to house more than one temple, after the United States and Canada.
During the original open house in 1987, a national German television network asked President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, president of the Frankfurt Germany Stake and chairman of the temple committee, to do a live interview, originally planned to be only two minutes. Later, as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Elder Uchtdorf learned that many Church members were praying for him during the nine-minute interview, during which he shared the Church’s beliefs and the purpose of temples.
A year after the temple was dedicated, the new Friedrichsdorf mayor approached Elder Uchtdorf and said that because the temple was already such a success, the city wanted the Church to buy another plot of land and build a missionary training center.
Elder Uchtdorf, who rededicated the Frankfurt Germany Temple, also chaired the committee that organized the temple’s original open house and dedication in 1984, when he was the Frankfurt Germany Stake president.
Elder Michael Cziesla, a Europe Area Seventy at the time of the temple’s rededication, also volunteered with the original open house and dedication when he was 15 years old. He was in charge of placing plastic protective coverings on the attendees’ shoes.
Hanno Luschin served as the temple’s project manager for both its original construction and its renovation.
Four Presidents or eventual Presidents of the Church participated in the events of the Frankfurt Germany Temple — President Spencer W. Kimball announced the temple; President Gordon B. Hinckley presided over the groundbreaking ceremony; and Presidents Ezra Taft Benson and Thomas S. Monson presided over the original dedicatory sessions of the temple.
