7 May 1998
11 June 2000
The Fukuoka Japan Temple.
A temple for Fukuoka, Japan, was announced May 7, 1998, by the First Presidency to local Church leaders in the country. At the time, the First Presidency consisted of Church President Gordon B. Hinckley and his counselors, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust.
Ground was broken for the Fukuoka Japan Temple on March 20, 1999. Elder L. Lionel Kendrick, president of the Asia North Area, presided over the ceremony, with more than 500 people in attendance.
A three-day open house was held from June 1 to June 3, 2000. Roughly 4,800 visitors attended.
The temple was dedicated in four sessions on June 11, 2000, by President Hinckley. Approximately 3,280 attended the dedication.
9-15 Hirao Johsui Machi
Chuo-ku
Fukuoka-shi, Fukuoka-ken 810-0029
Japan
View schedule and book online
(81) 92-525-8255
This was the second Latter-day Saint temple in Japan.
The Fukuoka temple was the first Latter-day Saint temple in southern Japan.
The temple was built near the heart of the city of Fukuoka and is located in a similar area as a local art museum, science museum and zoo, as well as the Fukuoka City Botanical Garden.
At the time of the temple’s dedication, the half-acre lot size the temple was built on could be priced at more than a million dollars.
President Hinckley dedicated three temples other than the Fukuoka Japan Temple on the same trip, including the Adelaide Australia Temple, Melbourne Australia Temple and Suva Fiji Temple.
