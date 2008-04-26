In the News
26 April 2008
2 March 2014
The Gilbert Arizona Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Gilbert Arizona Temple was announced on April 26, 2008, by President Thomas S. Monson via a press release. It was announced alongside a temple for The Gila Valley, Arizona.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the temple was held Nov. 13, 2010, where more than 5,700 attendees came. Elder Claudio R.M. Costa of the Presidency of the Seventy presided over the event. Shortly after the ceremony, a viewing and display area for visitors was created on the construction site. Over 60,000 people visited the construction site before its completion.
An open house was held from Jan. 18 through Feb. 15, 2014. Approximately 407,020 people toured the building during this time.
A cultural celebration was held at Discovery Park, located near the temple site, on March 1, 2014. Roughly 12,000 youth participated in the celebration, themed “Live True to the Faith.” The performance included depictions of stories from the Old Testament, the Book of Mormon and Latter-day Saint history in Arizona.
The temple was dedicated in three sessions on March 2, 2014, by President Thomas S. Monson. His first counselor, President Henry B. Eyring, was also in attendance.
26 April 2008
2 March 2014
3301 S. Greenfield Road
Gilbert, Arizona 85297
United States
(1) 480-822-5000
This was the fourth Latter-day Saint temple in Arizona.
Within an hour before the temple’s cultural celebration began, a downpour of rain drenched the youth performers and the ground beneath them. Then, as President Monson arrived at the pulpit, the rain slowed to only a drizzle.
More than 400,000 reservations were made online to attend the Gilbert Arizona Temple open house prior to the start date.
During the temple’s open house period, one news outlet ran a 30-minute special covering the event.
When the Gilbert Arizona Temple was dedicated, its district encompassed 26 stakes in Arizona — including stakes in Gilbert, Tempe, Chandler, Queen Creek, Florence, Globe and Maricopa.
At the time of its dedication, the Gilbert temple was the largest temple built in around 17 years.
The temple reaches 195 feet, which, at the time of its dedication, made it the tallest building in Gilbert and one of the tallest structures east of Phoenix.
